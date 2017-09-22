Nike: Getting Amazoned While Suffering From A 50 Billion Dollar Curse

Here, we evaluate whether Nike still has the resources that made it a top-notch investment.

Additionally, the perception that Nike is being dragged to Amazon's black hole is also weighing on the stock.

Beginning in 2014, I wrote a couple of investment articles on Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF). Back then, the context seemed bleak for the three stripes brand. Several were the issues plaguing Adidas stock. From inventory write-downs to political sanctions to Russia, it seemed like the universe was against the company. As I was looking through it, a fundamental idea started to emerge: a great brand going through a rough time, while trading at historically low multiples. With a strong balance sheet behind, it seemed like a good investment opportunity.

Fast forwarding to the present, many analysts now consider Adidas stock overpriced. The investment thesis worked wonderfully.

Okay, and what about Nike?

Now, this article is about Nike (NKE), not Adidas, and so far, I've only talked about the German producer. However, the parallel is too obvious: a great brand going through a rough time and trading at historically low multiples. Bearing in mind its sales and profits growth history, at 21 times 2016 earnings Nike is almost a value stock.

Nike seems to have a good case for a turnaround investing. Strong brands tend to have higher likelihood of recovering from bad times, and as stated above, Adidas is a good example of that trend.

Let's look at the context

Nike's recent drama resembles a lot what happened to Adidas three years ago, suddenly everything went from heaven to hell.

In 2015, Nike unveiled a plan to reach USD 50 billion in sales. However, at the present sales growth rates, this goal now seems realistically unattainable. Investors have recognized it and incorporated this 50-billion-dollar curse into the stock price. I believe that the disappointment arises more from the management failing to deliver on a promise, than from investors seeing as crucial to reach that milestone. They are now suspicious of the management's promises and outlooks.

On another front, retailers have recently exhibited a lot of weakness, leading to fears that brands heavily dependent on retailers will feel the hit. Right now, one of the hot themes on Wall Street is retailers and producers getting amazoned. Even producers sometimes end up discovering that Amazon is selling their products for less than its production costs. For instance, the German high-end knife producer Wüsthof, saw Amazon selling knifes below minimum advertised price. This was ruining relations between the producer and the specialty retailers, which represented the bulk of the company's sales.

Combined, these two factors seem to be the main drivers behind Nike's downturn. Adidas strength may also be contributing for Nike's weakness, but the truth is that both companies have been around for a long time and they were always capable of tolerating each other. Meaning that, in the past, the success of one didn't lead to the failure of the other.

Can Nike fight back?

On the 50-billion-dollar issue, the company cannot do much. The management was too arrogant in setting a target like that. Nike did it at a time when everything seemed bright and the management seemed a bit drunk on that success. This is a question of investors' perception, now the management just needs to let it settle down. The only thing the company can do, is not doing it again.

On the Amazon front, the truth is that no one goes to amazon.com because of the wonderful products that Amazon makes. People go to Amazon for retail convenience to get great products produced by others. Producers capable of differentiating still hold the upper hand. If Nike can set up a decent direct-to-consumer, blending online with brick-and-mortar strategy, then part of the Amazon threat might be controlled.

Nike has been implementing a mixed approach to retail. On the one hand, the company has made an agreement to sell directly on Amazon. But the assortment is said to be limited, since the main goal is to curb sales of counterfeit products. On the other hand, Nike has kept investing on its own stores and developed its own website for direct sales. Nike already has more than 1,000 stores around the globe and has been reported as having a very aggressive omnichannel strategy.

Table 1 – Margins and Balance Sheet Ratios for Nike (Source: author's calculations from Nike 10-K data)

Additionally, the company is still growing and holds fat margins. The balance sheet is robust. The current ratio is almost 3 and the acid test is around 1.8. The debt represents 16% of its assets, which is a modest figure.

Therefore, Nike is still in pretty much good shape, with lots of firepower under its belt. Although the management has been a bit optimistic/arrogant, the truth is that we can’t forget the successes they had during the last couple of years. They are still one of the most experienced and talented management teams in the sector.

The evidence suggests that they have the money to invest in the critical areas needed to fend-off competition.

A word of warning

I've spent the last couple of paragraphs telling you how much Nike current woes resembles Adidas crisis back in 2014. Although markets offer cyclical opportunities by panicking at a stock when things get off-track, the truth is that sometimes those fears are justified.

I do believe that the way Nike develops sports goods, its logistics prowess and the association with great athletes gives it a high-quality business model. However, from time to time we have disruption capable of wiping-out industry titans. Amazon has proved to be disruptor in several industries because of the way it is changing retail patterns. Electronic retailers have been wiped-out and only few survived (Best Buy (BBY) offers a great example of how you can survive Amazon).

Investors should keep an eye on how the events unfold. Adidas is good model for a turnaround on the sports goods industry, beware of divergent developments.

Conclusion

Cyclically, companies face difficult tests. The announcement of the USD 50 billion sales goal was a mistake. On the other hand, Amazon’s emergence as a possible disruptor for Nike's industry wasn't the company's fault. Be as it may, the company is now facing both problems.

On the bright side, the company still has a great and valuable brand coupled with an aggressive retail strategy. The company has the cash to invest where it needs and seems capable of correcting its mistakes and keep its 1.25% dividend growing.

Nike has been a good investment during inflationary times as during recessions. Since 1990 the company grew more than 6,000%! And I believe that the company still has what made it possible.

