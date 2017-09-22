Lamprell's (LMPRF) CEO Christopher McDonald on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lamprell PLC (OTCPK:LMPRF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call September 22, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lamprell's 2017 half year results presentation. My name is Christopher McDonald, and I'm the CEO. With me today is our CFO, Tony Wright. Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience of the disclaimer on the slide two relating to forward-looking statements. The agenda for this morning is as follows: I will first provide summary highlights of our performance for the first 6 months of 2017, followed by an update on our operations and bid pipeline. I will hand it off to Tony to walk you through the numbers. I will then provide an update on our strategic initiatives, and then with a few words on our outlook at which time we'll open up the Q&A.

Turning to slide five. Despite the continuing challenging market conditions and overall levels of activity in our yards during the first half of 2017, our underlying performance was strong, having successfully delivered and closed out a number of projects in the period. Despite the lower levels of activity, we're able to deliver a positive EBITDA of $13.5 million and a net profit of $1.1 million. Meanwhile, we continue to see very slow pace of new contract awards that have characterized the industry over the last few years. This has had a direct impact on our backlogs. Still, the group maintains a robust balance sheet and a strong net cash position of nearly $306 million as of 30 June compared to $275 million at 31 December.

Our enviable balance sheet has allowed us to fund our strategic growth plans with confidence and underpins our disciplined bidding philosophy. Our bid pipeline now stands at $3.1 billion, up from $2.5 billion at 31 December, as a result of implementation of our strategic initiatives. Earlier this year, I announced a significant reduction in our pipeline following a strategic review of our bidding approach. So let me explain to you what is behind the revised numbers. Firstly, we're seeing early signs of increasing bidding activity, although many of these opportunities are not scheduled for award until the second half of 2018.

Accordingly, while the increased levels of bidding activity are encouraging, we do not expect to see revenue growth from potential contract awards until 2019. We're also making good progress in diversifying our customer base and markets via renewables, EPC and land rigs. Our approach has not changed, but we're seeing a number of very solid new opportunities in the market. As previously announced, we signed a transformational joint venture agreement with Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Bahri for the development of a major Maritime Yard in Saudi Arabia. Given the nature of the transaction, shareholder approval was sought and we're pleased to see 99.9% voting in favor. Safety, as always, continues to be a focus for us with our total recordable injury rate currently at 0.41.

And finally, as announced last week, John Malcolm was appointed Chairman with effect from September 20, 2017. John is well known in the energy industry, having spent 25 years at Shell, where he held a number of senior positions, including Managing Director of Petroleum Development of Oman, otherwise known as PDO. And of course, he knows the group exceptionally well, having been with us for the past 4 years. Before we begin the operational review, I just wanted to point out the photo on Page 6, which was taken last week at a yard in Sharjah. It was the first East Anglia shipment of the flatpack jacket through our assembly subcontractor in Northern Ireland. We are increasingly optimistic of the renewables market, a topic which I'll address later.

Turning to slide seven, and operationally, our focus on safety and quality remains unchanged. And our commitment to the well-being and safety of our employees remains a top priority. We saw a number of projects during the first half come to a close, each delivered on schedule and on budget, including the final 3 bids -- 3 new build jackup rigs in the last of the 45 modules delivered to the ZADCO 750 Project in Abu Dhabi. We currently have 11 rigs -- 11 rig stacks in our yard and 7 undergoing refurbishments. Meanwhile, we continue to solidify our position in land rigs, having been selected to build 2 for Schlumberger, both are on schedule to be delivered later this year. The Master Marine project is progressing well with installation in Norway in Q1 2018. Our backlog as of 30 June stood at $300 million, down from $393 million at 31 December. The Master Marine project is included in the oil and gas services and the East Anglia 1 renewables project is included in offshore platform.

Speaking of EA1, construction is well underway and it's a project I will go into further detail on the next slide. In East Anglia 1, project comprises of 102 7-megawatt turbines when operational, and will supply power to 0.5 million homes. Lamprell scope of work includes the supply and delivery of 60 jackets and 180 piles. 36 of those jackets will be fully fabricated and assembled in our yards in the UAE. A further 24 will be prefabricated in the UAE and then shipped to our nominated subcontractor, Harland & Wolff, in Northern Ireland for final assembly.

As previously mentioned, the first 12 flatpack jackets were shipped to Belfast last week. We're also loading out the first slot of 60 piles to the client as we speak. It's an exciting project in emerging and fast-growing market. We are moving up the learning curve and have experienced start-up costs and inefficiencies, which we are working through. These include mobilization of additional equipment and labor to address the assembly line nature of the project. Meanwhile, our enthusiasm for the sector has only increased, the topic, which I'll address in the strategy and outlook section.

Turning to page nine. Our bid pipeline has increased to $3.1 billion from $2.5 billion at the end of 2016. We are seeing very early signs of increased bidding activity, although many of these opportunities are not scheduled for award until the second half 2018, thereby, impacting revenues only in 2019. Consistent with our strategy, we're focused on renewables, EPC and EPCI opportunities. In doing so, we will seek to partner with parties that complement our own skill set so that we can extend our reach and opportunity set.

During the period, we were contacted by a number of clients in the renewables space. These projects include opportunities similar to the EA1 project as well as high-voltage platforms and new build jackup installation vessels for the new generation of larger wind turbines. The 2 outsourced new build jackup rigs from the Saudi Maritime Yard are included in the pipeline. We expect these to be converted into backlog during the course of 2018. Meanwhile, on the back of this year's award of the 2 land rigs, we are targeting a number of upcoming opportunities, where we believe will play out over the next 18 months. It's important to note that our bid pipeline does not make any allowance for any of the LTA work that we're currently under prequalification. Should we be fortunate to ascend to the LTA, this would add approximately $3 billion per year to the pipeline.

With that, I'd like to hand it over to Tony to walk you through the numbers.

Antony Wright

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for coming to our presentation today. My name is Tony Wright, and I'm CFO of the Lamprell Group. You may remember that back in March, I mentioned the first jackup rig, the Shelf Drilling that we delivered successfully last year. This is the photo of the second rig we delivered to Shelf in the first half of this year. As of the first week, it was quickly operational, and we look forward to working with Shelf on their current fleet and new projects in the future.

So on to slide 11. And I'm able to report a net profit for the first half of the year of $1.1 million with an EBITDA of $13.5 million, even though our revenue has reduced substantially as we work off our backlog of new build jackup rigs. Our revenue for the first half of 2017 is $159.2 million, in line with our expectations and down around 65% on the comparative period, and major contract awards remain at low levels. The table on the bottom right shows clearly how the slowdown in the new build jackup rig market has impacted our revenue.

Against the reduction in revenue from our new build jackup rig business stream, we've seen growth within both the offshore platforms and oil and gas contracting services business streams as activity levels on our projects, the Scottish Power and Master Marine, have begun to ramp up. Scottish Power project's level of completion was less than 20% at 30th of June as expected, but did not contribute any margin in line with our accounting policies. As Chris mentioned earlier, we delivered the remaining 3 new build jackup rigs successfully and on time, which have supported our gross profit margin and EBITDA. Our gross profit margin of 13% is in line with our normalized expectations and our underlying performance in the same period of 2016.

As we reported in March, we made cost reductions at the end of 2016 that would deliver $23 million of annualized savings. Taking those tough decisions has delivered cost savings of $14.5 million in the first half of 2017. And this has been a major factor for the group maintaining its margins and profitability. Our net cash position has improved in line with what I said in March, increasing to $305.9 million. This once again demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet and how our disciplined cash management, together with our successful conversion of working capital, maintains this position.

During the first half of 2017, Lamprell has continued to strengthen its financial position in spite of the industry headwinds with successful project deliveries and careful management of its cost base. This is demonstrated in more detail on slide 12. So after adjusting for the impact of the Ensco settlement in the first half of 2016 the chart shows how the group has benefited from the successful delivery of our projects and the cost-reduction program. We continue to strive in the difficult market conditions to achieve normalized margins on our new tenders, and will decline bids, if we have to, as our strong balance sheet provides us with the flexibility to do so.

As you would expect, after the experience on the Ensco 140 rig last year, we took a prudent view on the contingencies required to cover the commissioned risks on the final 3 rigs to be delivered in the first half of 2017. The delivery of these rigs on time, without further issues with the jacking system, enabled us to release these contingencies. We also completed the final account negotiations on our buoyancy tanks project with Heerema, with the provision held for our variations in flangs also released for the bottom line.

The substantial reduction in revenues from the new build jackup rig business stream has naturally been the major factor in the low levels of profitability in the first half through the reduction of the contribution to margin on these projects makes the group's fixed costs. As I mentioned earlier, we have worked hard to ensure our overhead reflects the current size of our business, whilst retaining the essential scales within the group so we can react quickly and the industry recovers. Had we not made the reductions in December, our profitability would have been significantly challenged.

Being able to generate positive net profit and EBITDA in the first half has been one of the reasons why we have improved our net cash position in the first half of the year, which leads me onto slide 13. As I said in March, and as expected, our net cash has improved further in the first half of 2017 to $305.9 million. Our positive EBITDA has converted into positive operating cash flows, again underpinned by the cost reductions we have made. We have also once again seen our working capital requirement reduced on delivery of several projects, and the collection of the final milestones in settlement of final accounts. And our strategy of working with Tier 1 customers means we continue to incur minimal levels of bad debt provision.

We've continued to build our new state-of-the-art pipe shop in Phase 2 of the Hamriyah free zone. We have made modest other investments in our yards. We have settled a further $5 million over end-of-service gratuities in the UAE, the equivalent of pension liabilities. As we have concluded the final restructuring measures and cost reductions, I do expect our net cash position to trend down within the second half of 2017 to levels moderately below our closing position at the end of 2016. This reduction will result from our ongoing projects entering phases where they drill working capital and the continued modest investment in our yards and pipe shop.

There will also be the $20 million initial investment and capital contribution to the Saudi Maritime Yard as well as the working capital investment in 2 super 116E rig kits. So we paid the deposits in 2015 to secure the production slots in the Cameron LeTourneau facility and now have to make the final payments on delivery.

So we continue to make positive investment in assets that allow future growth, whilst maintaining our strong balance sheet. And as we move to slide 14, we see that strength through retained net assets at levels well above $0.5 billion. Our total assets and tangible net assets remain broadly unchanged in the first half of 2017. As mentioned earlier, our net cash position has strengthened. We retain low levels of gearing and debt, with our debt-to-equity ratio well below 10%, which positions us well, should the need arise to increase our leverage modestly when the recovery arrives.

Our debt has reduced to $50 million. We have $150 million of unutilized facilities, which allows us to support the business and pursue new work. This includes the $100 million revolver that supports 2018 project financing, if you will look to utilize the sum of the opportunities that could arise in the renewable sector. We have seen a considerable reduction of borrowing costs through reduction of our unutilized facilities, but we're comfortable that the levels of borrowing headroom we attain will enable us to support future growth in the business.

Our banking syndicate remains supportive, and this has been demonstrated by their approval of amendments to our financial covenants, which allows us to retain the financial flexibility the group requires. This support, together with having a strong balance sheet, has enabled us to continue to deal with the challenging market conditions.

So turning to slide 15. And in summary, we still face industry headwinds that continue to impact not only the award of major projects, but also levels of walk-in business. This has resulted in us reducing our revenue guidance for 2017 modestly to a much narrower range of $370 million to $390 million. Final outcome for the year within this range depends on the levels of walk-in work secured in the final quarter, although we do have extensive coverage of our 2017 revenue. We, therefore, expect our revenues in the second half of 2017 to increase as our current projects' construction activity accelerates, but we will not see the benefits of successfully completing projects to support our margins.

We will also see the savings from our cost reductions offset somewhat as we begin to strengthen our resources in support of the group's growth and diversification strategy. Our net cash will reduce moderately as we make our first contribution into the Saudi Maritime Yard. Our investment in our facility to support our growth into other sectors and take delivery of the rig kits for perspective orders.

So to close, Lamprell is well positioned with a balance sheet to support our strategy during the downturn and be ready for the recovery when it arrives. And thanks for the time, and I'll now hand you back to Chris.

Christopher McDonald

Thanks, Tony, and moving to slide 17. This is not the first set of results where we talk about challenging market condition. And in the current environment, our strategic focus is diversifying our customer base and position the group for long-term sustainable growth. We are doing this by: One, strengthening our positioning in core markets; two, implementing our EPCI strategy; and three, expanding into new markets and geographies. Firstly, with respect to our core markets, our investment in the Saudi Maritime Yard will strengthen our position in the new build jackup market in that region for the foreseeable future.

As previously announced, the Saudi Maritime Yard has a firm offtake agreement for 20 new build jackup rigs over the next 10 years beginning in 2018. Significant portions of those first 2 rigs are expected to be subcontracted for a yard in Hamriyah, with the first rig being awarded in the first half of 2018 followed by the second, 6 months later. On the heels of the 2 new land rigs, we're in early stages of expanding our relationship with Schlumberger. We're also continuing to invest in our facilities, including a new automated pipe shop and new rolling machines.

The second area of focus is implementing our EPCI strategy. We see this as a two-pronged approach. Firstly, we are actively pursuing prequalification for the long-term agreement, the LTA, with Aramco in partnership with a well-known installation contractor. Secondly, we're looking to partner with select contractors to access EPC and EPCI opportunities in the North and Baltic Sea. Doing so, it'll allow us to tap into a pool of larger scale projects we could not previously address.

In parallel, we're operating our project execution capability and competency, including recruitment of key staff. And lastly, we're expanding into new markets and geographies, in particular renewables. The East Anglia 1 project has further positioned us in the fast-growing market. The renewable market diversifies our customer base and is much less sensitive to the ups and downs of oil price.

Moving to slide 18. And as previously announced, we find a transformational joint venture with Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Bahri in May. As the second largest shareholder behind Aramco, our participation provides Lamprell with the unique inroad into one of the world's largest oil and gas markets, which we believe will lead to other opportunities in Kingdom. To that end, we continue our -- to progress our prequalification for the LTA and the outsourcing strategy for the first 2 new build jackup rigs. Meanwhile, the construction of the yard is proceeding to plan, with the first infrastructure dredging and reclamation contract awarded this past July.

With respect to the Maritime Yard major milestones, I wanted to draw your attention to the graphic on the right-hand side of slide 19. Working from the bottom, we have now executed the JV documents and have received approval from all partners. Next, the agreements contained conditions precedent and a number of them have already been satisfied, including, of course, our own shareholder approval. The remaining CPs are expected to be satisfied by end 2017. In parallel, we continue to discuss and agree in overall rig outsourcing strategy for the first 2 rigs, which is expected to be formalized during the first half of 2018. And finally, the new build jackup zone, Zone D, is scheduled to be partly operational by the end of 2019 with overall yard completion in 2022.

As mentioned earlier, one of the opportunities that has resulted from our involvement with the Saudi Maritime Yard is the LTA. The LTA is the unique opportunity to be part of a limited competition for approximately $3 billion per year that Aramco spends to maintain their offshore production. The scope of work includes EPCI of pipeline, jackets and platforms. Our prequalification was submitted in partnership with a well-known installation contractor. This is an example of where we're partnering with companies that have complementary skill sets to our own in order to open up an opportunity set, which was previously inaccessible to us. The current process is highly competitive and we expect the outcome will be known by Q1 2018.

Moving to slide 21. We are working diligently to leverage our core competencies to diversify our markets and customer base via renewables and EPCI. Renewables, and in particular offshore winds, is underpinned by strong fundamentals and policy. Developments are now commercially viable without subsidy. The EA1 project has put Lamprell on the renewables map, and we're seeing a number of emerging opportunities in foundations, high-voltage platforms and new build jackup installation vessels.

In total, we believe that the addressable market for us could be in the $3 billion a year range. We're moving up the learning curve on the current project, which we're working through. And lastly, we believe offshore wind will not be directly affected by the ups and downs of the oil market, thereby offering us increased stability in our planning, bidding and execution of work going forward.

With respect to EPCI, we're actively pursuing, as mentioned, the LTA, and separately looking to partner with others to access higher value EPC and EPCI opportunities outside the Middle East. We estimate that this market, exclusive of the LTA, could add another $3 billion a year to our bid pipeline. We're investing in upgrading our capability, particularly around project management, project controls and engineering. As we diversify and expand beyond new build jackup rigs and pure fabrication, we're looking to revise our reporting segments to better align our strategic initiatives with our financials and bid pipeline. We expect to provide an update in this regard when we report full year earnings in March.

So in summary, market conditions continue to be challenging. And given the slow pace of awards, we expect 2017 revenues to be in the $370 million to $390 million range. Furthermore, any improvement in market conditions will have limited impact to our business in 2018 due to the lag between improved sentiment and new project awards. We are, however, seeing early signs of bidding activity, although many of these potential project will not be awarded until the second half of 2018.

We, therefore, expect 2018 revenues to be around the 10% below 2017 levels. We continue to invest in our facilities and workforce to ensure delivery of our projects and to further position ourselves for new work, both in existing business streams as well as the renewables and EPC sectors. While this might result in near-term margin pressure, we consider this to be an important foundation for the future as we implement our strategic initiatives. Our bid pipeline stands at $3.1 billion. If we're successful in implementing all of our strategic initiatives, we expect the bid pipeline to grow to $10 billion over time.

This will not happen overnight, but over an extended period of time, and therefore believe that the best measure of our progress will be reflected in the rate of growth of our bid pipeline. In the meantime, our strong cash position allows us to choose the projects we pursue until the market recovers. We have made significant inroads into addressing the renewables market. We continue to strengthen our position in the largest regional market with our joint venture in Saudi Arabia with Aramco. And have taken steps to reach the broader EPC market.

With that, I'd like to thank you, and open it up for Q&A. If you're listening remotely, please log your questions via the webcast or the telephone lines, and we'll try to answer them as best as we can. Thank you.

Fiona Maclean

It's Fiona Maclean from Merrill Lynch. [Audio Gap] know how many rigs does that breakdown into? And then in terms of your margin and level of profitability for next year and future years, can you give us a little bit more clarity as to how we should be thinking about that, given you've been doing a lot of cost cutting and driving efficiencies in your business for the last couple of years?

Christopher McDonald

Thank you for that. I propose I'll take the first one, and I'll let Tony answer the second. With regards to our pipeline, roughly 1.3 is our new build jackups. Included in that are the 2 Saudi Maritime rigs for next year. And we still have 2 outstanding options for NDC. Those are contractual options, at the option of the client. So those are also included. So you've got 4 new build jackup rigs. The other thing that we put in there is we have received some interest, some early interest, for new build jackup installation vessels for the wind industry. So that's also included in there. These are for the new generation of larger wind turbines. So renewables, there are 2 of them, yes. Yes, 2 of them. So 4 oil and gas new build jackups, and 2 wind installation jackup vessels. The second in terms of...

Antony Wright

As you know, we don't guide on margins and profits. But I think you all have heard from the tone of the presentation today that we are now starting to invest, planning to invest in our -- in the skills within the organization to deal with the new strategy and new sectors. But yes, we've cut and now we have to reinvest. So I think you can gauge from that that there's going to be an increase slightly in our cost base as we move forward. As Chris has mentioned as well just ongoing projects that we -- there's Scottish Power, there's a learning curve there that's going to increase the cost on that project.

Alexander Brooks

It's Alex Brooks, Canaccord. Couple of questions. Firstly, on the Scottish Power contract. You mentioned some sort of startup issues. How are you ranking with the customer, mostly that's very critical for future awards. And then the second question is, you were immensely successful as a group in winning jackup contracts over a very long period. Obviously, your -- Chris, you've come in, you've made some changes. You were less successful in winning some of the other builds out there, going back to the winter last year before, before you joined. What changes are you making? And what factors will mean that you do win in renewables in mergers that are coming up as obviously you have squared off Saudi to a large extent.

Christopher McDonald

With respect to Scottish Power, our relationship with the client is very good. And it's probably an opportunity to expand about what's happening there. As you say, I'm -- I come from an EPC background, and this is an EPC project with about 70,000 tonnes of fabrication. What's important to highlight is the size and scale and the assembly line nature of the project. We have 60 jackets that are really large structured, each about 1,200 tonnes each moving through the yard.

And initially, it became evident that we had the wrong project management and project planning capability. So we've made some changes. And given the assembly line nature of the project, once you reach an issue on one, it kind of has a knock-on effect. So we've had to come in and get additional equipment and labor to debottleneck the assembly line. So -- and we've been working with the client in that regard. And they have included us on some early added development that they're doing. And not to mention, East Anglia, 2, 3 and 4, but others in other geographies outside the U.K. as well.

In terms of the overall approach to bidding, I am a 100% believer and focused when it comes to winning work and executing it. So everything that we've included in the pipeline are things that we think are real, things that we think we can win and have an execution strategy for and actually can deliver a return for our shareholders. If we can answer those 3 questions in the affirmative, they fall out of the bid pipeline and that's why we took it down earlier this year almost in half.

So as we move through the cycle, hopefully, you'll see, with the implementation of our strategic initiatives, our ability to answer those 3 questions, and to a broader opportunity set. So do we have a clear differentiator, whether it's cost, whether it's schedule, whether it's an installation partner, that has the vessel in the region that's necessary to do the work? All these sorts of things need to go overall thinking in terms of what are the opportunities that we're going to pursue.

James Hubbard

James from Numis. Just 2 questions. North Sea, Baltic EPC. Do you need a partner to be able to cut every bid on that ton of work and installation partner, I guess, is what I've got on my mind there. And if so, how do you go about selecting that partner? Do you have someone in mind? Or maybe you don't need it. And secondly, renewables. Could you mention some of the projects that you're bidding on in terms of thinking potential awards in 2H '18 and beyond. You mentioned the future phases of East Anglia, but are there other large projects beyond that, that you're looking at? And sorry, just a third one. Any comments about potential 2018 CapEx, including the money into the Saudi Maritime Yard?

Christopher McDonald

What we're finding out about the renewables market is that it has different approaches for different geographies and different clients. And there is lots of interfaces. And it's a market that is quickly developing. For instance, many of the power -- many of our potential clients are managing lots of different interfaces. We think there is a huge opportunity for the industry, if they get it right, to be able to take those interfaces and manage them internally. A lot of it has to do around -- on East Anglia, for example, we are doing the EPC of the jackets, but the installation is by separate contract. And that's pretty typical.

We are talking, had early stage conversations with some very recognizable installers about going to clients, and saying, listen, we can do this all together, and then us and the installer could manage those interfaces for you. We think that we founded a few clients on that and that's resonated pretty well. So in the Baltic Sea, it's typically German sector. And sometimes they go to the wind turbine manufacturer, and then subcontract the foundation to somebody else.

So it's portion proportionate depending on where you are. But the clear thing is, if we can eliminate interfaces by partnering with others, we think that's a clear differentiator and value provider for the client. So in terms of renewables, when we say renewables, we've got a number of inquiries -- 2 inquiries in for the new build jackup vessels, some with our existing clients and the past clients. There are a couple of opportunities off the coast of Scotland, very early stages in Belgium and The Netherlands. And we've recently submitted some early stage bidding, it kind of goes in phases, for a high-voltage platform in the German sector. So we are seeing -- there are a number of opportunities out there. If we believe we can access it and have a differentiated solution, we will add it to the pipeline. So there are 4 or 5 within our current pipeline that are included. But they're all back into 2018 and '19. In terms of CapEx...

Antony Wright

In terms of CapEx, James, the commitment to the Saudi Maritime Yard next year slightly will be no change to that, it's $38 million for 2018. In terms of other CapEx, there's no plan to do anything different to what we'd normally do, so it will just be at this time the target of CapEx run rate that we've seen in prior years.

James Thompson

It's James Thompson from JP Morgan. Couple of questions. Just in terms of East Anglia, you said you've kind of had to put a bit more manpower into that to get it under control. Is it a case now that the -- you're all caught up and there's nothing incremental slowing it down or -- and so should we expect the kind of startup costs not to grow into something a little bit bigger. I guess, that will be the first question about projects under control. And the second one, you've outlined a bid pipeline, which is going pretty dramatically, actually, but also we're talking a lot about partnership in various different subsegments. So I just wondered whether that $10 billion target over the medium term is a kind of gross figure or a net figure for Lamprell. There's $3 billion just for markets actually gross or net would be that question. And then just finally, as the revenue figure -- revenue guidance you've given us is, obviously, fairly cautious and indicative of market, but it tells us, I think, that the refurb market is again a little bit more important than it has been perhaps over the last few years. So I just wonder just a bit of an outplay on whether anyone's planning any incremental work? Or what are the views for that into 2018? Just the views on the refurb market in 2018 and then the walk-in one?

Christopher McDonald

So a number of questions there. On East Anglia 1, we're working through a number of issues. We're assessing the cost impact. But we could identify them and I think we understand what we need to do. So I think we've got a good view on the risk and opportunities less. I mean, we're 35%, 40% into the project and we shipped out the first 12. We have all the metrics in terms of our productivity, those sorts of things. We've moved some of these through our yard now. So I think we've taken the learnings. And there are a couple of things that we're looking at in terms of debottlenecking some of the interim deliveries to keep that flowing.

So I think we've done a good job of identifying the risks and opportunities. With the bid pipeline, I would say that is a net. We've taken it as a net. And that's something that will develop over the next 2 to 4 years, I believe. I'm not sitting here telling you there's going to be $10 billion next year. Of course, some of them are event-driven. If you get on the LTA, it's very binary. It's either you're in or you're out. In the first quarter of next year, we could be looking at $3 billion of opportunity. And my observation is that Aramco spreads the workaround to derisk their own because it is all about maintaining production. So I think my view is that it's net.

We've taken into consideration the fact that we're going to partner with installation contractors. So that is revenue that's going to be accounted for with our partners and not us. In terms of refurbishment, we are seeing some early signs of life in the refurbishment. Some of the industry trackers or public have said that in the Middle East that the new build jackup rig counts will go up by 20 over the next 12 months. And incidentally, in one of the slides, we said 7 are being refurbished in our yards. We weren't having 7 last year this time. So a lot of those rigs will go to Saudi and the UAE and those are the biggest fleets.

Having said that, jobs that were $15 million, $20 million previously in up cycles, at the top of the cycle are now significantly less and they're doing the absolute minimum. But at least, there seems to be movement. And we have a number -- as I said, we have 7 projects currently going on now with regards to the refurbishment.

James Thompson

Just to come back, on the conditions precedent, you mentioned that there's still some to be filled. It will be useful to have some thoughts on, at least those are important.

Christopher McDonald

They are 7. 3 of them have been kicked off. The remaining 4, 3 of them are just paperwork, and so in terms of getting the license, registering the joint venture, all that is being done in Kingdom. The fourth one, which is also being worked in parallel, is taking the $1 billion term loan -- term sheet and converting them into a loan document. And then once that's all set up, our first $20 million goes in. The major ones are our shareholder approval, there was a clear antitrust condition precedent that's now been -- they've got a waiver for that. So just paperwork and time.

What is the future of the company?

Christopher McDonald

Well, hopefully, bright. But no, more seriously. I think it's going to be challenging over the next 12 to 18 months. We've -- we are heading into new market segments. We need to retool and up skill our capability, our competency and our experience and skill set to address that $10 billion market, so at a time when revenues are going to be very challenged, both -- on the top line and the bottom line. But we will continue to invest over the next 12 to 18 months because we really believe, in the medium and long-term, that these markets will appear and that we'll get our fair market share. So to summarize, near term is going to be tough. And the medium and long-term, we are very excited in EPC, Saudi Arabia, renewables. And we have the balance sheet to get us there and the will. So thank you. Okay.

