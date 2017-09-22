MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Rebound To Highest Level Yet Under MannKind Control

MannKind (MNKD) investors got a decent piece of news when scripts came out this week. Script sales of Afrezza rebounded nicely after a holiday week and came in above 420. Total scripts, new scripts, refills, and gross revenue are all at record highs since July of 2016 when MannKind took over the marketing of the inhaled insulin. The fact that the sales made a good recovery from the holiday week is a testament to the actions of the sales team and an indicator that could provide some optimism that if properly funded, a campaign could gain enough traction to attract much needed partners and/or cash.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The 4-week trend is not as pretty as some may hope for, but it has remained positive. The uptick over the last 4-week period has dipped to 2.97%. This is not a "red flag" moment, but it does give a bit of a cautionary "yellow flag". As you can see in the chart, the company has rebounded from these types of lulls in the recent past. It has been 20 weeks since the 4-week growth has dipped into a negative. The big question with Afrezza is whether or not the company can put up sustained growth over longer periods of time, and if so, whether that growth happens in a cost-effective manner.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

While a record-setting week would seem to be enough to drive some improvement across the board, the quarter-over-quarter comparisons actually dropped this week from about 29% last week to about 27% this week. Essentially the 11th week of both Q2 and Q3 were strong weeks. The next two weeks of sales will close out the quarter, and I anticipate that the quarter will finish with Q-over-Q scripts sales up between 27% and 30%. As some readers may recall, the growth from Q1 to Q2 in script numbers was about 23%. The Q2 to Q3 numbers will show a slight improvement over what was delivered last quarter. With the sales numbers of this past week, Afrezza scripts have passed the 4,000 mark. It appears that sales will be approaching 4,900 by the time the current quarter ends. This translates to an improvement of about 1,000 scripts as compared to Q2.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year (Q3 of this year vs Q3 of last year) growth is now sitting at about 39%. This is a great number in terms of optics, but it is compared to an initially weak mannKind re-launch last year. The revenue per script is more impressive than the 39% in script volume.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Projections for sales allow investors to gauge the near term prospects of the money story as it relates to MannKind. I develop realistic projections in 6 month intervals. Actual sales in the second half of 2017 have been tracking very closely to my projections. The record week this past week has taken the sales number above my highest projection model for the first time. Aggregate sales are at the midpoint between my low projection and my middle projection. Readers should be aware that I use my middle projection in net revenue estimates. My projections do show growth, but the growth is much less substantial than what is needed to really impress the street, or shorten the length of time to get to CFBE (cash flow break-even).

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As most readers know, MannKind offered guidance in the Q2 quarterly call. I took that guidance and applied it to script levels in order to develop what should be a sales line that needs to be met in order to attain the stated guidance. MannKind gave a pretty wide berth in terms of its guidance. The lower sales line represents sales needed to hit the lower end of guidance, and the upper correlates to the high end of MannKind guidance. By my estimation, MannKind is trailing its lower end of guidance, but is within "striking distance" if things begin to accelerate at better levels. It is my opinion that the lower end of guidance and the higher end of guidance have such a wide gap because of an anticipated label modification which should get an FDA decision this month. At this stage the higher end of MannKind guidance for the second half of the year is most likely not attainable. Simply stated, the acceleration required to reach the higher guidance is very unrealistic unless another country stated selling Afrezza very soon and had blow-out sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next chart overlays the two charts above into one document. Whether you like my reporting or not, you have to acknowledge that my projections relating to Afrezza sales have been pretty accurate. The chart below illustrates the aggressive growth that is required to meet the expectations outlined by MannKind. While I hope that MannKind can meet its own guidance, the odds of accomplishing it are getting more long with each passing week.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In order to better grasp the charts above, I have created a spreadsheet that translates the script sales into net revenue. The spreadsheet covers the second half of the year, my projections, and MannKind guidance. At this point 42.31% of the time in the second half of the year has passed. I have an estimated net revenue of $1.8 million. That level of revenue has my lowest projection at 40.45% of what is needed. My middle is at 38.28. My upper is at 36.73. The MannKind numbers are at 30.45% and 18.27%. What we can see in this spreadsheet is that the gap between estimated net revenue for MannKind guidance and the percentage of time passed is increasing with each passing week. The time allotted to attain the stated guidance is getting shorter while the sales needed to hit the guidance is increasing. It is possible that MannKind can hit its lower guidance, but the odds are getting worse each week. This dynamic is important to note because any potential partner or source of cash infusion is digesting these dynamics very closely.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Revenue is very important to MannKind, and even more important to investors or potential investors. At this stage I estimate that net revenue is up about 45% over Q2. This is good news to pretty much anyone, albeit that the raw numbers are much lower than desired. With script growth up about 30%, and estimated net revenue growth up 45%, it is an indication that the company is getting more money per script, and/or is being a bit more efficient with costs. There will be a point in time when revenue per script flattens out, but for the moment this is a positive data point that the company can highlight. The cautionary statement in the revenue story is that we are entering what is traditionally a slower quarter in terms of sales. Major holiday always take their toll and investors are wise to model appropriately. The chart below give historical net revenue, estimated net revenue based on reported sales, and projected net revenue based on my middle projections.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation is the most critical situation with this company at the moment. The over-passionate bulls will say that the matter will be resolved and even if dilution happens it does not matter, while the bears will say that the company is headed to bankruptcy and nothing can save it. The more pragmatic and realistic investors understand that the company will make every effort to survive. This is all about leverage. MannKind does not have very much leverage. This means that its ability to negotiate is hampered in any discussion related to financing or cash infusion. By my estimation the company had about $26 million left as of September 15.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

If it was already not clear to readers a few weeks ago, it should be clear now. MannKind is apparently going "all-in" on the proposed label change. If the company gets a modest label change it will be a more modest positive. If it gets all of the changes it wants, it will put the company in its best position (though there will be debate about whether that position is enough). If it gets rejected, the equity could be devastated. The MannKind story over the coming weeks is a series of binary events.

Label Change - end of September - This is critical to have any hope of increasing sales at a pace that will impress the street. It is critical as a way to obtain some leverage for negotiating any type of deal.

- end of September - This is critical to have any hope of increasing sales at a pace that will impress the street. It is critical as a way to obtain some leverage for negotiating any type of deal. Deerfield Debt - any time between now and the end of October - MannKind owes Deerfield a $10 million payment in cash by the end of October. The company could buy itself 6 to 8 weeks of runway if it were able to use shares to pay or was able to delay payment by anywhere from 3 to 6 months. Deerfield has already been "lenient" with payments due, so one wonders how much more patience the company has.

- any time between now and the end of October - MannKind owes Deerfield a $10 million payment in cash by the end of October. The company could buy itself 6 to 8 weeks of runway if it were able to use shares to pay or was able to delay payment by anywhere from 3 to 6 months. Deerfield has already been "lenient" with payments due, so one wonders how much more patience the company has. Amphastar Payment - mid November - The company owes Amphastar about $3 million in mid November. Like Deerfield, Amphastar has renegotiated with MannKind in the past. Whether or not the company is inclined to "help" again is a tough call.

- mid November - The company owes Amphastar about $3 million in mid November. Like Deerfield, Amphastar has renegotiated with MannKind in the past. Whether or not the company is inclined to "help" again is a tough call. Possible Dilution - any time - The company needs cash. One major issue is that is has very few authorized shares to work with. In order to get more authorized shares, it would have to go to the shareholders for a vote. Having positive news on the label change could put shareholders in a better place to approve such a matter. Because the company has punted on this issue in the past, it gets difficult to take advantage of any positive run up in the stock price to place some shares at the peak.

- any time - The company needs cash. One major issue is that is has very few authorized shares to work with. In order to get more authorized shares, it would have to go to the shareholders for a vote. Having positive news on the label change could put shareholders in a better place to approve such a matter. Because the company has punted on this issue in the past, it gets difficult to take advantage of any positive run up in the stock price to place some shares at the peak. Possible Partnership - any time - MannKind could use a partnership right about now. That being said, it actually needs a partnership that delivers substantial sums of up-front cash. The company will have its highest level of leverage in quite some time if it gets the best label change possible.

- any time - MannKind could use a partnership right about now. That being said, it actually needs a partnership that delivers substantial sums of up-front cash. The company will have its highest level of leverage in quite some time if it gets the best label change possible. Possible Buyout - any time - Depending on when you invested and the terms of the deal, this could be great news or terrible news. Those that bought after the reverse split are in okay shape to great shape. Those that invested long ago and are down 70% or 80% have little chance of seeing a buyout that will get them anywhere near whole. Afrezza has not shown itself well in the nearly 3 years it has been on the market, and Technospere has but one deal struck that delivered no substantial money. A lack of leverage by MannKind puts any potential buyer in the driver's seat.

Whether we like it or not, MannKind remains a highly speculative play. Even some of the biggest MannKind proponents have this equity making up only a small percentage of their portfolio, and rightly so. Traders still have the best advantage because they will go long or short depending on the MannKind landscape. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.