Gibraltar Industries: ROCK Is About Done Rolling Downhill

It's now priced pretty close to where it should be.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) was last written about on SA (pro article) this past March by one of my favorite authors, Vince Martin. He predicted - correctly I may add - that ROCK might be in for some rocky times. The price went from ~$45 in late 2016 to ~$29 now.

However it might be time for value investors to take a look at ROCK. This article will a) examine whether they have hit "rock bottom", b) describe existing and potential headwinds and tailwinds, and c) contain some terrible "rock" puns.

About Gibraltar

First off, credit to ROCK on a great name and ticker. This is coming from someone who recently wrote about a company who shares its name with the bloodiest battle in the American Civil War (Shiloh Industries: SHLO).

First thing to know about ROCK is that it is a smallish mid-cap and does roughly $1B in sales annually. They have a pretty unique set of mutually exclusive product lines. Understanding these products lines is time consuming, but can better position you as an investor. ROCK is sort of an oddball, but in a good way. They tend to get wedged into the steel/iron industry, but their operations are nothing like most other publicly held companies in that sphere.

ROCK's products fall into three segments: Residential, Industrial/Infrastructure and Renewable Energy/Conservation. As you can see below, they've evolved quite a bit. This was a risky move, but they appear to have come out the other end just fine. Processed Metal/Heat Treating was probably safer but more cyclical and had a lower ceiling/more competition than the sectors they are now in.

Below is a further breakdown of segments with associated revenue from the first halves of 2016 and 2017. ROCK stated the FY17 decreases were mostly due to divestitures from sold assets. However I found that only sorta kinda to be true. ~50M in decreased revenue was due to divestiture, but the two segments with asset sales had an addition ~20M is decreased revenue not related to this.

Segment Examples of Products Q1&2 FY16 Q1&2 FY17 Industrial/Infrastructure expanded metal- type of metal that light and air can pass through (think raised walkways) perforated metal- has bigger holes, such as air filters. engineered bearings and joints -used in bridge construction, roads, and airport runways pavement sealants- obviously not metal 161M 109M Residential Ventilation products- ROCK is largest manufacturer in North America Rain Dispersion/Trimming/Flashing Awnings/Screens/Shelters Mailboxes and Electric Package Lockers 220M 232M Renewable Energy/Conservation Solar Mounting and Commercial Greenhouses 123M 115M

Financials

Let's start by taking a wide view (a really wide view) of ROCK's stock history. It traded within a pretty narrow range for its first ten years, with increased volatility since around mid-2004. ROCK's growth during 2015 and 2016 can primarily attributed to the implementation of their "80/20 Plan" and "Four Pillars" under new CEO Frank Heard. I'll discuss this in greater detail further down.

Source: Yahoo Finance

You'll notice that income jumped significantly in 2016. This was primarily due to the acquisition of RBI, a solar racking and greenhouse manufacturer. When you dig deeper, there's actually good news and bad news from their 2015 and 2016 results.

The good news is that earnings rose, and RBI is largely to thank for this. The bad news is that while revenue appears to be flat between the two years, that is a bit deceptive, since RBI was only included for about half of 2015. So if you are going to compare apples to apples, revenue actually declined in FY16 (this is even after divestures are considered).

So overall, the RBI acquisition appears to have been a good one for ROCK, although it might be masking issues elsewhere.

FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 through Q2 My est. for FY17 Revenue 0.79B 0.83B 0.86B 1B 1B 0.45B 0.94B Gross Income 153.3M 160.6M 140.4M 196.4M 254.8M 110.6M 235.5M

Source: 2Q17 Slides

ROCK's longterm stability means that it has sufficient cash flow. Its P/FCF of 10.9 is fantastic. This hasn't always been the case. FCF has gone from a mere $9.25M in FY14 to $112M in FY16. It does appear that this will increase for FY17 to around $150M. Debt-to-Equity is currently an acceptable 0.43.

ROCK was overpriced before it began the recent descent, but now is closer to reality. Where you believe its valuation presently stands depends on how you feel about ROCK's near future. Current its P/S is 0.97. That is undeniably on the low end. If you feel sales are poised to continue falling, then that metric looks less valid. P/E is around 41, but Forward P/E (which frankly I don't ever put much faith in) is around 16.3. Book to shares, which I do put a lot of faith in, is a modest 15.2. Overall, my take is that is still has a little bit of falling left to do. On its current trajectory (in the absence of news), that could be the $22-25 range.

80/20 Plan and the "Four Pillars"

To really understand the recent history of Gibraltar Industries you need to understand their five year plan, launched by Frank Heard after he became CEO in 2014. He went on a road show to all 45 of the company's locations and developed a revitalization plan based on what he saw and heard.

The revitalization plan was/is a five year plan termed "80/20". The idea was for ROCK to focus on their largest and best opportunities (the 80 percent) and eliminate less profitable operations (the 20 percent).

Heard also implemented the decidedly cultish sounded "Four Pillars" (I visualized of a bunch of steel executives standing in a circle wearing white robes in a dimly lit room). The pillars are your normal organizational process improvement elements: operational excellence, portfolio management, product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Source: ROCK Investor Presentation

Recent Acquisitions and Sales

Most tangible impacts from Mr. Heard's plan have primarily risen from the selling and acquiring of assets. I would estimate that they've acquired about 2.5x as much as they've sold in the past three years.

They've sold the following assets:

Their U.S. bar grating product line (February 2017)

Their European residential solar racking business (December 2016)

Their European industrial manufacturing business, which had supplied expanded metal products for filtration and other applications (April 2016)

According to ROCK, the above sold assets constituted around $100M annual revenue, so they sold off ~10 percent of assets from a revenue perspective. From an income perspective, they reported a $6M loss in 2016 on the bar grating and solar racking (combined), with European industrial manufacturing breaking even. So maybe a 3 to 5 percent gain on earnings from the sales.

As I mentioned, they've acquired more than they've sold since 2015. Purely from assimilation standpoint, I love these acquisitions. They make a lot of sense.

Package Concierge, a provider of multifamily electronic package delivery locker systems, in February 2017. ROCK already had an existing relationship with Package Concierge (they had manufactured an electronic package system for them). This provides ROCK with "soup to nuts" ownership in this industry.

Nexus Corporation, which designs and manufacturers greenhouses, in October 2016. This acquisition has particularly strong growth potential via cannibus operations. They actually design and manufacturer a greenhouse specifically for this industry called...you guessed it..."System 420 Greenhouses". I get the impression from filings that Nexus is sort of the problem child among the three. Most emphasis in this sector is given to RBI.

RBI, solar racking and greenhouse manufacturer. This was by far the largest acquisition among these three at $148M. ROCK did not participate in this sector before the acquisition.

ROCK has good cash flow and is in a position to continue looking for "growth through acquisition" opportunities without incurring significant new debt.

Risks That Could Push ROCK Further Downhill

According to their most recent 10-K, ten customers account for ~30 percent of the revenue. Normally I wouldn't mention this, because frankly that percentage isn't very concerning. However when we're looking to "reverse a reversal", small things matter.

Acquisitions aren't able to cover for organic stagnation or decline. Results from their industrial/infrastructure segment is primarily what has brought ROCK down so far in 2017. I don't believe ROCK to be a value trap, but a telltale value trap sign are acquisitions masking existing problems. Acquisitions can't permanently plug holes on a ship taking water; new holes will form or existing holes will grow too big to plug.

One or more acquisitions don't assimilate as planned. While I'm not familiar with Nexus' operations, the price ROCK paid felt a little low when compared to what Nexus appeared to offer. A closer look revealed that Nexus had negative working capital when acquired (-1.1M), which is a good indicator of existing or looming credit/debt issues. Acquisitions can be profitable, but that shouldn't ever be assumed. Assets are always on sale for a reason.

There are also the usual geopolitical/legislative concerns and cyclical market conditions. Good news for ROCK is that imported goods are not affecting them as much as others. And while I'm sure they want a 232 probe outcome that is favorable to the American steel industry, they probably aren't losing sleep over it either.

Possible Tailwinds

I don't recommend ROCK as a buy right now, however I would consider a small position if one or more of the following occurred (and there weren't mitigating negative factors):

Infrastructure Bill passes, especially if said legislation emphasizes bridges.

Increasingly favorable changes in cannabis laws.

They can turn things around in their industrial/infrastructure segment, with or without an Infrastructure Bill.

Cyclical upturn in residential new construction and/or renovations. ROCK will benefit from either.

In the words of bee entrepreneur, magician and boat lover Job Bluth, Gibraltar's business model has the potential to be "solid as a rock!"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.