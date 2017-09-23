The Pixel 2 Is Google's Ace Up Its Sleeve

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is upping its game on the gadget-making industry. With HTC's (OTC:HTCKF) $1.1B agreement and the previous purchase and sale of Motorola, Google is finally becoming a serious hardware manufacturer. The question is: can Google grab a share of the market?

The number of actual Google Pixels sold cannot be accurately calculated since the company includes its hardware revenue in "Other Revenue" that compounds hardware, apps, in-app purchases, digital content in the Google Play store, licensing-related revenue and service fees received for Google Cloud offerings.

However, Ars Technica estimated that there are about 1.3 million Pixel units sold by comparing the number of downloads of the "Pixel Launcher" app in the Google Play store. This compares poorly to the 215 million iPhones sold in 2016. Taking these assumptions, it brings revenue of $649 million for the Pixel in the first half of 2016. For the $1.1B to make any kind of sense, Google has to increase its units sold significantly for next year.

The Pixel phone proved Google can make a quality phone; however, it has failed to grab market share in part because of its manufacturing strategy or lack thereof. Surely, the agreement with HTC will improve Google's capabilities and centralize its manufacturing process to reach the market successfully.

Short-Term Announcements and a Grain of Speculation

Google announced it will unveil two new phones on October 4th (Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL) in a YouTube video that hints at some of the features the Pixel 2 will have, such as a better camera and longer-lasting battery among others.

The big surprise I am hoping to hear on the 4th for the Pixel 2 is the inclusion of Google sensor "Soli", an 8mm by 10mm chip-sensor which Google ATAP has been working on. It uses radar technology and pattern recognition to track hand gestures and then emulates different types of actuators like buttons, paths, sliders and dials to serve as a user interface without actually touching the device.

The inclusion of radar technology would unlock a wide range of functionalities for the phone and not necessarily increase its cost. Not only would the user be able to control the phone without touching it, but also the development of new apps exclusive for radar technology could be a game changer for Android phones and app developers.

The Alpha dev Kit for Soli was shipped almost two years ago (November 2015) to select partners, and on May 2016, Google published the applications developed with the Kit in the video above. ATAP usually works on its projects for two years so it is not farfetched that the new Pixel 2 includes the Soli chip.

What it Means for the Stock

Google's stock has been down since the last earnings call and the $2.7B fine, if the Pixel 2 is as revolutionary as the teaser hints it will be, it could bring the stock back on track, especially considering the steep price of the iPhone X. If Pixel 2 includes the Soli chip, it will definitely be the greatest innovation in smartphones of the year.

To estimate the impact Pixel 2 and the Soli chip will have on the stock and how many units is it realistic to expect to be sold, let's consider the first iPhone. In 2007, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a clear innovation in the market, however, it was constrained on its manufacturing, and the market was unsure the innovation was worth; it sold 7 million units. I think Google is facing similar issues now even considering the HTC agreement. On a very optimistic side, we could compare it to the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S that debuted with 20 million units sold on 2010; however, Samsung was already an established phone manufacturer which Google, despite the Pixel 1 and Nexus phones, is not.

The second generations of the iPhone and Galaxy S more than doubled their sales of their respective predecessors. Considering this was arguably driven by consumer satisfaction, I believe the bare minimum expectation of the Pixel 2 should be 3 million units sold, even if it doesn’t include the Soli chip. On the other hand, if the Soli chip is included, I would estimate 12 million units, as Google has a better grasp of the market than Apple had when it released the iPhone but cannot be qualified as a proven manufacturer like Samsung.

The chart above shows the price range of $749 (expected price of the Pixel 2) and $949 (expected price of Pixel 2 XL) and the impact similar number of sales of smartphones would have on the earnings considering a profit margin of 20%.

Although a small contribution to the stock as a whole, the Pixel 2 could easily be the defining factor that helps Google surpass its expected earnings, especially in Q4 and Q1 where the sales of smartphones will be stronger.

On the Long Term

Soli would have an even greater impact on wearable technology like Google Watch; as the screen size is limited, the addition of touchless buttons could be a breakthrough improvement.

It also opens the door for smaller wearables where the touchscreen is replaced by a cheaper, smaller regular screen and the interactions are managed by the sensor, reducing cost and the size of the device. If the screen size is reduced or changed for a less energy demanding type, battery life would increase dramatically, which is one of the main issues of the new Apple Watch.

To Conclude

Sentiment around Google's stock has been down for the past months and the announcement of Pixel 2 could bring it back on track or provide a new perspective on the earnings forecast because of the breakthrough technology. In the off chance the Pixel 2 does not deliver the features it hinted on, the stock is unlikely to suffer further, and in the long term, I believe the inclusion of radar technology will be a game changer for the industry and will give Google a decent share of the smartphone and wearables markets.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further, I would sincerely appreciate to leave a comment and I will address it as soon as possible. As I am long on this position, I will continue to write about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.