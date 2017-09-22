Only 1 Answer For OPEC: Production Deal Will Remain In Place Until It Happens

source: Stock Photo

The meeting of OPEC and other nations participating in the oil production cut deal, predictably resulted in no decisions being made, and was primarily a stage used to tout the efforts of the countries involved in lowering oil output, and their assertion it is winning the battle to end the oil glut.

What was obvious before the decision to put the cuts into play, and is still obvious today, is what OPEC and the others are going to do for an exit. They kick that answer down the road because it's obvious there is no answer.

When the oil now, to some degree being out of production, returns to the market, nothing can contradict the reality of the impact it'll have on the price of oil: it'll plummet.

As for my cynicism on the actual amount being taken out of production, that comes from the fact some nations are simply taking oil from their stockpiles and exporting them. That way they can technically be compliant with the agreement without losing revenue for the country. It's also one of several reasons it is taking so long to lower global stockpiles. Their own stockpiles are shrinking, but those receiving the imported oil aren't shrinking at a meaningful pace.

Impact not as strong as being asserted

Besides the decision by some participants in the cuts to use stockpiles to retain robust export levels, there are a couple of other factors to consider with the deal that have to be understood as to it is underwhelming in its effect.

One is the timing of when the deal started. For the first few months of the deal Middle Eastern countries cutting production were able to do so without out national consequence and without reducing exports.

During that period of time cooler weather drastically reduces domestic demand, which can then be allocated to exports. This is why it took so long initially for stockpiles to be drawn down. Add to that the already-mentioned draw from stockpiles, and you can see how the global oil market wasn't truly being affected by the deal, because for the most part, the same amount of oil was being delivered to markets.

One last factor was the deal included monitoring of production, but because of the things mentioned above, it didn't reflect what was really happening. There are a number of ways to comply with the deal without cutting back on exports. That's exactly what has been happening.

Now we need to see how strong gasoline demand is in the U.S. for the remainder of the year to understand whether or not there'll be much support for oil in the last quarter.

Somewhat disingenuously, OPEC in particular is now calling for the monitoring of exports, after all the games were being played. I think it's only because the market is finally catching on to what was going on and why the impact on the price of oil was subdued.

Part of that was the increase in oil production from the U.S. and Libya, but it didn't account for all the weakness of support.

Another factor is the drilled but uncompleted (DUC) shale wells. Because they can be quickly completed and the oil brought to market, they act as a type of storage facility too, which makes it difficult to measure the impact from the traditional way of considering stockpiles.

(low domestic demand periods of time (gives impression of compliance while exports remain high); countries using stockpiles to maintain export levels, while asserting they're complying with cuts; exports not being monitored)

Another element not being priced in by many is the fact that there is a lot more oil in storage than believed, with the IEA saying there is as much as 230 million barrels it didn't account for before, with China estimated to account for about 157 million of that.

How China plays its stockpile card going forward is something few are taking into account.

Growing supply, abundant stockpiles, and using tactics to technically comply with the production cuts are all reasons they are subject to reversal. It's also why it'll be highly unlikely oil will find a lot more sustainable support going forward.

With the IEA reversing its outlook to increasing stockpiles in 2018, it's apparent more cuts will be needed to meet the goals of lower production.

The answer OPEC can't give

There's a reason why OPEC won't give an answer when pressed about an exit strategy from the deal, and that is because it has no answer. Outside keeping the deal in place indefinitely, or possibly making more cuts, it's obvious if and when the deal ends, that oil will flood the market, creating the same problem that existed before the deal was implemented.

Anyone that thinks OPEC or the others have some type of secret plan in place when the deal is ended, are going to be taken off guard. The best case scenario would be some producers may hold back some in order to voluntarily prop up prices, with the only one that would be willing to do that, and possibly able, being Saudi Arabia.

The market is looking primarily for an extension of the deal, while a small but growing number of producers and analysts are seeing that only a further cut will deliver the price support for oil most looking for.

Why it's inevitable that there will be at least an extension after March 2018 is the market will in no way be balanced by that time, and stockpiles are projected to reverse direction and start to climb once again.

That's why only deeper cuts plus an extension of the deal have a chance of achieving the stated goals of balancing the market.

Demand is the real answer

There really is only one answer to this dilemma, and that is that global demand for oil catching up with supply. That is also the answer for OPEC in making an exit from the deal. Only soaring demand for oil, which won't be severely impacted by the return of oil to the market, can offset the depth of the inevitable plunge in the price oil when the deal is ended. That will take time.

The reality is OPEC can't exit the deal now; it's locked in. It's one of the major reasons it shouldn't have supported the deal in the first place. But since it's stuck with it, there is nothing it can do but wait for demand to at minimum catch up with supply, and hopefully for their sakes, outstrip it.

This is what will weigh on the oil market until it happens. It's also what will keep prices from taking off and running up in a sustainable manner. There'll be volatility and short-term runs, but nothing in the market suggests it'll have legs.

Conclusion

Even with everything I've said here, in the short term I think the oil sector should generate some decent returns for traders. The market, for whatever reason, is more positive, and there has been momentum in the space that is probably going to continue.

That said, for the reasons mentioned above, it's not going to be able to maintain momentum for the long term.

For long-term investors, this is a good time to add to positions in oil. While I don't see a reason for a lot of optimism for oil to continue to climb, I also don't see it reversing direction in a major way, as it has in the recent past.

Eventually oil will regain its footing as demand soars, and even with a lot more supply coming to the market in the years ahead, those patiently holding oil assets will be rewarded.

The three major metrics I'm watching closely are debt loads, margins, and free cash flow.

