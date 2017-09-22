Tesla's Bad Decisions Keep Coming

The shining image of Tesla (TSLA) is starting to tarnish from wear and abuse. The light of day is beginning to pierce through the layers of false promises and bad decisions on the part of management headed up by Elon Musk.

Back in July Tesla announced plans to terminate the least expensive Model S, the S75 rear wheel drive version. This announcement came after Tesla dropped the previously least expensive Model S60. This car was always an odd bird because it was actually built with a 75kWh battery pack "detuned" to 60kWh by software limiters. For a price, any S60 owner had the option available to upgrade at a later date. But the initial sales price decreased Tesla's profits on each S60 sold, so the decision was made to drop the S60 altogether.

S75 Model S elimination

The S75 announcement that orders will end this Sunday seems timed for short-term benefits but long-term consequences. The timing benefits will be felt in Q3 and early Q4, hopefully clearing out existing inventory. But the long-term consequences will be felt for the duration of production of the Model S. I will use the following graph to help explain.

(Source: Weedist)

Now that the base Model S price will increase from $70,700 (including dest. charge) to $75,700 for the dual motor 75D, we need to look at the impact of this decision using microeconomic rules of supply and demand. Since Q3 2016 Tesla has stubbornly maintained a quarterly production level of about 25,000 combined units for Model S and X keeping the supply curve locked in place. As demand for the Model S has tapered off it has resulted in surplus inventory as I discussed in recent articles here and here. We often see other car companies handle this situation by trimming production to meet demand and maintain pricing. Tesla until now has not trimmed, preferring to maintain the narrative that they need to be producing at full steam to meet demand which I have documented to be total nonsense.

A common principle of microeconomic theory is that as price increases demand will fall. The reverse is also true which accounts for why we see product sales ads everywhere we look. In the graph above if we raise the price from equilibrium to 3 or 4 demand falls and the quantity needed to fill that demand falls. Tesla's problem for nearly a year now is they have not been in equilibrium, producing more units than needed to meet sales for the last 3 straight quarters. That has created a verifiable surplus of 8,800 units just in those 3 quarters. This situation has been going on for years. With a rising price for Model S, the surplus will grow even larger in coming quarters unless Tesla trims production.

Yes, sales could increase in the short term by selling remaining S75 units. Orders placed by Sunday will be delivered in late November according to the Tesla website. But the long-term will mean reduced sales of the 75D unit. I believe the reason for not eliminating the S75 sooner is Tesla has been waiting for the Model 3 to fill the expected decline to maintain 25,000 or more quarterly deliveries. While Tesla's excuse is they feel a move to an all-wheel drive lineup for Model S will simplify its lineup, I believe other reasons are to blame for this bad decision.

First, Tesla is already aware that demand is waning for the Model S. So why not make what sales remain for the model more expensive and hence more profitable. All-wheel drive has to be more profitable or they would not even offer it.

Second, I believe Tesla is trying to further distance the higher priced Model 3 units from the lowest priced Model S. A fully loaded Model 3 is already $60,500 (incl dest charge) and the AWD model is not even in production yet. Will Tesla quickly eliminate the rear wheel drive Model 3 once the AWD version is ready? I suspect they will. It is my belief Tesla will never make a positive GM on a $35,000 Model 3. It is what is known as a loss-leader in the car business. The model to attract you on price then switch buyers to more expensive units for "just a little more per month."

Here is where it gets odd. If you are trying to discourage Model 3 orders, by comparing it favorably to a Model S available now, why raise the Model S price point? If you click on the Model 3 on Tesla.com scroll down and it points out that a Model S is available now in as little as 7 days while the Model 3 is 12-18 months away. Is this the right hand not talking to the left hand?

Look at any press release and they always refer to the Model 3 as the "$35,000 Model 3." Does not matter that no one can order one at this time. Tesla is only building $50,000-plus units at this time mandating at least $14,000 in options, not including paint and wheel options.

Tesla Model 3 will NOT be Motor Trend Car of the Year in 2018



(source: irishtimes.com)

This one had me scratching my head! They are already selling the car to employees and angel investors but you can't give Motor Trend a car for their jury review? Why didn't Musk offer his car that he got as a gift?

The Detroit News, first reporting Tesla had "withdrawn" the Model 3, updated its article after being contacted by Tesla that they never planned to participate, citing Tesla is “…focused on scaling up production and could not have a car available for jury testing.”

I'm sorry but that sounds awfully odd. What is it they were worried about? What is wrong with the car, or not fully functional? Tesla jumped at the chance to enter the Model S winning the award in 2013. Was Tesla worried the Model 3 would not win?

Let's recap

Tesla announced they are raising the cost of the cheapest Model S by $5,000 which logic and economic theory dictate will drive down demand and sales. They delayed this decision until now presumably to allow Model 3 deliveries to begin their ramp to help them maintain a delivery of at least 25,000 units per quarter. It does not take a genius to realize gross revenues will decline in this scenario for at least a quarter or so.

Then Tesla turns away from a "sure thing" award because they are too busy to give Motor Trend a car to be judged. Is it any wonder the stock is down nearly 10% this week? What "news" bombs will Tesla drop on shareholders next week?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would like to thank the more than 500,000 SA readers who have helped make me the #1 most read author of both the "Short Ideas" and "Consumer Goods" categories! I do my best to make my articles not only informative but entertaining and thought-provoking as well. If you want automatic notification and faster access to all of my new articles please click the "follow" button at the top of this article and check the "get email alerts" box.