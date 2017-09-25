The Dollar Index Could Fall Until 2024

The dollar is the world's reserve currency, but that does not mean it is the strongest foreign exchange instrument on earth. Back in early January, one could argue that the dollar was the currency of choice as it rose to the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the active month dollar index futures contract. The index was trading below 79 back in May 2014 when it took off to the upside as the Federal Reserve signaled it would taper the quantitative easing program and short-term rates would move higher from the zero level.

Following the 2008 global crisis, the U.S. central bank led the world to avoid a deep recession or even depression. They slashed interest rates to the lowest level in modern history and bought government debt securities to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving. Artificially low rates and quantitative easing provided stimulus to the economy during a difficult and potentially disastrous economic period in history. However, signs that economic growth became moderate after almost six years of economic resuscitation via innovative monetary policy led the Fed to a point where they could ease up on the accommodation.

Currencies tend to move higher or lower against each other based on trends in interest rate differentials. When it appeared that dollar rates would be stable to rising as European and Japanese rates continued to fall in 2014, the dollar took off to the upside rallying over 27% in ten months starting in May 2014. After a twenty-month period of consolidation, the dollar once again moved to a higher level at the end of 2016 and the very beginning of 2017. Optimism that fiscal policy by the new administration in Washington DC would support even more U.S. economic growth and even higher dollar interest rates took the dollar to its peak at 103.815 on the dollar index. However, since that high, the dollar has declined and what at first looked like a normal correction has turned into a bear market for the U.S. currency.

The dollar index has given the term "dead cat bounce" a whole new meaning

The dollar index first fell below its critical support level of 91.88 at the May 2016 lows on August 29. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the December dollar index futures contract highlights that the greenback has been falling steadily since the January highs. While there have been more than half a dozen recoveries over the course of the past almost nine months, any attempt at a rally fizzled fast and led to a new low. The most recent low at 90.795 on the December futures contract came on September 8, and while the price has recovered back to around the 92 level on September 19, it remains close to the 91.88 support level that stood as critical support for the bull market that began in 2014.

Up until now, the rallies in the dollar index in 2017 have not even qualified as a "dead cat bounce," and the prospects for the dollar do not look good from a technical perspective. In the wake of a hawkish statement from the Fed last Wednesday, the index only managed a rally to 92.495 before turning lower. While it is possible that the German election on Sunday was a reason for caution in the currency markets, the action in the dollar when it comes to its relationship with other world currencies remains weak.

The long-term picture for the dollar is not pretty

The quarterly chart of the dollar index presents an ugly picture for the prospects for the U.S. currency. Source: CQG

I believe the quarterly pattern for the dollar index offers a very bearish picture for what could be the next seven to nine years. From 1982 through 1992 a bear market took the index from 129.05 to lows of 78.43. A nine-year bull market followed taking the dollar from the 1992 lows to highs of 121.29 in 2001. The dollar the proceeded to move to the downside until 2008 when it reached 70.805 and the most recent bull market that appears to have come to an end in January 2017 at 103.815 lasted nine years. If we have entered a bear market period that follows the same pattern, we could be looking at progressively lower lows in the dollar index until 2024-2026 on a technical basis.

A weaker dollar could trigger a new bull run in commodities

As the reserve currency of the world, the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials around the world. Typically, a lower dollar fosters higher commodities prices although sometimes there are lags between trends in the two asset classes. Commodities entered a strong bull market in around 2004-2005 where the prices of many raw materials rose to record highs. The price of crude oil traded to over $147 per barrel in 2008; copper peaked at $4.6495 in 2011. That same year, gold rose to its nominal high at $1920.70, and silver traded to just under the $50 per ounce level.

These are just a few examples of the trajectory of commodities prices that took off to the upside during a bearish period for the U.S. dollar. While some kept going after the dollar turned higher, the trends overlapped for a fair amount of time. If the dollar continues its slide over coming months, there is a good chance that we will see a re-ignition of a bull market run in the raw materials sector. Meanwhile, one of the most bearish things against the dollar these days is that the current administration in Washington appears to favor a weak, rather than strong dollar policy.

The administration seems to want the greenback lower

In the past, most administrations advocated a strong dollar policy for the United States because of the view that a powerful and rich country needs a strong foreign exchange instrument which is a reflection of the country's reputation and wealth. However, the Trump administration has made no secret of its desire to see the dollar fall. On the campaign trail, President Trump consistently said that a weaker dollar would spur U.S. exports and increase employment in the United States. During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin told legislators that a strong dollar was choking the U.S. economy, employment, and growth potential.

Both the President and Treasury chief have gotten what they want so far as the dollar index has dropped from over 100.50 on inauguration day to just over the 91.5 level as of September 19. A lower dollar will increase U.S. exports and make goods produced and manufactured in the nation more competitive on global markets which could accelerate economic growth. When it comes to the path of least resistance for the dollar over coming months, European and not American factors could be the most bearish thing for the greenback.

The technicals and fundamentals point to a higher euro - bad news for the dollar

On September 24, Germans went go to the polls, and by the time you read this piece the chances are that Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term as leader of the strongest nation in Europe. A Merkel victory comes on the back of the election of Emmanuel Macron in France which will cement pro-European Union leaders in member countries. After the shock of Brexit in 2016, the election results in 2017 have virtually guaranteed the future of the EU and euro currency. It is possible that the euro will move higher in the aftermath of a Merkel win on Sunday, and probable that the dollar did not rally last week even after a hawkish Fed missive because of the German election.

Moreover, it will not be long before the European Central Bank moves from accommodation to tightening based on recent moderate growth data in Europe. The ECB has nowhere to go but higher when it comes to short-term rates that currently stand at negative 40 basis points. Quantitative easing will likely end in late 2017 or early 2018, and when the ECB begins tapering the program, it is likely that the euro will continue on its current path higher which began at lows in December 2016. When the U.S. central bank announced that tapering would commence and interest rates would rise in 2014, the dollar rallied by 27% in ten months. While the euro currency may take longer, it already has a jump start. Source: CQG

AS the weekly chart of the euro-dollar relationship shows, the euro traded to a low of $1.03675 against the dollar last December, and it recently hit a high of $1.20975 at the start of September. The rally of 16.7% may have further to go as a 27% rise would put the European currency over the $1.31 level against the dollar.

Right now, the dollar has a lot going against it. Any bounce in the value of the currency over the past almost nine months could not even qualify for dead cat bounce status. The administration in the U.S. continues to hope the dollar falls and they are getting their wish. The EU's future looks a lot brighter than last year at this time. The economy on the other side of the Atlantic is now growing at a pace that would support interest rates higher than in negative territory and the end to quantitative easing.

The big winner could be commodities prices if the dollar has entered a multi-year bear market. All signs are pointing lower for the dollar, and this could be the perfect time to begin buying hard assets that come out of the crust of the earth on a scale-down basis. Perhaps the most compelling argument for higher commodities prices is that they are a reflection of inflationary pressures in the global economy. After almost a decade of monetary policy that has flooded the world markets with unprecedented levels of capital to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit savings, an inflationary surge could be the ultimate price tag for accommodative central bank policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.