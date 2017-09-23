Netflix - The Water-Cooler, The Executive, And The Money

By Oisin Breen, Research

Although Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a company of significant present-day fame, this article looks at the streaming services company as one that you might well be advised to go long in, if you haven't already, suggesting that the California-based company is on track to continue its growth and make further inroads into the entertainment consumption market. There is the case to be made that beyond an Internet company's financials, its spirit ought to be taken into account and, much as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was once rubbished by analysts, Netflix sceptics might consider how well the company has succeeded in infiltrating the minds of consumers and come to view the company as a solid long option.

NFLX - Five Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Netflix Share Price Forecast. Source: FT

Water-Cooler Cachet

What stands out about Netflix is the very fact that it is ubiquitous. It would be remarkably surprising if you haven't, over the past few months, heard around the water-cooler or the staff room somebody praising Netflix's latest offering, or answering the tired question of “did you have a nice evening?” with something along the lines of: “Nothing much, just sat around and watched Netflix.” Beyond the company's financial activity, its infiltration into the common vernacular as something that you just do should set long investors' pulses racing. When a growth stock still in the process of expansion has already become part and parcel of everyday life, that company is doing a lot right. I've said it before with regards to FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and the argument stands with regards to other tech behemoths such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): when a company has worked its way into common verbiage and has become synonymous with an activity, like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on the bus or Amazon for ordering that thing you never knew you needed, as Netflix has with relaxing in the evenings, that company has a good chance of seeing a consistent trend of steady growth. Ultimately it is people who buy products, and when your product is always on the tip of everyone's tongues, your product offering has a level of cachet and infiltration that is hard to attain and rich in promise.

Netflix's Share of the Online Streaming Market. Source: Statista/PWC/Mashable

The CEO

Reed Hastings has been Netflix's CEO for 20 years, and he has successfully pivoted the company on several occasions. It is often forgotten that Netflix began as a media mail service, posting the latest films through your door. Whilst rivals such as LoveFilm, which was acquired by Amazon in 2011, failed to heed changes in the market, Netflix has gone from strength to strength, as has Hastings' reputation as a bullish risk-taker with an eye for the long term. Indeed, in ploughing money into the company's streaming service at a time when its DVD offering remained popular and profitable, Hastings took what might then have seemed like a big risk.

However, it is this very capacity to spot an opportunity and to listen to the spirits of the market that has stood Hastings in good stead in his career at the very top of the California company. More recently, in deciding to expand outside its core market despite some scepticism Netflix has succeeded in increasing its international subscription base above and beyond its domestic base. The former now stands at approximately 52 million and the latter at around 51 million. Even more positively, the international expansion of Netflix, if Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson is to be believed, may well see Netflix's non-U.S. subscriber base reach the 180 million mark by 2020. Growth to that level, at a rate of just under 350% in three years, would be phenomenal and more than vindicate Reed Hastings' expansion strategy. For now at least, Hastings seems to have a Midas touch, creating a strong culture for a strong company, and Netflix's continued push into providing original content, investing some $6bn this year (a sum which makes the much-lauded HBO's $2bn investment in new content seem paltry) may well see the company continue to dominate the thriving market for series.

International Netflix Subscriptions Beat U.S. Domestic Figures in 2017. Source: Statista/Business Insider/Netflix

The Financials

Netflix currently trades at $188.8, thus trading at a premium. This figure is within touch of the company's record high and thus buying a position does not come cheap. An average price target taken from analyst aggregator MarketBeat does dampen the spirits when one considers Netflix a buy, given that an aggregate of all the analysts' September predictions generates a price target of only $191.90, a 1.7% increase. With that said, this average includes the remarkably hawkish $140 by Hanson and $165 by Jefferies Group. The vast majority of analysts more bullishly set a price target for Netflix between $200 and $215 per share, which would mean a return of between 6% and 14%. Indeed, analysts polled by the FT even more bullishly suggest a potential price target of $230, a 22% rise.

Moving on, Netflix, with a market capitalisation of $81.506bn, has seen its share price rise by 97% over the past year, and whilst the company's P/E ratio (TT) is a rather high 227.45, this can be accounted for by accepting that investors really do think that NFLX is likely to continue to grow and grow. Furthermore, whilst the argument can certainly be made that Netflix is overvalued, it is worth remembering - as Daniel Niles of AlphaOne Capital Partners does - that the technology market at large still remains 32 times lower in terms of overall P/E ratios when compared with the Dotcom bubble era, and that a company posting significant growth with a solid business plan and a strong product offering is always going to have a high P/E ratio. Ultimately, Netflix's price relative to its earnings can either be seen as a harsh indicator of the company's overvaluation or as emblematic of its long-term growth. In this instance, it all depends on your perspective.

Netflix Revenue History & Estimates. Source: FT

Further considering Netflix's financial data, it is worth bearing in mind that the company's next earnings call is on October 16th. If you're bullish, it could be worth buying before then, whereas if you wish to take a more cautious approach, you might choose to hold fire until the next set of data comes in. As it presently stands, Netflix's earnings growth in the last quarter beat its previous year's figure by some 66% and over the past four quarters the company has averaged earnings growth of 40.6%. Yearly earnings growth stands at an excellent 164% whilst revenues are growing quarterly at an average of 7.3% and yearly at 25.1%. Net income figures are also climbing steadily, up 52.2% year on year, with 2016's figures standing at $186.7m, although more negatively, Netflix's cash flow has fallen through the floor given the company's significantly increased spend, with 2016's cash flow of -$341.8m dwarfed by 2015's $695.7m. With that said, the last time Netflix posted a negative yearly cash flow, the company proceeded to post three years of excellent cash flow growth. It is also instructive to note that despite increasing costs, Netflix's cash reserves remain solid at $1.7bn and its debt to capital ratio is declining, down to 60.8% from 2015's 98.2%.

Netflix Earnings History & Estimates. Source: FT

Although it is always worth reading a company's most recent earnings call yourself, to boost your understanding of any potential investment, it is instructive to consider a few more of Netflix's financial indicators.

Over the past five years, NFLX has posted EPS growth of 209%, earnings are consistently in the black - and growing - the company's return on equity of 13% is solid, and the 81% institutional ownership of Netflix tells its own story about how the streaming company's stock is viewed. Furthermore, given that the company has broken its own record for subscription increases with 5 million extra subscribers added in the last quarter, Netflix has seen its own content do well in terms of award nominations, and the very fact that the company continues to turn a profit with an affordable product that people keep signing up for, Netflix looks to have a truly bright future ahead of it.

Netflix Cash Flow Data. Source: FT

Netflix Balance Sheet. Source: FT

Conclusion

Although Netflix currently trades at a very high multiple of its earnings and its price is currently very high, there is certainly logic behind the idea that the company's share price, its earnings, and its subscription-based model will continue to rise, which clearly marks NFLX out as a long holding for your portfolio. Additionally, it is certainly possible to discern a certain "spirit" around the stock that supports this view. Yet no investment should be made solely on feeling, and the drawbacks of investing in Netflix, from its aforementioned high price to the fact that its earnings really are quite low given its lofty valuation, must be taken into account. That said, with adult entertainment in the form of series, a booming market, and Netflix's forward growth projections standing at 77.5%, there is certainly the case to be made for there being some value left in the streaming giant.

Netflix Subscriber Growth vs. Wall Street Estimates. Source: Bloomberg

Online Media Growth Forecasts to 2020. Source: Statista

