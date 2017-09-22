Expect A Slow Bleed With Portola Pharma

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) is a biopharmaceutical company with focus on thrombosis, hematologic disorders and inflammation. The stock has seen substantial boost in share price over the past year, but can this continue or is everything already baked into the price?

For a better understanding of the company, it is important to understand their lead programs and the markets they serve. The company has two lead programs which include Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa. These two drugs deal with thrombosis and blood clotting.

Dialysis patients are just one group that rely on blood thinners:

On June 23, 2017, the FDA approved their drug betrixaban (Bevyxxa) for prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism, or VTE, in adults. This is the first and only drug for prophylactic treatment of VTE. This is used for hospitalized adult patients (commonly over 60 years of age) who are at high risk for developing thromboembolic problems. Commonly from restricted mobility in a hospital bed and other risk associated factors that contribute to VTE.

VTE is the third leading vascular diagnosis, which includes two subgroups:

Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT: is a clot in the deep vein classically shows on the back of the leg behind the knee. (It can happen in other veins located elsewhere). This is a life threatening condition and must be treated quickly as the DVT can dislodge and travel freely in the venous system. Pulmonary embolism, or PE: This happens when a DVT has dislodged and has traveled into the lungs (where blood circulates to attach to diffused oxygen) and blocks the blood supply. This is a life threatening condition that can result in death.

Treatment Indication

In current standards the treatment of a blood clot such as a DVT requires enoxaparin (Lovenox) and warfarin sodium. Warfarin is an old class of blood thinner that is now being replaced by the likes of Eliquis and Xarelto. Warfarin has more bleeding risk and variant side effects that make it less desirable now.

The recommended dosage guidelines for betrixaban are an initial dose of 160mg followed by 80mg daily for a period of 35-42 days. This will result in similar results seen in enoxaparin without increased risk due to major blood loss. Betrixaban works by blocking Factor Xa.

Marketplace Opportunity for VTE

In 2016, the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan had a VTE space that accounted for $1.95 billion in sales with a compound annual growth rate of 3.87%. Betrixaban is expected to reach sales of $577 million as it rolls out thru 2026.

Betrixaban launch will commence between September and November of 2017. Execution of the roll out will be important. Given the market space and lack of drug choices the sales of the drug should positively surprise. It will be possible to exceed $1 billion in sales over time.

Future Takeover

The competition layout can be summed up by taking a look at the patents filed in the anticoagulant space.

Lovenox is owned by Sanofi (SNY) but is under pressure from generics. It is a reasonable assumption that Portola down the road would fit well into their portfolio. Other notable takeover suitors would include Merck (MRK), which previously ended their development collaboration with the company, Pfizer (PFE), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Research Pipeline:

The advantage in the old line of blood thinners is they are reversed with vitamin K. The new line of factor Xa inhibitors has no emergency means of reversal. This is especially problematic in an acute bleeding event requiring medical intervention. Portola Pharma estimates that more than 80,000 hospital visits are due to uncontrollable bleeding from factor Xa inhibitors. For this very reason a reversal agent is prudent. The only hope on the horizon for this is Portola's AndexXa.

This reversal agent can slow the bleed. Thin blood will not clot and any small cut can turn into a life threatening event. There are a number of causes of bleeding but all share a need to slow the bleed in order for the body to clot. Patients using Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Xarelto and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)/Pfizer's (PFE) drug Eliquis would benefit greatly from this reversal agent.

AndexXa (andexanet alfa) received breakthrough designation from the FDA on August 3, 2017. The company filed a Biologics License Application (BLA) and approval is expected in early February 2018. This transformative drug fills an important void. It is highly likely approval will take place barring no issues in manufacturing. This drug is a huge money maker and could climb to well over $4 billion in sales by 2022.

Urgent Need

The FDA has made it clear they want to bring breakthrough treatments to market faster. This is especially important when lives are at stake due to a lack of necessary tools to treat. Portola estimates global sales of Factor Xa inhibitors of $9.5 billion in a one-year period ending June 2016 with over 50% growth year over year. Patients on Factor Xa inhibitors are being increasingly hospitalized for a complication of intracranial hemorrhage. The company estimates 300 deaths per months as a result of this complication.

Clinical Data

Andexanet alfa is in Phase 3 (ANNEXA-4) open label study with patients receiving Factor Xa inhibitor who experienced acute major bleeding. Results of the ANNEXA-4 study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 17, 2016. In a multicenter study, 67 patients who experienced acute major bleeding shortly after taking a Factor Xa inhibitor were evaluated. Patients received a single injection of andexanet followed by a two hour of continuous IV infusion. The mean age of patients was 77 years of age and most suffered from cardiovascular disease. The effective homeostasis was considered excellent with 37 out of 47 patients (95% confidence interval).

The clinical efficacy after 12 hours from infusion was seen as excellent. This supports prolonged reversal of Factor Xa inhibition needed to achieve normal bleeding response. The conclusion of the results presented showed that rapid reversal of Factor Xa inhibition was not linked to serious side effects and was effective in reaching homeostasis within 12 hours in 79% of patients.

Financial Position

On Sept. 15, 2017, Portola finished a public stock offering of 6.35 million shares at a price of $55. The underwriters have at Morgan Stanley has the option to purchase 925,000 shares by Oct. 15, 2017. Overall the company added roughly $300 million to their coffers. Latest SEC fillings show as of June 30, 2017, the company held $123.84 million in cash with a total of $285.68 million total in short term investment assets. The quarterly cash burn from operating expenses was $69.6 million. The cash will be enough to last past the February FDA decision on AndexXa where another stock dilution is expected.

Downside Risk

The most substantial downside risk rests on delay of approval from the FDA on AndexXa. This expected blockbuster would have substantial impact on the stock price. A delay in any way would send shares lower. The company quarterly 10-Q outlines some risk associated with the company. The company has only one approved drug Bevyxxa. This drug alone has pushed the company to a deficit of roughly $1.0 billion. The company will need to scale up manufacturing and sales. Manufacturing has been an issue of approval delay for AndexXa in the past rocking share price lower.

The company will continue to seek additional clinical candidates and continue clinical studies of their main pipeline. Another dilution will be expected shortly after the FDA decision on AndexXa in early 2018 that can impact the price of shares.

Final Considerations

Six analysts cover the company with a split recommendation of buy and strong buy. The average price target is $65.37 with a high of $80. With the stock dilution over, the stock is likely to start a new upward trend. Volume has been ticking up. There is support around $52 and a resistance at $63.50. The MACD is well positioned for a climb up.

Portola has enjoyed an impressive run over the past year. This stock will likely run up past $65 going into January 2018 in anticipation of positive news on AndexXa. Aproval will easily push the stock past $70. Slowing the bleeding with Portola Pharma will lend the stock to new highs in the very near future.

Recommendation: Buy PTLA

