S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Road To S&P 2500, Here's What's Next.

Energy, Financials, and Industrials add to the momentum provided by Healthcare and Technology, keeping the major indices near all time highs.

Dow 30, S&P 500, Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 all print new highs in yet another show of across the board strength.

On January 6th, I shared my view of what I believed could take place in the equity markets during 2017.



“I will be looking at a lot of things going into 2017, but can tell everyone that ONE of the scenarios calls for a series of events on the earnings front that could combine to be the "perfect storm" and raise earnings significantly. Those that continue to say the S&P has done nothing will then have to rethink their view. This viewpoint sets the top of my range at S&P 2600.”

Whether the S&P does achieve that this year is splitting hairs, as anyone that has stayed the course is pleased with where the index trades today. Especially when one considers the turmoil thrown at the equity market this year. S&P 2600 and more will be attained at some point in the intermediate term.

Another milestone for this secular bull market. S&P 2500 was reached recently, but it wasn't accomplished without a great deal of skepticism.

The secular bull market premise was jeered all along the way, as negative outlooks constantly bombarded market participants.











The bull market was supposed to be at an end in 2013. A big move off the lows to S&P 1600 had left stocks overvalued, they were trading in rarefied air. A broadening top had formed. Investors were too bullish and margin debt levels had risen to levels coincident with other market peaks. The global macro outlook was dangerous as the economies of Europe, China, and Japan were all on the edge. That was interesting reading, but it was all wrong.

With the S&P trading above 1900 in July 2014, investors were reminded about overvaluation and the potential for a market crash. According to many the entire market was based on Fed intervention, none of the gains were real. The headlines warned that the bull market was about to end. My view was that a secular bull market had just started and was indeed in progress. One month later the S&P reaches 2000 and once again the bull market is, you guessed it, about to end, or so we are told. The Russia/Ukraine issue, combined with overvaluation, poor market breadth and high profile pundits calling the stock market a bubble, would make it so. Another round of incorrect analysis.









2015 rolled around and the S&P reached 2100. Headlines about Greece with their debt issues and more importantly the idea that China would lead the entire world into recession were prominent. I didn’t see it that way at all. Many cited plenty of other issues that signaled the end of the bull market. S&P 2200 was achieved in December 2016. That occurred when many thought electing Donald Trump would crater the financial world as we knew it and thus the demise of the bull market would ensue. After all, the expansion was on borrowed time anyway, and the bull market was too old for further gains. It didn’t happen that way.

So S&P 2300 became reality in January of this year. An overvalued market was once again the issue and Sell the inauguration - This is all a Trump Trade commentary suggested that this Fed induced bubble hyped by what many called hopes and dreams would finally end. Wrong again.

May of 2017 saw new highs and S&P 2400 despite the Fed was raising interest rates, and the pro growth business agenda on hold. Washington D.C. seemed to be in turmoil, and the calls for a market crash appeared weekly. I wasn’t buying what they were selling.

This time valuations will surely kill this bull market. The economy is overdue for a recession. Recessions bring an end to the bull market. Unless I missed it, there is no recession to date. September 2017 is here and it’s historically the worst month for equities. The entire summer has seen headlines of another North Korean missile test, and still no progress out of the characters in congress. The warnings are everywhere, it’s time to hedge, and shorting the market now seems the way to proceed. The S&P reaches 2500.





This bull market has the distinction of being absolutely hated and misunderstood. During the march from S&P 1600 to the present, anyone who was bullish was questioned why they were hanging around for the last 2%. Those words look very foolish today. The market action didn't just fool the average investor. At times market pundits and industry heavyweights took up the idea that the bull market was about to end. All during this uptrend, investor sentiment and cash positioning has been the most negative I have witnessed in over 35 years of managing money. The reason comes down to two issues. The scars of the financial crisis, and many simply not willing to adapt to the situation that was presented.

It is THE poster child for learning how markets operate. Understanding how the equity market interprets change. Teaching investors to be flexible, to lose the preconceived notions about what is supposed to happen, and adapt to situations that warrant change. If one didn’t do that they were lost.



Revisiting the road to these new highs should serve as a reminder and a template of how to proceed as the secular bull market unfolds. The template that all investors who wish to be successful will need to follow. The Bull market isn't over.



Economy

Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 stands at 2.2%. A contributing factor as to why I do not see another rate increase in 2017.



The monthly data on retail sales continues to come in choppy, but the fact is they reached a new all time high in July with growth approaching 2%.



Philly Fed current manufacturing activity in the region increased 5 points to a reading of 23.8. That breaks the string of 3 monthly declines. The index has remained in positive territory for 14 consecutive months.



U.S. Leading Index rose 0.4% to 128.8 in August following the 0.3% increase in July. Seven of the ten components contributed positively. Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board;



“The August gain is consistent with continuing growth in the U.S. economy for the second half of the year, which may even see a moderate pick up. While the economic impact of recent hurricanes is not fully reflected in the leading indicators yet, the underlying trends suggest that the current solid pace of growth should continue in the near term.







Liz Ann Sonders posted the chart below showing unemployed per job opening is now at a 1-1 ratio







The U.S. Census Bureau reports that real median household income rose 3.2% last year to $59,039, on top of 2015’s 5.2% gain. That is the largest back to back annual increases since the 60's.









Home Builder sentiment declined this month as the headline number dropped from the strong August reading of 68 down to 64. Anything above 50 is considered positive sentiment.



The August Housing Starts report beat estimates despite a small decline of 0.8% for starts and a big 10.2% drop for completions. Permits rose 5.7%. Considering that Hurricane Harvey hit late in the month, the slight drop in housing starts in August should be of little concern. Hurricane Irma comes along and that event may end up depressing home building in September. Many analysts now suggest the storm related rebuilding plus the solid fundamentals of the housing market should push starts to new recovery highs by early next year.



Existing Home Sales were down again, this time by 1.7%. The story remains one of a supply issue. Inventory levels are at a record low, with the month’s supply number the lowest ever for this month of the year. Hurricane Harvey impacts were felt as the southern region declined by 5.7%. Lawrence Yun;



"Some of the South region's decline in closings can be attributed to the devastation Hurricane Harvey caused to the greater Houston area. Sales will be impacted the rest of the year in Houston, as well as in the most severely affected areas in Florida from Hurricane Irma. However, nearly all of the lost activity will likely show up in 2018."

Existing home sales are on track for just a 2% rise in 2017, following gains of 3.9% in 2016 and 6.5% in 2015.



Global Economy

Goldman Sachs estimates the U.S., Euro area and Japan are all growing near 3%, sharply above trend, and that growth is above trend in 90% of the countries under its coverage globally. The main drivers have been a big positive swing in financial conditions and a turn from substantial fiscal contraction to slight expansion.



The global OECD leading indicator posted its largest gain in nearly seven years in July, reaching its highest level since October 2014 on broad based gains across countries. It was the 17th straight gain in the indicator and the third straight month it’s been above its long-term average of 100. Global PMIs also were robust, with August’s composite measure having its best month in 10, rising to a two and a half year high. Global industrial production is up 3.8% from a year ago, the second fastest pace of growth since February 2014.



The OECD projects that the global economy will grow by 3.5 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2018, with industrial production and trade picking up and further acceleration in the rebound of technology spending.









Markit Flash Eurozone Composite PMI rose to a four month high at 56.7. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;



“The eurozone economy ended the summer with a burst of activity, with the PMI signalling renewed impetus to already impressive rates of growth of output, order books and employment during September.

Germany led the way with a composite reading of 57.8 a 77 month high. Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;



“The powerhouse manufacturing sector again put in the stronger performance, while services also perked up in September to elevate the overall pace of expansion to the best seen since early 2011.”

France saw their composite PMI rise to a 76 month high with a reading of 57.2. Alex Gill, Economist at IHS Markit;



“According to the latest flash PMI data, the French private sector’s 2017 revival continued in September. Indeed, the resurgence gained momentum with growth of output and new orders hitting near six and a half year highs. Encouragingly, private sector growth appears to be broad based, with similar rates of expansion recorded in both the manufacturing and services sectors.”

The economic results coming out of the Eurozone continue to speak for themselves, and will add to the ongoing global growth story.





Earnings Observations



Jeffrey Kleintop of Charles Schwab believes a continuation of the globally synchronized economic expansion taking place this year, with growth in all of the world's top 20 economies, may extend the sharper upturn in earnings for international companies seen so far in 2017.



S&P 500 Q3 earnings are expected to grow by 4.4%, followed by 10.9% in Q4. Both of these estimates have been revised slightly lower in the past week. Bottom up analysis remains at $131 for full year 2017 and $141 for 2018. I do not expect to see PE expansion much more than 19.5x without any tax reform or better economic growth. A base case scenario calls for S&P 2650 based on a 12 month earnings forecast of $136.







A more bullish outlook equates to S&P 2750 assuming economic growth does show a slight pickup and the 2018 $141 estimate holds using a PE of 19.5. A conservative boost of earnings from tax reform and repatriation takes the total to $145. With a PE of 19.5, that places the S&P at 2825. If things get euphoric, PE's will expand as the markets finally top. That a bit too far to for me to project right now. One step at a time.





A projection for a downside move takes the S&P down to 2300 if investors get spooked by interest rates, geopolitical concerns, etc. That change in attitude may cause investors to retreat to more of a risk off mode and rethink valuations. The full blown Bear case appears if things really start to look shaky. Political gains fail to materialize, inflation picks up (unsettles bond market), dollar rebounds sharply, margins flatten, and earnings estimates come down without a recession. If ALL of that develops, then investors may be looking at a range of 2100 - 2200 for the S&P which would put it on the edge of entering a bear market. The latter scenario is assigned the least probable outcome in the intermediate term (6 - 9 months).



If anyone wants to argue and base their projections using a lower PE ratio be my guest. In my view it doesn't happen in this rate environment.





The Fed



No one expected the Federal Reserve to raise rates at their meeting this week, and as anticipated there were no surprises. Instead, the big news on monetary policy this week was the Federal Reserve announcing it will begin gradually trimming its balance sheet at the start of October.

The process of unwinding Quantitative Easing is going to take time. The Fed has said that whenever it starts, it's going to trim the balance sheet by $10 billion a month for the first three months, $20 billion per month for the next three, and on and on until it hits a pace of $50 billion per month. So, if it starts cutting in October it would take until about 2021 for the balance sheet to reach what many believe is a normalized level.



Market participants will now hear numerous scenarios as to what this may or may not do to the markets and the impact on equities. The words will be sliced, diced and parsed ad nauseum.



All I need to know is what Ms. Yellen stated in the press conference;



“Fed policy is not on a preset course.”

A cautious, deliberate Fed is not something investors should fear. Nothing has changed, Fed actions will be data dependent.



Sentiment



AAII weekly report showed about the same amount of optimism as the prior week. Bullish sentiment saw a slight decrease from the spike that was recorded two weeks ago. The bulls now stand at 40.1%, while those with a bearish outlook moved up 5+% off their prior low to 27.2%.



Crude Oil



This week’s inventory report showed a build of 4.6 million barrels. Gasoline inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels. There was a muted response to the report, with the price of crude remaining somewhat resilient during the week.

WTI closed Friday at $50.65 up $0.71 for the week, and continues to trade in a very tight trading range sitting just above support at the 50 day moving average.







The USD has been in freefall since the beginning of the year.



This has broad implications for a number of asset classes. A low dollar is America’s best weapon in the trade negotiations, as it falls, the other side tends to be more willing to deal. Historical trends have shown us that dollar weakness also is positive for large cap tech stocks and emerging markets. A weakening dollar historically has proven inflationary, but so far we haven't seen that situation become troublesome.





The Technical Picture



This year has been all about the global economic recovery that is in place as it is reflected as new highs in the global indices. Bespoke Investment Group used the MSCI World sector data to take a look at breadth. In the chart below, they compare the cumulative advance/decline lines from the members of each sector of the MSCI World to price action. Most sectors have seen breadth confirm their rally.





The cumulative A/D line is at a new all time high, suggesting that recent strength from global stocks is being participated in broadly across the range of the MSCI World’s constituent members.



More new highs this week as the index remained in a very tight trading range as the index rides along its up trending 20 day moving average.

Short term support is at the 20 day moving average of 2479 and the 2456 pivot, with overhead resistance projected to be at the 2525 level.

The week ended with the S&P residing in overbought territory. If I had to take a stab at the short term, my guess would be that S&P 2460 is revisited before any new highs are achieved, and of course that is immaterial to investors.

In addition to the new highs attained by the major indices this week, the DJ Transport index sits within a half percent of printing new all time highs. If achieved, that will add another positive to the bullish picture.

Individual Stocks and Sectors



At the beginning of the year I mentioned that in a low growth environment investors need to be in the growth sectors of the equity market.



“Technology and Health Care should combine their growth appeal with current valuations, and become targets for investment firms given what would appear to be a pro growth backdrop in 2017.”

That has worked out nicely this year, and I continue to favor both.

Health Care and Technology have led the way higher, but those two sectors have entered a cool off period. In their place we’ve seen the Financial, Industrial, and Energy sectors take on a leadership role.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) have pulled back about 8% from its recent closing high. The broken record about any new iPhone launch and other issues questioning the entire fundamental picture has surfaced once again. It’s sheer noise, at least as far as Tim Cook is concerned. I happen to agree as this tune is old. The pullback is nothing more than consolidation, and shares look very attractive if and when they get into the mid to upper 140’s.







Financials as measured by the Select Financial ETF (XLF) successfully tested support earlier this month and have rebounded nicely setting a new closing high this week. I expect more give and take in the near term. Longer term, there is money to be made in the group. Valuation remains attractive for the sector as relative Price/Book is near 15 year lows.

Citigroup (C) vaulted to a new nine year high this week, that move isn't over. It could also be time to take a look at the regional banks that have done little since I decided to add shares in May. It seems I am always early.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) look attractive here. Both are right where I bought them back in May.







Another interesting development has been the recovery of Energy stocks which had lagged so badly year to date. After a false breakout and a new low, the S&P 500 Energy sector has shown signs of life over the last month.



The XLE sector confirmed an uptrend this week after a nasty 8 month downtrend (Dec.-Aug.). It is possible the cyclicals might assume leadership for a while, and that bodes well for the overall market as other sectors take a breather.







The upheaval in the retail sector continued as Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy. Brick and mortar toy sales grew 5% annually while Amazon’s toy sales increased by 24%. The dominance of Amazon and the trend to more online shopping is just getting started. I reiterate the idea that Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) are the two retailers to own.







With its series of new closing all time highs this week, the S&P 500 confirmed the secular bull market trend is still in place. The S&P’s gain of now 269% makes this the second longest bull market on record.



That may seem absurdly strong, but keep in mind that it’s only 16.9% annualized. Historically that is an unremarkable pace for a bull market. However, it is the consistency of gains that has been remarkable over the past several years. There has been no parabolic move that would warrant a severe correction. Instead it has been a classic stair step rise to new heights where excesses are worked off over time more so than price. That type of price action can be extrapolated to more gains down the road.







The current streak of 590 days since the last 10%+ correction is the 11th longest on record going back to 1928. Not only have we not had a 10% correction in more than 18 months, but we also haven’t even had a 5%+ correction since June 2016. The 453 day streak without a 5%+ correction is the sixth longest on record for the S&P 500. And finally, it has now been 323 days since the S&P 500 last experienced just a 3% pullback. This is the 2nd longest streak of all time without a 3%+ pullback. That record will be broken if the S&P can go another 47 days without declining 3% from Friday’s close. Impressive resilience that ironically seems to scare away some investors, and emboldens the calls for a correction.



The strength displayed by the equity market has gone unnoticed by many. Instead of celebrating what has been occurring, many look at the situation and become fearful. They conclude that the market can’t sustain the momentum, it is overdue for a pullback. That highlights the mistakes that have been made by so many for the past 4+ years. Preconceived notions and the inability to react to what is going on around them.



The equity market will always present a challenge. The preponderance of evidence suggests the secular bull market remains in place for a while. If one wishes to be successful they will have to use the long term trends as their guide. Taking that approach means it will be necessary to give that trend, and that trend alone the benefit of the doubt when situations arise that come along and test the will of investors.

That strategy was necessary to successfully navigate the equity market in the initial phase of this secular bull market. Using knowledge and discipline by NOT abandoning the macro picture for the noise issues that pop up in the short term has shown to be THE way to manage a portfolio. For those that followed, it has equated to financial peace.

The last 4+ years were filled with many negatives while the secular bull market moved higher. What many missed were all of the positives, the changes that are still taking place. The global economy is improving and starting to fire on all cylinders. It may not be a global synchronized boom, but it is the most synchronized expansion of economic activity that the global economy has had since the recovery from the 2008/2009 recession. An earnings driven bull market is now in progress. How far that can take the major indices is still a question mark, but the trend right now remains decidedly to the upside.







I continue to proceed with the notion that pullbacks are likely to be limited given the solid macroeconomic, fundamental and technical backdrop. While it is impossible for anyone to say we will see more new highs before a pullback or correction takes place, my work suggests 2700 - 2800 for the S&P 500 is a feasible intermediate term target into early 2018. The message in January was to stay the course. With the S&P up 260 points since then, the message stays the same.

Thoughts and prayers to all of those impacted by the natural disasters that continue to plague our world. The Mexican earthquake and the destruction caused by hurricane Maria being the latest events.



to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.



Best of Luck to All !

