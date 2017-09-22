Is Jim Chanos wrong?

Introduction

Jim Chanos recently shorted the North American Shale producer Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) stating that the company does not produce any cash flows and absent a meaningful oil price recovery, the company will be struggling to make due on their interest payments:



“ If we don't get a big pickup in the company's fortunes in the back half of the year, which the company is counting on, we’re going to see the company struggle to pay its interest yet again.” - Jim Chanos





His thesis is simple:



1. The company is unable to produce positive free cash flows but this is being ignored by Wall Street since analysts are focused on production growth instead of free cash flow generation. For what it’s worth, in my experience, Wall Street analysts rarely focus or comment on the cash flow statement. Typically, analysts focus on revenue and net income.



2. Wall Street will not be able to ignore cash flows once the company will start to have trouble with paying their interest.



3. He expects CRL interest payment troubles to materialize at the end of this year.



4. Obviously, he also has a negative outlook on oil for 2017.



CEO’s retort



Before I investigate these claims, I’d like to relay Harold Hamm’s, CEO of Continental Resources, rebuttal, which, to be quite frank, was embarrassing. In the interview, he was asked to respond to Jim Chanos’ claims and he stated the following:



“Well, first of all, who is this guy? He’s a short seller so ok, they’re always out there. They operate under a different regulatory environment than we do as CEO. We’re required by the SEC to tell the truth and be totally transparent. That’s exactly what we do and so those numbers are all out there. I mean for anybody to even put forward the suggestion that we haven’t had great expansion and wealth creation in this industry with horizontal drilling and all the technology that’s come about in the last ten years, is totally ridiculous. For anybody to make those type of statements. You know, they get caught. Short-sellers get caught on the wrong side of a position and they started talking their book. And you know, that’s what we have here. Obviously, the Bakken has come in to [inaudible] recently as the best pure play oil in America. Of course, Continental there is a leader in production and technology and innovation in that play and certainly all the players, our company included, was on a terrific run that they and we gained about 4% that day and 5% the next day. Anyway, they’re talking there book and they’re a good example. “



As an investor, I always pay close attention to how CEO’s respond to questions. The most obvious thing to look for is whether a CEO is actually attempting to answer a question. Clearly, this CEO is opening up a playbook of fallacies. He starts with attacking Jim Chanos’ character and integrity as he suggests that Chanos is lying to make a profit. Presumably, this works well on retail investors as they typically hold the notion that short-sellers are “bad”.



He follows up by building a strawman suggesting that Chanos stated that the Shale industry has not benefited from improved technology. To my knowledge, he has never denied this. Finally, he concludes with talking about the company’s share price movement which is completely irrelevant to the question.



If you reread that statement again, nowhere in his statement does he address whether Continental is indeed cash flow positive or negative as Jim claims. He also does not address whether the company will have trouble managing their interest payments should an oil recovery not materialize.



This type of behavior is a huge disservice to shareholders, especially the retail variant, which typically lack the skill to investigate Jim Chanos’ claims.



I have no doubt that mr. Hamm would be a great politician if he would ever want to be one. He does say something of note and that is that the numbers are all out there. Yes, luckily, they are mr. Hamm.



Free cash flow indeed negative

So first, is the company cash flow positive? As of the most recent quarter, it isn’t. The company generated $446 million in operating cash flow. However, $492 million was spend in capital expenditures related to the production of oil, leaving a net cash outflow of $46 million.



If you look at the first six months ended 2017, you’ll see a positive free cash flow of roughly $31 million. This would mean that Chanos’ claims, at least for the entirety of the year so far, is incorrect. However, Chanos is famous for employing accounting to detect possible stock positions. His most famous trade is shorting Enron. Knowing this, I decided to do some ratio analysis myself (a common analysis employed in forensic accounting).



Sure enough, the positive free cash flow was only possible as a result of an increase in account payables. The chart below displays the size of the accounts payables (in millions) for each quarter starting in 2Q16.









As you can see, the accounts payable has grown by more than 50% on a year over year basis. On a sequential basis, it has grown by 40% since the end of 2016. We should look at the trend in accounts receivables to check if this is not simply the result of working capital fluctuations. Sure enough, accounts receivables have barely budged since 4Q16, hovering between $770 and $791 million.



The accounts payable are set to come down in year ends which should normalize the free cash flow. In other words, if we adjust for the accounts payables, Continental Resources does, in fact, have a negative free cash flow.



Interest payments



Now that we have that out of the way, we can start to look at whether the company will indeed have trouble making interest payments. This process is fairly simple. We assess the company’s liquidity, interest payment size and free cash flow. According to the data in the previous paragraph, we can set the free cash outflow at $100 million to $200 million using mid and low end capex estimates of $1.85 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively. The company’s quarterly interest payments are roughly $70 million each and the company’s cash balance currently sits at $17 million. If we do the math on that, we’re looking at a total cash outflow of $900 million to $1 billion which looks absolutely horrific. Fortunately for shareholders, CLR has access to a gigantic credit facility which can provide up to $1.87 billion in additional liquidity. At year end, this liquidity will have dwindled down to $800 to $900 million.



What is certain, is that CLR has ample liquidity to make due on its interest payments. Should oil prices remain depressed, the company will certainly struggle to finance its activities in 2018 should it not be able to acquire additional financing.



In Summary



Jim Chanos’ assertion of the company’s free cash flow position is correct but his statements on the company’s ability to make due on its interest payments is not. In parting, I’ll offer up a suggestion as to why the CEO didn’t refute the content of Chanos’ claims. Had Harold Hamm done so, he would have needed to explain that the company is actually borrowing money to make interest payments. Any company that is forced to do so, is clearly not in a financially healthy position. As such, it made more sense to attack Chanos instead of his arguments.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.