GNC China: The Next $1 Billion In Revenues

I. Introduction

Most SA readers who follow GNC are very familiar with the rollercoaster ride that GNC shareholders have been on over the last 12 months. However, a short recap below:

GNC shares have been trading in the range of $6.51 and $22.32 during the last 52 week period due to a broken operating model, fears of the overall demise of the brick and mortar retail industry, and GNC’s ability to service or refinance the $1.1 billion of long-term debt due in March 2019. An interim CEO, Bob Moran was appointed mid-2016 and rolled out a turnaround strategy effective Jan 1, 2017. The revised plan primarily focuses on three things 1) fix pricing 2) reverse negative SSS by initially increasing the number of transactions and then increasing the basket size and 3) adjusting the old loyalty program.

Looking at Q1 and Q2 results, all three of the above-mentioned items are moving in the right direction, and I expect Q3 numbers out the end of October, to be consistent with the first half year results. The most recent headlines have been around the appointment of the new CEO, Ken Martindale effective September 12 and GNC's renewed focus to find a local strategic partner in China. My two cents regarding the new CEO is that despite the fact that he came from Rite Aid, which was a sinking ship, he seemed to have done a decent job of keeping it out of bankruptcy and was probably a key player in the Walgreens deal (he was going to make $16 million if the original deal was cleared by regulators). See this link for more background on Rite Aid’s last few years.

However, this article focuses on China, and is not intended to try to identify the best partner, but rather to highlight GNC has many options, that there is clearly demand for some sort of deal, and that with a bit of imagination how GNC can get to $1 billion in new sales from China in the next 7-10 years.

II. Background Information

First, a few data points to support the business case.

2.1 Size of the Industry: Worldwide, annual sales of vitamins and dietary supplements through all channels are projected to surpass $100 billion by 2017. The US is the world's largest market, accounting for nearly a third of annual sales, and China is the fastest-growing. Growth in China and other emerging markets is driven by the rise in middle-class populations, and the segment is expected to increase by 53% to $28.7 billion by 2021, according to Euromonitor.

2.2 GNC's History in China:

2.3 China’s Competitive Landscape (Western Players)

GNC’s largest direct USA competitor, Vitamin Shoppe, has almost no brand equity and presence in China. However, three other Western companies have been operating in China for the last few years in the nutritional and wellness space. These are Usana, Herbalife, and Nu Skin. Enclosed is a brief overview of each company followed by a table that shows their sales evolution over the last five years for both their total sales and for the Greater China (Greater China = primarily mainland China but also includes Hong Kong and Taiwan) region. (Source of financials in table are from the respective company 10K filings available on their website)

2.3.1 Usana: Founded in 1992, it is a $1.0 billion revenue company that sells supplements, personal care, and healthy food products. It entered mainland China in 2010 with the acquisition of Babycare.com, a direct selling company.

2.3.2 Nu Skin: Nu Skin Enterprises is a $2.0 billion revenue company that sells premium personal care and nutrition products. It entered China in 2003 and in June 2016, Nu Skin agreed to take a $210 million investment from a Chinese consortium of investors led by Ping An Securities Ltd., owned by the insurance and banking group of the same name.

2.3.3 Herbalife: The largest member of the trio with $4.5 billion in sales entered China in 2001 and has been in the press due to its ongoing battle with Bill Ackmann who claims the company is a pyramid scheme. Also as per their 10K, their model in China includes unique features as compared to their traditional business model to ensure compliance with Chinese government regulations. These include Company-operated retail stores and certification procedures for sales personnel when necessary.

All three companies view China as their key growth market and this is not surprising when looking at above growth figures. Also, all have a multi-level marketing ("MLM") or direct sales distribution model which Chinese regulators plan to crack down on and recently announcing a three-month campaign to police pyramid schemes. Such a crackdown will bode well for GNC's future prospects. Furthermore, I assume that their direct sales model limits their ability to expand with either Alibaba or JD.com as this directly hits the MLM "sales associates" profit margins.

The two key take-aways from this section is that the Chinese health and nutrition market is huge and also growing and that on average, Western companies operating in this space have been able to grow in Greater China at a five-year CAGR of ~20% on existing multi-hundred million dollar revenue base figures.

III. Build, Buy, Sell, or Partner?

Currently, GNC provides direct shipment to China, but as per GNC's webpage, orders may not exceed $300 per order. Furthermore, Chinese custom charges an arbitrary 20-40% tax (VAT = 17% and then import taxes which can be anything between 2 and 20%) on imports. Therefore, most of the GNC products in the Chinese market ships through other channels where custom tax is avoidable. This is not a sustainable distribution model and given the size of the opportunity and current small brick and mortar footprint, is the reason GNC management is looking for a local strategic partner.

The question is whether to build, buy, sell, or partner:

1. Acquiring a local partner or continuing with the current company-owned expansion strategy seems unlikely when considering the level of capital required and GNC’s current debt level.

2. Selling only the Asia Pacific part of the business makes no sense and selling a less than a 50% controlling stake in the global business, might make sense to help pay down the debt but still leaves the question where the capital will come from to support their China brick and mortar expansion plans. Therefore, should a deal materialize, it will probably be a merger or outright acquisition with the latter the more likely scenario given recent press. Prices were rumored to be in the range of $16 ($1.1 billion) to $35 ($2.4 billion) per share.

3. Partnerships: GNC needs both an online and offline distribution partner to capitalize on the opportunity.

Online: The two largest players, Alibaba and JD.com come to mind. GNC currently operates stores on both JD.com and Alibaba's TMall, but I assume that these products are imported or provided by one of the five local company-owned stores and probably only represents a fraction of the entire GNC product range.

Alibaba: GNC recently signed an agreement with Alipay, owned by Jack Ma's (Alibaba) Ant Financial team. Alibaba, an online marketplace, controls about 57% of China’s B2C e-commerce through its series of websites (Taobao for smaller merchants and Tmall for larger brands like GNC). It does not hold any inventory and therefore makes most of its money either through commissions or marketing fees. However, Alibaba Group has been expanding its offline footprint, and this August announced a plan to transform 10,000 mom-and-pop convenience stores across China, into a vast network of Tmall.com brick-and-mortar outlets.

It also recently bought mall operator Intime Retail, in addition to acquiring stakes in supermarket chains Lianhua and Sanjiang, and launching its own Hema Supermarkets.

JD.com: More similar to Amazon in the US, in that they sell products but also manage 3rd party inventories. This would be a working capital opportunity for GNC, and there was a rumor that JD.com wanted to acquire GNC in late 2016.

JD.com controls about 25-27 % of China’s B2C e-commerce business and has been taking share from Alibaba at an impressive rate over the last few years. JD.com is backed by the Chinese internet giant Tencent who owns ~18 percent stake in the firm. Tencent, in turn, owns WeChat – China's largest messaging app with almost 1 billion monthly active users and have been aggressively pushing online sales through this platform. In April of this year, the company also announced a massive push into offline, with plans to open more than 1 million JD convenience stores across the country in the next five years.

It, therefore, appears that GNC would be able to expand their existing shop-in-shop concept with either Alibaba or JD.com.

Offline: As it deals with the more traditional offline players, GNC could expand the existing shop-in-shop relationships with either Watsons (think CVS or Rite Aid – Ken Martindale, GNC's new CEO, previous employer) or any of the other companies they listed in their 2011 Investor Presentation deck as current distribution partners. Alternatively, GNC could dust off the MOU signed with Bright Foods in 2010, and although that did not end up in a JV partnership in mainland China, it appears that Bright Foods is the GNC franchisee in Hong Kong. (Bright Foods have worked with many large consumer goods brands in the past such as Heineken, Coke, Pepsi, and Danone).

Another option as some SA readers suggested, would be to partner with a local pharmaceutical company, like Fosun or Harbin Gloria Pharma, which has experience in navigating the strict local regulatory industry and which could also provide access to a local manufacturing facility which GNC would require in the future and which have been mentioned to be interested in a deal with GNC. (Currently, both domestic and foreign companies must register their products with China’s State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA), a process that could take up to 2 years and cost over $50K per application. A local plant could help reduce both the impact of high import duties and help address the strict regulator issues currently facing the health and wellness and nutritional industry in China)

IV. Performing a Few Basic Calculations to get to $1 billion in Sales

As mentioned, most of the growth in China’s health and wellness segment is due to the rise of middle class. Approximately 27% of Chinese wealth is held by the top 1% of the population and more than 430 million Chinese struggles to get by on a day to day basis. Higher wages and better urbanization have given rise to a middle class of around 30% percent, constituting over 420 million people. However, around 75% of the middle class is considered lower middle class, and therefore around 25% or 100 million people have the level of disposable income to be considered GNC’s target market.

So how to get to $1 billion in sales?

a) GNC USA Avg. Order size of $40: 25 million people (or 25% of GNC’s target market) buy $40 worth of product per year.

b) GNC USA Loyalty Program: Extrapolating figures from the 2015 / 2016 Gold Card Program in the US and applying them to the Chinese market with $40 Pro Access membership gets you to $1 billion. See table below. c) Western Peers in China: Currently China represents around $35 million, or less than 2%, of GNC’s estimated 2017 revenues. With the right partner and applying a 50% 5-year CAGR to the $35 million revenue base, results in ~$270 million in sales by 2022. If then applying the current 5-year CAGR for GNC's Western peers of 20% to multi-hundred million figures, results in ~$700mm of additional revenues in 10 years time. Adding another $300mm (7.5 million or 7.5% of GNC’s target market) with the $40 Pro Access loyalty program gets you to $1 billion.

V. Conclusion:

Given the size of the opportunity, it is encouraging to see GNC's management renewed interest in finding a strategic partner in China (honestly not sure what previous management was doing but the past is the past).

GNC has three driving forces that lead me to believe that there is more than a 50% chance that a deal could materialize soon.

1) Chinese consumers increased appetite for trusted western brands and therefore interest from many players to partner with them.

2) GNC’s strong brand equity (in case you need proof see the comment from Alipay President after inking the deal with GNC "Chinese consumers value health and wellness nutritional products from the U.S. because they trust the authenticity and quality of the product. We are thrilled to partner with GNC to make purchasing health and nutrition products easier and more accessible than ever for the Chinese consumer.") and

3) Pressure on MLM distribution models.

Wall Street, seems to be confusing risk with uncertainty and is currently assigning a zero probability of a deal materializing and given the current significant short interest of 33%, when the deal is announced, I would expect that the stock price could easily double. I must admit, I like those kinds of odds…..