With The German Elections Underway, What Is In Store For The Euro?

While the euro had briefly passed the $1.20 mark, it has dipped upon uncertainty as to whether QE in Europe will in fact remain around for longer.

With German elections getting underway on Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel is broadly expected to reclaim another term in office.

The euro had been showing significant strength up to the 1.20 mark against the greenback, but has recently been leveling off.

The reason for the original strength had been both an upgrading of growth and lowering of inflation forecasts in Europe, coupled with speculation that rate hikes will have to be put on hold in the United States owing to lower-than-expected GDP figures. The situation was so different a year ago, when the very future of the euro was being debated.

However, the situation has changed in the past month, with speculation that the Federal Reserve could have one more rate hike in store before the end of this year. On the flip side, while speculation was that the ECB would gradually taper off its quantitative easing program, it is possible that markets got too excited about this and the ECB may decide to keep QE going a little while longer to meet Draghi’s inflation target of “a level below, but close to 2% over the medium term”.

As for the German elections, the same may have been playing a part in the zig-zag pattern we have been seeing in the euro. Merkel’s reelection would no doubt be seen as highly positive news for the European Union as a whole. However, there are two questions:

1) Is a Merkel victory already priced in?

2) Will her election ultimately be material to the overall movements of the euro?

Regarding question 1, I envisage that a victory is priced in. With Merkel’s Conservatives party on 36 percent of the vote and the SPD on 22 percent, there is a clear difference in margin. Therefore, I don’t necessarily see the euro jumping all that much if Merkel wins, but there could conversely be a big drop should there be a shock victory by Martin Schulz. In this regard, I see limited upside to the euro and significant (even if unlikely) downside at this time, and would not be trading the currency on the basis of election results.

As for the second question, positive sentiment could see the euro strengthen as a result of a Merkel win. Indeed, Germany has had a huge trade surplus as a result of the weak euro, and one major argument is that a high savings rate in Germany and not enough consumer spending have been a big reason behind euro's weakness in the first place. If the euro does strengthen, it will be in part as a result of rising consumer spending levels in Germany - and a Merkel win could possibly lead to a higher level of consumer sentiment in the country. In this regard, we could see the euro trail higher beyond the $1.20 mark.

To conclude, while I wouldn’t be trading the euro on the basis of Sunday’s events, I do see potential growth for the currency going forward, and a Merkel win could be a contributing factor to this development.

