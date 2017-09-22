Bad News For Gold

I cautioned last week that gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is technically still in a long term downtrend. Since, gold failed to break the resistance near 1360, and retreated back to the 1300 level. It is important to consider the long term chart, just to make sure not to trade against the trend. However, also consider the possibility that gold potentially made the bottom on January 2016 or December 2015 for GLD). Here is GLD ETF the updated chart:

So why was GLD unable to make the higher-high and confirm the uptrend since Dec 2015?

Last week, Gold fell as the yields on 10Y T-Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) increased. Here is the chart for (GLD) ETF vs the 10Y T-Bond Yields (GLD is in red):

Fundamentally, what does it mean?

Longer term, the bullish scenario for gold is based on the next recession coming while short term interest rates are still very low. The Fed's balance sheet is still near record highs and the US fiscal budget deficit is significant. Within this scenario, the policymakers would have no bullets other than helicopter money to fight the next recession . This is bullish for gold.

Thus, falling long term interest rates, along with tightening yield curve spread, increase the probability of a recession, which is positive for gold. At the same time, rising long term interest rates decrease the probability of a recession, which is negative for gold.

What is Fed trying to do?

The Fed is on a mission to normalize short term interest rates, which likely indicates a plan to increase the short term rates sufficiently high before the next recession arrives. Here are the details about the Fed's interest rate normalization plan. However, the stubbornly low long term interest rates near the 2% level limit how high short term rates can go. Thus, the Fed seems resolute to force long term rates higher. Specifically, it seems like the Fed sees the normal short term interest rate near the 3% level, which implies that the long term rates should be at least near the 4% level. Thus, long term rates should rise.

Note that the QE program after the financial crises is aimed to reduce long term interest rates and boost the housing prices (by buying longer term bonds). Now, the reverse of the QE, which was just announced to officially start in October 2017, is likely going to gradually increase the long term rates, as it benefits the Fed's interest rate policy normalization.

Negative news for gold

Thus, the reversal of the QE program is a negative news for gold, gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), and silver miner (NYSEARCA:SIL), as long as the long term rates continue to rise. However, note that long term interest rates also price long-term inflation expectations. Thus, it is questionable if the Fed will be able to proceed with the announced QE reversal if the inflation measures fail to rise to a sustainable 2% level. So, we are back to the initial bullish theme for gold - if economic data and inflation measures deteriorate, long term interest rates will continue to fall simply due to investment demand.

Technically, my primary theme for gold is still the possibility that the bottom has been reached on January 2016. Thus, at this point, gold is a buy near the support level of 1200 (110 for GLD), or above the 1360 level resistance (130 for GLD) level for a possible breakout.

Fundamentally, it is important to closely follow the trend in long term interest rates for confirmation. A solid uptrend in long term interest rates, and a break above the 2.6% level is bearish for gold. Gold bulls need to see the break below the 2% level on 10Y T-Bond to see higher highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.