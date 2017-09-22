YogaWorks: Q2 Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

The stock is up small after hours, probably because investors had feared much worse. Still, the quarter leaves a lot to be desired.

The company's studio acquisitions strategy seems to be happening at a slower pace than originally hoped for.

Yogaworks posted its first quarterly results since going public on September 21, revealing declines in both revenues and profits.

In my prior article on the company, I had high hopes for YogaWorks (NASDAQ: YOGA). A company's first public earnings release is always a volatile event, and I had hoped that YogaWorks would knock it out of the park and show upside across all metrics. Sadly, while earnings were decent, YogaWorks certainly isn't sitting on a rocket ship as I had hoped.

Since going public in mid-August, YogaWorks stock has careened downward from its $5.50 launch price. Analysts covering the company have all mimed each other in publishing a price target of $7 for the stock - though it must be noted, research coverage from the mid-tier banks that underwrote the offering (Cowen, Stephens, and Guggenheim) are unlikely to be perfectly impartial. YogaWorks will be hard pressed to see $7 anytime soon, let alone its initial price of $5.50.

Nor do I think the stock is headed to $0 either. Some investors are mistaken in thinking the company has only $3 million of cash. The ~$30 million YogaWorks has raised was not yet reported on its Q2 balance sheet, as the IPO took place after the end of the reporting period. YogaWorks certainly has plenty of time to turn the ship around, but take it for what it is - a small-cap company with tame growth prospects.

This article will briefly recap YogaWorks' Q2 and summarize key takeaways for investors. Overall, I believe YogaWorks will keep chugging along at a moderate pace, unlikely to see wild gyrations to the upside or downside. There just isn't enough attention on the stock or the company.

Q2 Recap

YogaWorks committed one of the cardinal sins of newly IPO companies - it posted declining revenues. See the company's financial summary chart for Q2 below:

Figure 1. Yogaworks Q2 results

Revenue of $12.5 million declined 6% from the prior-year quarter, though analysts had expected this decline and the results were in-line with expectations.

The company attempted to explain away this revenue loss by touting its shift toward a class-package revenue model (and away from monthly subscriptions). Class packages are paid upfront and thus are stacked into deferred revenue, recognized ratably over the term of the package.

However, to borrow the notion of "billings" from the enterprise tech world (calculated as revenue plus change in deferred revenue) - YogaWorks' billings in the quarter were only $13.1 million, with $12.5 million in revenue and $0.6 million in deferred revenue increase. This is still below the $13.3 million of revenue posted in 2Q16.

A drop in revenues is a drop in revenues - don't be distracted by management's shifting of attention to class packages. A $0.6 million increase in deferred revenues barely masks this quarter's disappointing revenue performance.

Profitability also took a hit, though the company notes a one-time legal settlement of $0.9 million is largely to blame. Still, Adjusted EBITDA's massive decline from -$46,000 to -$551,000 already excludes the effect of legal settlements, and shows that the company is still unable to capture true operating leverage on its portfolio of 50 yoga studios. The corporate segment is still eating up too much of profits without providing any meaningful improvement to the studio portfolio.

Speaking of the studio portfolio - one other disappointing note from the quarter came from the CEO's statement:

As we look ahead, we plan to drive growth primarily through acquisitions and have letters of intent to add 15 studios to our family.

In the company's S-1 filing, it had originally stated:

It had entered into letters of intent to acquire 13 studios.

It had either entered into letters of intent to acquire or was in late-stage negotiations to acquire, 20 studios.

While the absolute count of letters of intent has marginally increased, I'm disappointed to see that not all of those "late-stage discussion" have converted into LOIs yet. Either those deals fell apart or are straggling behind. Either way, a large portion of my bullish thesis depended on the company being able to quickly acquire profitable studios and use them to pad YogaWorks' revenue and EBITDA numbers. Sadly, the acquisition scenario seems more unlikely to have a meaningful impact on YogaWorks' financials anytime soon.

Key takeaways

YogaWorks is a wait-and-see. Q2 doesn't immediately flash any buy or sell signals (though the stock did tick up ~1% after hours, probably on relief from traders that Q2 wasn't a total mess-up).

With the company still young and figuring out how to operate studios from a corporate level and bring new ones into the fold, it will take time for YogaWorks to settle into its niche and begin delivering to Wall Street's expectations. For now, I would stay on the sidelines and wait for incremental news on the company's expanding portfolio of studios and for more signals of "buzz" and popularity in its core customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.