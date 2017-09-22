Bank Of America: Buy It On Sale

Bank of America (BAC) had another strong performance this week as its operating landscape improves, signaling that it warrants a buy. The Federal Reserve is on a path of tightening monetary conditions, which should lead to better profit margins going forward. Moreover, after emerging from the financial crisis, BAC is attempting to both improve its balance sheet as well improve operating efficiency. Finally, the company trades at a lower valuation multiple than its peers, signaling that share repurchases should continue to drive BAC’s share price higher.

Although the Fed didn’t raise its key rate this week, Treasury yields are rising as policymakers indicated their desire to tighten monetary conditions in coming months. In its latest dot plot, a majority of Fed policymakers indicated that they favor raising interest rates one more time before the end of the year, totaling four rate hikes over the last 12 months.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently estimates a 75% probability that the fed funds rate will end the year between 1.25% and 1.50%. Additionally, interest rates are expected to continue to climb for the foreseeable future. According to the dot plot, if the economy continues to steadily improve, rates should be a full percentage point higher over the next year.

Bank of America, due to its heavy reliance on U.S. retail banking and wealth management, will see profit margins expand if rates continue to increase. In BAC’s latest earnings call, management predicted that for every one percentage point increase in short-term rates, its net interest income will rise by an additional $2.2 billion a year. Moreover, if both short and long-term rates widen in coming years, BAC’s net interest income could grow by an additional $3.2 billion.

Additionally, BAC’s balance sheet was destroyed during the financial crisis, leading the company to trade at a relatively low valuation multiple to its peers. If the bank can continue its turnaround efforts. However, it could provide the most return to shareholders of any of the big money center institutions.

The questionable acquisitions of both investment bank Merrill Lynch and mortgage lender Countrywide Financial in the early days of the global financial crisis led to almost a decade of headaches for Bank of America shareholders. BAC was forced to spend billions of dollars to settle legal and regulatory issues, while also reshaping its business.

Recent filings signal however, that BAC finally appears positioned to generate strong returns for shareholders going forward. It has begun to simplify its strategy, while also focusing on efficiency and risk reduction. BAC still has a bloated balance sheet at around $2.2 trillion in assets, but over the last decade management has increased its Tier 1 common ratio by 300 basis points, closed nearly 25% of its retail branches, and reduced its effective head count by almost 76,000 employees. Trading at a relatively lower valuation multiple, the bank’s improving operations should lead to higher upside potential in coming years.

Finally, the company’s focus on returning capital to shareholders, through share repurchases, along with a low valuation multiple, should lead to a rising stock price. Through the first six months of 2017, BAC more than doubled the amount of net share repurchase and dividends to shareholders compared to the first half of 2016, according to management. Moreover, with successful CCAR results this year, BAC announced plans on June 28 to deliver $17 billion in capital back to shareholders over the next 12 months through higher dividends and net share repurchases.

Below is a chart of shares outstanding over the last year. Shares ballooned during the financial crisis as a means to raise capital. Now, even though shares outstanding remain high, the trend is lower. As management continues to repurchase company shares at relatively low valuation multiples, it should drive the price higher.

Due to BAC’s heavy reliance on U.S. retail banking and wealth management, the bank is vulnerable to domestic economic weakness. This contrasts to its other money center peers that have international operations, potentially insulating them from U.S. weakness. Although the U.S. economy is projected to remain strong in coming years, it is still something to be aware of.

Ultimately, BAC looks attractive at current levels for a number of reasons, warranting a buy. Higher interest rates should boost the bank’s profit margins. Moreover, its commitment to becoming a lean operation should benefit its bottom line. Lastly, BAC’s commitment to share repurchases should benefit shareholders as it currently trades at a low valuation multiple.

