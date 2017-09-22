Boeing: Has The Rally Run Its Course?

A year ago I recommended buying Boeing (BA) with a long-term perspective, based on its exceptional record and its promising growth prospects and execution. While the stock had remained essentially flat for the three years preceding my article, it has enjoyed a 100% rally since then, in just 12 months. Nevertheless, the big question is whether the rally has run its course or there is more upside ahead.

To be clear, I did not expect my thesis to materialize so fast. In fact, I do not boast of having exceptional timing skills, as I strongly believe that no one can consistently time the market. When one has an investment thesis, one never knows how long it will take for the thesis to materialize. Therefore, I am glad that my recommendation offered exceptional results but I am well aware that it could have taken years for it to offer the same returns.

First of all, it is worth noting that Boeing has been facing the headwind of low oil prices during the last 3 years. More precisely, the low fuel costs limit the incentive of airlines to renew their fleet with more cost-efficient planes. However, this factor has hardly affected the business of the company so far. For instance, United Airlines (UAL) recently ordered 100 new jets in order to improve the efficiency of its fleet.

It is also interesting that Boeing has reported fewer sales of planes in the first half of this year compared to last year. To be sure, it has delivered 352 planes so far this year whereas it had delivered 375 planes last year. Moreover, in order to meet its forecast for 760-765 aircrafts this year, it will have to significantly accelerate its sales in the back half of the year.

On the other hand, the reduced sales did not prevent the company from reporting exceptional results in the last quarter. While the revenue fell 8% over last year, the company markedly reduced its expenses and thus achieved impressive earnings and cash flow. In fact, the latter was more than double the analysts’ consensus. When a company improves its earnings so impressively amid decreasing revenues, the management should certainly be praised for its execution. This spectacular performance resulted in the biggest one-day gain (10%) of the stock in eight years.

Even better, Boeing raised this year its 20-year forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners, which are estimated to be worth over $6 trillion. While Airbus expects passenger traffic to grow by 4.4% per year over the next two decades, Boeing expects it to grow by 4.7%. Regardless of which of the two forecasts proves correct, one thing is sure - Boeing will continue to thrive thanks to the growth in passenger traffic over the next two decades. About 40% of the above airliners will be directed to Asia, driven by increased demand in China and almost half of the new planes will be used to replace older and less efficient ones. It is also remarkable that Boeing recently issued a record forecast for orders from India, expecting up to 2,100 planes worth $290 billion over the next two decades.

Some investors may wonder how an industrial manufacturer can have such a consistent growth record and exciting prospects. The key is to realize that Boeing is operating in an essential duopoly. While most companies operate in a perfectly competitive environment, with very narrow margins, Boeing is operating in a very profitable duopoly, which is characterized by strong pricing power. Even better, this duopoly enjoys a very favorable secular trend, namely the increasing desire of people to travel. While one trip per year was the norm a few years ago, consumers are steadily increasing the frequency of their flights. This trend is not likely to attenuate anytime soon, as every generation lives much more luxuriously than the previous one.

Despite the exceptional growth trajectory of Boeing, the company does not rest on its laurels. To be sure, it is trying to develop key technology in an attempt to stop outsourcing and thus cut its operating expenses while it is also investing in the technology of self-flying planes, as it forecasts that jetliners without pilots will become the norm in the future. According to a research by UBS, the aviation industry may realize a profit of more than $35 billion per year if the pilotless technology becomes the new norm.

It is also worth noting that the shareholders of Boeing greatly benefit from its aggressive share repurchases. More specifically, the company needs to spend only about a quarter of its operating cash flows on capital expenses every year and hence it enjoys remarkably strong free cash flows, which are available for share repurchases. As a result, the company has reduced its share count by 19% during the last three and a half years. In addition, as the company is likely to continue to enjoy ample free cash flows for the foreseeable future, it is likely to continue to spend hefty amounts on share repurchases and thus offer an additional boost to its stock price.

To sum up, despite the impressive 100% advance of the last year, the rally has not run its course. Of course it is only natural that the stock may stumble for months or a few years but the long-term growth prospects and the business execution remain exciting. As most gaps in the stock charts are filled sooner or later, I believe that the huge gap down to $212 is likely to be filled at some point in the next 12 months. That would be a great entry point for those who want to purchase the stock for the long term.

