Expect More Powerful AMD Ryzen And Vega Products Next Year

AMD cannot afford to lag behind in CPU/GPU design. Outdated 14nm Ryzen and Vegas will suffer from 12nm Volta or 10nm Intel Core CPUs.

This is not a rumor. AMD will use GlobalFoundries’ 12nm FinFET process next year. It means AMD won’t be selling outdated 14nm products in 2018.

This is not a rumor. GlobalFoundries will use its new 12-nanometer Leading-Performance (12LP) FinFET semiconductor production process next year. This is good news for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shareholders. We can expect faster, better second-generation versions of Ryzen and Vega GPUs next year. AMD’s foundry partner is catching up with the 12nm process of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

Taiwan Semi will start its 12nm production by last quarter of this year. It means Nvidia’s 12nm Volta-era consumer and server GPUs could be manufactured and ready for retail sales by the first quarter of 2018. AMD has compelling reasons to also come up with 12nm products as soon as possible.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that AMD will support/use GlobalFoundries’ 12nm LP technology next year. This was a better development than AMD’s previous plan to use 14nm+ process. AMD’s 14nm Vega 64 GPU could not match the gaming benchmark scores of Nvidia’s (NVDA) flagship GTX 1080 Ti. Perhaps the upcoming 12nm version of Vega 64 could compete better against Nvidia’s current flagship consumer gaming video card accelerator. The graphic above only says Ryzen and Vega are getting the 12nm treatment next year. My takeaway is that AMD might surprise us with a 12nm EPYC too. Everything is not yet set in stone, things could change in the future. The original roadmap for Zen-based CPUs never mentioned a 12nm version. And yet, here we are discussing 12nm AMD products.

Updated video card accelerators and processors are very important to AMD because high-end products dominate the growing $30 billion/year market for PC gaming-related hardware. Taking market share away from Nvidia on discrete GPU sales is easier done when AMD has competitive GPUs against NVidia’s Volta products.

(Source: Jon Peddie)

Nvidia having the better flagship/high-end GPU is partly why its Gaming segment generated $1.2 billion last quarter. AMD’s entire Q2 revenue was only $1.22 billion.

Prior to Ryzen, AMD was a struggling has-been because its products were stuck in outdated 28-nanometer node design while Intel was enriching itself selling 14nm desktop and server processors in 2014. Nvidia’s generates far more quarterly revenue from its gaming division than AMD’s combined CPU/GPU segment because it still has better high-end video cards.

Why I Care About This News

AMD needs a persistent updated product line to compete better against its rivals. AMD’s upcoming 12nm processors and graphics cards can reportedly gain more than 10% improvement in performance than 16/14nm versions. For serious gamers and multimedia editors like me, more than 10% performance improvement is worth buying new CPUs and GPUs.

I speculate that the 12-nanometer versions of AMD’s current products should help it take more market share away from Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). I have no supporting evidence that this will actually happen next year. I am just using my God-given intelligence to make a forward-looking statement over this AMD-related development.

AMD’s stock enjoys a healthy+18% YTD gain this year because 14nm Ryzen and Threadripper achieved commercial success. In spite of Intel releasing 14nm+ Kaby Lake CPUs, Ryzen still helped AMD post a notable 19% Y/Y improvement in its Q2 2017 revenue. AMD didn’t have 14-nm processors last year.

Past performance is often used on Statistical forecasting. Ryzen helped AMD’s Computing and Graphics division post a 51% Y/Y revenue growth. I think it would be safe to say next year’s 12nm Ryzen, EPYC, and Vega products could also help this segment post maybe 25% Y/Y revenue growth next year.

(SOURCE: AMD)

A 12nm budget-friendly Threadripper might also post similar or better benchmark scores than Intel’s 14nm++ Coffee Lake workstation-level Core i9-7980XE. Readers here at Seeking Alpha care about benchmark scores of CPUs and GPUs because the customers, gamers or datacenter operators, care about them. AMD’s GPU or CPU cannot deliver benchmark scores that are on par with rival products if they built using older FinFET production process.

A 12nm EPYC server processor could gain more industry support and improve AMD’s 1% share in server processors. A 12nm Radeon Instinct MI25 might attract more Chinese datacenter operators and cloud computing companies. Nvidia is valued so highly because of its lead in GPU accelerators for datacenters and deep learning. As per Q2, Nvida’s Datacenter and Automotive segments already generate more than $550 million in quarterly revenue.

AMD’s bottom line can benefit from it having a larger presence on high-margin datacenter GPUs. Lack of a more powerful datacenter GPU is probably why Google (GOOG) bought Nvidia’s Tesla P100 for its cloud platform.

AMD needs more markets for its GPUs so it can pare down its substantial debt. Deep learning and real-time AI services are two sales channels that AMD has not yet exploited properly.

Conclusion

It is a positive development than AMD will build and sell 12nm products next year. Competing against Intel and Nvidia requires AMD to keep pace on the latest chip manufacturing process. Failing to do so could lead to AMD again losing the favor of customers because it has outdated products.

I rate AMD as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA, INTC, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.