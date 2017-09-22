Zumiez Has Already Seen Its Rally

Photo credit

Zumiez (ZUMZ) has – like just about every other retailer – had a rough go of it for the past couple of years. We all know the issues retailers have – Amazon, weak consumer spending, weak mall foot traffic – but they are no less painful to players like Zumiez and that shows in the company’s share price. Once a hot growth name, Zumiez has been relegated to the pile of also-rans that are languishing near their respective lows. But the stock is showing some pretty strong signs of life after the Q2 report and I’m not so sure Zumiez is dead and gone.

The first and most obvious sign that prospects are improving is that buyers stepped up in a big way following the earnings report. We’ll get to that in a minute but the end result is that Zumiez made a nice double bottom and sustainable base from which to rally in the $11.50 area. That corresponds to both the August and June low, and it seems the bulls took over and decided the stock wouldn’t go any lower than that.

We are also seeing very encouraging signs from the momentum indicators, which came off of oversold levels in the past couple of weeks and are showing that the bulls mean it this time. That is an important piece of the puzzle and when the momentum indicators are strong on a weekly basis, that is something to notice. There’s been an understandable consolidation for the past week or so but considering the stock went from $11 to $16 in a straight line, you’d expect nothing else. In short, the bulls have done some considerable work here and it makes Zumiez look a lot more attractive on a technical basis than it did.

The cause for the rally was an enormous boost in comp sales reported not only during Q2, but the August period as well. Zumiez suffered last year with some pretty dismal comp sales numbers – including a -4.9% performance in last year’s Q2 – but came through with a +4.7% comp in this year’s Q2. Further, August produced a 7.4% gain and while one month is not a quarter or a year, it is very meaningful progress and certainly gets the third quarter off to a rousing start. Zumiez has obviously found its stride with its merchandising as consumers responded in a huge way in Q2.

While the comp sales performance in Q2 was outstanding by any measure, I’ll caution that one quarter is not a trend. In addition, recall that last year’s comp performance from Q2 was -4.9% so essentially, this year’s comp showing just offset the losses from last year. In other words, yes, this quarter’s comp sales were amazing but we aren’t exactly in uncharted territory here when it comes to AUV.

In addition, Zumiez continues to struggle a bit with margins. Gross margins were up 30bps on better pricing but SG&A costs were flat at 31.5% of revenue. That happens to be 40bps more than gross margins and, as a result, Zumiez posted another operating loss. The loss was small at 40bps of revenue but still, a loss is a loss. Keep in mind what I said about comps; Q2 was certainly an improvement over last year but operating margins show that some caution is warranted, especially when you see a stock move up almost 30% off of an earnings report. I’m still concerned about margins because we should have seen at least some leverage on SG&A costs but didn’t, and gross margins are still weak despite the strong comp performance. Zumiez certainly has some work to do as comps are important but still only one part of the puzzle.

Guidance was very strong and management suggested a 5% midpoint for comps in Q3. Remember that August was up much more than that so we aren’t looking at continued strength like what Zumiez reported for the beginning of the quarter. That is, unless management is trying to under-promise. We’ll have to wait and see on that one but nevertheless, a 5% comp would go a long way towards repairing some of the damage from the weak performance last year.

At just under 16 times this year’s earnings, Zumiez isn’t all that expensive but I wouldn’t call it cheap, either. It was cheap before the massive rally that started in August but, for now, I think the vast majority of the rally is done here. Lots of progress has been made technically and indeed, by the business itself and guidance for Q3 suggests the good times will continue to roll. But I am a little more cautious in terms of what next year looks like.

As I mentioned, Zumiez is simply replacing lost comp sales from last year with this year’s gains so while the headline numbers look terrific, there is no actual progress being made on a two-year basis. That has kept a lid on margins and I have a lot of concern of Zumiez’ ability to capitalize on any comp gains it does make because it really hasn’t heretofore. As a result, the stock looks pretty fully valued to me here so I’ll be on the sideline pending an opportunity to approach it from the short or long side. Today’s price just isn’t attractive from any angle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.