Grains Ran Out Of Selling

Last week's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report was excellent news for consumers, but bad news for farmers and producers of grains and other agricultural products. 2017 has been the fifth straight year of bumper crops in the United States and around the world. Consumers will have plenty of supplies of corn, soybeans, wheat, and other agricultural commodities this year and prices are not likely to run away on the upside anytime soon.

We got a little taste of what a smaller than expected crop could look like in the markets at the end of June and in early July. Dry conditions in the Dakotas and Montana caused the price of wheat to lurch higher with corn and soybean prices following the primary ingredient in bread. However, it rained on wheat's rally and the drought fears dissipated, and the wheat crop turned out to be just fine. The price of wheat along with corn and beans began to fall in early July and continued lower until the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its September WASDE report. Sellers threw everything they could at the futures market as the crops grew during the summer months. The September report was anything but bullish for prices. Corn and bean crop yields in the WASDE were higher than market expectations, and projections for inventory levels were higher as well. However, despite the bearish news, prices have been moving to the upside as the market appears to have run out of selling.

The September WASDE was not bullish

On September 12, the USDA released its September WASDE report and the news was good for consumers as the 2017 crop in the United States, and around the world, will be sufficient to meet requirements with plenty left over. Ending stocks of grains and other agricultural commodities continue to be close to or at record levels, and that is a prescription for lower prices. Typically, a bearish report from the USDA causes the prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat to move lower. However, in the wake of the most recent data last week, prices have been stable and have not moved lower than the initial knee-jerk selling that hit the grain markets in the immediate aftermath of the monthly dispatch from the Department of Agriculture.

Prices are steady to higher in the wake of the report

A strange calm has come over the grain futures markets that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade in the sessions following the September 12 WASDE report. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of new crop November soybean futures shows, the price of the oilseed moved to a low of $9.3750 in the wake of the report and had recovered, closing on Friday, September 22 at over $9.85 per bushel. Source: CQG

New crop December corn futures hit $3.455 after the WASDE and were trading around $3.55 on September 22. Corn has been the worst performing grain in the sessions following the report. Source: CQG

December wheat futures fell to a low of $4.2825 per bushel on September 12, but they put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on the day of the WASDE. On September 22, the wheat futures were trading around the $4.50 per bushel level.

All of the grains are higher than their lows on September 12, and it appears that the market had no selling left after the WASDE report. It looks like the market threw everything but the kitchen sink at the grain futures in July and August and had no ammo left on the selling side.

Grains had been falling since early July

Each year, during the late spring or early summer the uncertainty of the annual crop can cause sudden and violent rallies in the grain sector. In 2016, a palm oil shortage and problems with the Brazilian crop led soybeans higher, and corn and wheat followed. When the 2016 crop turned out to be just fine, selling took prices down to new lows. In 2017, the drought scare in the Dakotas and Montana lifted the price of wheat, and corn and beans followed.

However, the rally that began in late June lasted only until the beginning of July at which point rains washed away the drought potential, and prices fell like stones. December CBOT wheat futures declined from a high of $5.9225 on July 5 to a low of $4.2250 on August 29. December corn futures dropped from $4.1725 on July 11 to lows of $3.4425 per bushel on August 31, and November soybeans cascaded lower from a high of $10.47 on July 11 to lows of $9.21 per bushel on August 16. Meanwhile, all of the grains are higher than their August lows and that could because of the price action in the U.S. dollar.

The weaker dollar is supportive for U.S. grain exports

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. When it comes to grain markets, the United States is the world's top producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a leading exporter of wheat. A weak dollar tends to make U.S. exports more competitive on world markets and increases the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the dollar rose to the highest level since 2002 in January 2017 at 103.815, but it has headed south since. Most recently, the greenback index fell to an area of critical support on the weekly chart at 91.88 which was the May 2016 lows and a potential line in the sand for the bull market in the dollar that started in May 2014 and seems to have found a peak in January of this year. The dollar was trading at around the 92 level on the active month December futures contract on September 22, close to support and not far from recent lows at 90.99. The weak dollar could be one of the primary reasons that grain prices have held and not fallen to new lows despite the bearish WASDE report and the fifth straight year of bumper crops. The fact is that a weak dollar will support U.S. exports.

When markets stop falling on bearish news, it is a bullish sign

When analyzing markets, it is typically the supply and demand characteristics that drive prices higher or lower. However, there are times when markets that have been trending in one direction or the other run out of steam. Apparently, the selling that dominated the price action in the grain market from early July through late August ran its course, and now there is not enough to pressure markets lower despite the fifth straight year of bumper crops.

There will be another crop in 2018 in the United States and other nations in the Northern Hemisphere, but before that production in the Southern part of the world will dictate the path of least resistance for prices. Each year is a new adventure in grain markets, but the one constant has been the ever-increasing demand from rising global population. I will continue to buy corn, soybeans, and wheat on price weakness looking to take profits on recovery rallies and price strength. I will maintain a small core long position and hope to lower the cost basis to a level where I can ride it to much higher levels the next time a weather scare turns out to be a reality. In 2012, the prices of corn and soybeans rose to all-time highs and wheat traded at over $9 per bushel. There will come a time when we will be looking down at those highs as support levels for the agricultural commodities that feed the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.