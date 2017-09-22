Buy A Defensive Business With Moderate Growth And Steadily Growing Dividend

AmerisourceBergen growth is in the range of 8% as the need for more drugs are required by the growth in the senior citizen population.

AmerisourceBergen total return over-performed the Dow average for my 56.5 month test period by 27.0% which is good but recent price is slightly down.

This article is about AmerisourceBergen (ABC), one of pharmaceutical distributor companies and why it's a buy for the total return and dividend growth investor while we wait for the revenues to start growing again. The increase in the size of the senior citizen population will provide some growth automatically. While we wait for revenues to increase the dividend is growing at a 10% rate and has been increased for 12 years, this creates a good defensive position that will increase your income over time. We all need drugs especially as we get older and technology in the drug business is finding new drugs for some really bad ailments.

Fundamentals of AmerisourceBergen will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return, and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am evaluating. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

AmerisourceBergen passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a great score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies that may be added to the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are listed below.

AmerisourceBergen does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for at least the last ten years. It has steadily increased dividends with a yield of 1.8%. The dividend growth rate is moderate, about 10%/year, and is, therefore, a buy for the conservative income investor. The present dividend payout ratio is low at 25%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. ABC passes that guideline. AmerisourceBergen is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $17.8 Billion. The size of AmerisourceBergen plus its cash flow of $1.8 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 8.0% meets my requirement of 5.1% with good growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. ABC passes this guideline since the total return is 27.0%, more than the Dow's total return of 69.95%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,500 today. The high total return makes AmerisourceBergen a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth potential as the need for more drugs increases over time. As a added plus, we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign). One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ABC's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent target decrease price to $87.0, passing the guideline. ABC's price is presently 10% below the target. ABC is under the target price at present and has a low P/E of 14, making ABC a good buy at this entry point if you are a long-term investor and wants a defensive business. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a high dividend growth but the dividend yield is low in a competitive business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes ABC interesting is the high dividend growth and good total return long term in a very defensive business. There is also the potential for extra growth of earnings as President Trump lowers corporate taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. ABC's total return overperformed the Dow baseline in my 56.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 96.95% makes AmerisourceBergen a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have an above average dividend growth for the income investor long term. AmerisourceBergen presently has a yield of 1.8%, which is slightly below average for the income investor but does have a good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to increase to $0.40/quarter, or a 10% increase in November 2017.

DOW's 56.5 month total return baseline is 69.95%

Company Name 56.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage AmerisourceBergen 96.95% +27.00% 1.8%

When I scanned the five-year chart, AmerisourceBergen has a fair chart with a good uptrend to the right from 2013 - 2014 but has recently been doing nothing much.

ABC data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on August 3, 2017, AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.43 that beat expected by $0.06 and was higher than last year of $1.37. Total revenue was higher at $39.71 Billion more than a year ago by 5.0% year over year and missed expected by $450 Million. The earnings report was a good report with the bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2017 and is expected to be $1.32 compared to last year at $1.30 a small gain.

The graphic below shows the key points that will allow ABC to continued growth.

Source: AmerisourceBergen earnings call slides

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

AmerisourceBergen is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers. Servicing healthcare providers in the pharmaceutical supply channel, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment's operations provide drug distribution and related services. The Other segment consists of the operations of various segments, including the AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services (NYSEARCA:ABCS), the World Courier Group, Inc. and the MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc. ABSG operates distribution facilities that focus primarily on complex disease treatment regimens."

Overall, AmerisourceBergen is a business with a good CAGR projected growth that over-performs the market long term. If you want an average dividend yield with good dividend growth, then ABC may be for you.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the August 3, 2017, Earnings call, Steven H. Collis (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said:

I'm pleased to discuss our third quarter results and AmerisourceBergen's continued execution. Revenues were up 5% to $38.7 Billion, and our adjusted diluted EPS was $1.43, an increase of 4% compared to the previous fiscal year period. While the healthcare market remains challenging and our operating income was down 5% as product pricing continued to impact market performance. As a result of our third quarter performance, we are updating aspects of our fiscal year 2017 financial guidance including tightening adjusted diluted EPS range, as we feel confident moving into the last quarter of the fiscal year. As we think about AmerisourceBergen moving forward, I want to take a moment to bring my comments on today's call. This morning, my focus will be on the structure of our business, the strategic drivers of our recently announced corporate organization, and how we feel we are best positioning AmerisourceBergen for long-term growth and value creation. As we've discussed on recent quarterly calls, we believe AmerisourceBergen has a solid differentiated foundation, one that sets us apart from others in the industry, enables us to execute in a challenging healthcare environment, helps us support and accelerate growth for our customers, and ultimately enhances patient access to quality healthcare.

The quote shows the feelings of the top management to continued action to reduce costs of AmerisourceBergen and to deliver good value and growth to its customers and shareholders.

The graphic below shows the guidance for the AmerisourceBergen businesses for 2017.

Source: AmerisourceBergen earnings call slides

Takeaways

AmerisourceBergen is an investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor who is a long-term investor, with its good dividend growth. ABC is a starter position of 0.9% in The Good Business Portfolio and may be increased dependent on future earnings growth. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time since the portfolio just bought some 3M (MMM) a new position.

Recent Portfolio Changes

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

The increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an under-performer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain out of the money and get to 10% of the price they were sold at, the position will be closed with a BTC order.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.4% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. DLR is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. Boeing is well above my trim point, but I think there is higher cash flow to come which will move Boeing higher.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instruments (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, TXN, DLR, EOS, MMM, AMT, LB, ABC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.