Some Investors Are Looking At Realty Income The Wrong Way

Realty Income has not gotten more expensive over the last couple of years, unlike the broad market, which could signal a buying opportunity.

Realty Income (O) is a favorite among many income investors, and rightfully so -- the company provides a juicy dividend yield, reliable growth and shares are not volatile at all. In a recent article here on SA I read a couple of things I see in a different light though, thus I want to explain my point of view.

One argument was that Realty Income was constantly diluting its shareholders via the issuance of new shares, and that this dilution was problematic.

It is true that Realty Income has been increasing its share count over the last couple of years, but that's not all of the story: Realty Income does not (unlike claimed elsewhere) issue shares to pay for its debt, but in order to fund the ongoing growth of the REIT.

If a company issues new equity, that is neither bad nor good per se, it always depends on what the proceeds are used for.

Like most REITs, Realty Income funds its growth through three means: By reinvesting proceeds it generates organically, by issuing debt and financing new assets with the proceeds and by issuing shares and buying assets with the cash received.

Since Realty Income's cost of capital is rather low right now (the dividend yield is 4.4%, the average interest rate is around 3.5%), it makes sense for the company to issue new capital (via debt & equity) as long as the assets that Realty Income is buying are generating returns that are higher than the REIT's cost of capital (let's say Realty Income needs to generate a 5% return so we have some margin of safety).

As we can read in Realty Income's investor presentation (p.35), the initial cap rate of the assets the REIT is buying is usually between 6.5% and 7.5% -- when we calculate with an average of 7%, we see that there is a clear positive spread between the returns Realty Income is generating and the cost of capital.

The fact that Realty Income is issuing new shares is thus not a negative -- quite the contrary, it is a positive for the company's shareholders. When Realty Income issues $1 billion worth of stock (which means $44 million in additional dividends) and buys $1 billion worth of assets at an initial cap rate of 7%, the company's funds from operations rise by $70 million -- even the FFO adjusted for the higher dividend payments rises by $26 million, which means that the dividend is safer going forward (and can be raised again), and that Realty Income generates more funds that it can reinvest for additional organic growth.

Another statement from the same article mentioned above is that Realty Income was richly valued right now. When we compare Realty Income's valuation to that of some of its peers the REIT does indeed belong to the more expensively valued REITs, but that is easily explained by Realty Income's strong fundamentals and exceptional history.

When we compare Realty Income's current valuation to how the REIT was valued in the past, we get a different picture. Let's first look at the price to sales multiple:

We see that Realty Income is valued relatively in line with its historic valuation: Five years ago Realty Income was trading at roughly 13 times sales, as it is right now -- whilst the broad market got more expensive over the last five years, Realty Income did not. Realty Income was trading at a premium to the long time average about a year ago, but that is not true any longer.

When we look at the price to earnings ratio, we get a similar picture:

Realty Income was trading at a premium to the historic valuation about a year ago, but right now the valuation is in line with the long term average, Realty Income is neither especially expensive, nor especially cheap. Since the broad market is trading at all-time highs that means that on a relative basis Realty Income's shares are rather attractive right now.

Investors who want a solid dividend yield of 4.3% with a strong dividend growth history and more room for dividend growth ahead, coupled with a stock that is not very volatile (the beta is just 0.34) should take a closer look at Realty Income right here -- many shares are more expensive than they used to be due to the market's bull run over the last years, but that is not true for Realty Income.

Bottom line

Realty Income's share count is growing, that is true, but that is not a problem at all: Since the REIT is issuing shares in order to grow its asset base (and since those assets provide high returns relative to the cost of equity) investors shouldn't worry about a rising share count -- that is how REITs operate, and Realty Income is doing it very successfully.

Since the shares are valued in line with how they were valued in the past, right now might be a good time to add, since many other stocks are trading at historically high valuations. Realty Income is worthy of a closer look at the current price, for all those seeking income and stability for their portfolio, I believe.

