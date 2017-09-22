Buy GoPro Rumors And Continue Buying On The News

The most important being that the HERO 6 will run on a new custom chip.

Anytime a company has a major product introduction, rumors circulate pertaining to the product that will get introduced. This time around, it's GoPro's (GPRO) turn. So, let's go though the rumors, and then let's try to make investment sense from them.

To begin with, let's start with a picture:

As a first observation, the HERO 6 will have a 12 megapixel with 4K video and 60 FPS (frames per second), being water resistant up to 33 feet (10 meters).

The first noticeable difference between the HERO 5 and HERO 6 is that video will be recorded at double the FPS, that should produce less blur in slow motion and regular playback.

All previous accessories for the HERO 5 will fit on the HERO 6. This is a good thing, for it means that people can upgrade to the HERO 6 without having to worry about purchasing addition accessories again.

It's rumored the HERO 6 black will retail for $499. It is also rumored the HERO 5 black and HERO 5 Session will still be available with no price decrease. If this rumor is confirmed, not only does it mean ASP will rise but margins will also rise in the quarters ahead.

However, the greatest rumor of them all is that GPRO will be using a new custom chip in the HERO 6, thus abandoning its dependence on Ambarella (AMBA). While this is probably more fact than rumor, until it is confirmed by GPRO, we have to treat it as a rumor.

And, if confirmed (most likely it will be), the long-term implications of GPRO using a custom design chip cannot be underestimated from an investment perspective. Let me explain.

One of the reasons Apple (AAPL) products work so well is because AAPL has been able to "fine-tune" both software and hardware so as to make them more ergonomic than would have been the case if AAPL used other chips by manufacturers such as Qualcomm (QCOM), for example.

So, while on the face of it AAPL uses less powerful hardware, it actually comes out ahead in benchmarks when compared to much more powerful chips.

Chips that are sold to many companies to perform many functions are "Jack of all trades" chips. Meaning, they do a little bit of everything you want, but probably don't handle well enough any special requirements you might have.

In the case of GPRO, this might mean the company could place emphasis on battery life, processing power or anything in between. It might also mean the custom chip might cost less, because it does not have all the bells and whistles that you don't need.

Any way one looks at it, the fact that GPRO will take control of both the hardware and software side of things means it will have better control over its products from now on. It might also be able to offer features that perhaps other companies will not be able to offer. Longer term, not only will its sports camera division benefit but it might also mean a better Karma Drone in the future.

And, pertaining to Karma, another rumor is that a new software upgrade will permit Karma to follow a user while filming him. This is something that was requested by many users and missing from the Karma.

Bottom line

While everyone suspects the HERO 6 will have better performance and features from previous HERO cameras, the reality is we don't know just how better it will be if GPRO uses a custom chip. I am assuming we will all be surprised when the HERO 6 is presented, rumors say on September the 28th.

I am also assuming the company is having great feedback about the HERO 6, which is probably the reason CEO Nicholas Woodman reiterated a previous guidance with revenue on the high end range between $290 million and $310 million and gross margins of 36-38%. Personally, I think we are in for a surprise next quarter, and I am modeling even higher revenue and EPS than the upper range of guidance.

Furthermore, if rumors pertaining to a custom chip are confirmed, then one could say that GPRO is turning a page in its evolutionary history as a company. Having total control over both hardware and software not only guarantees the HERO 6 will be a much better product but the custom chip might cost less also, not having all the bells and whistles an Ambarella chip has.

Finally, if the rumor that the previous generation HERO 5 line will not be marked down at a discount also means margins and ASP will rise if the HERO 6 turns out to be a hit (and I think it will).

I am thus reiterating my previous price target of $20 for GPRO shares over the next 2-3 quarters or so, and feel more confident than ever it will be achieved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.