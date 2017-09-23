Our Dollar Bullish View Is Reinforced

While there are risks to the dollar, the combination of economic strength and a hawkish Fed is tangible and outweighs them in my opinion.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) updated monetary policy on Wednesday and provided its quarterly economic dot-plot forecasts. The refreshed data led the market to bid up the U.S. dollar, and appropriately so in my opinion. The combination of a Fed tightening trajectory that is still on track, along with light inflation and the strengthening U.S. economy, serves dollar strength.

I first published my view that the U.S. dollar was bottoming in early August based on my expectation for a strengthening U.S. economy and a still tightening Fed trajectory. I am holding to and reiterating my view after what I saw as an FOMC wake-up call issued to the market Wednesday.

The FOMC issued its September Monetary Policy Statement and its updated Economic Projections on Wednesday. As expected, the Fed notified investors of the October start date for its balance sheet normalization program. The process will be gradual and involve a decrease in Treasury security holdings of $6 billion and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed security holdings of $4 billion (a $10 billion reduction to the balance sheet). That much was expected.

The market was however caught a bit off guard by the Fed's economic projections. Though, if you have been following my column here at Seeking Alpha, you would have expected the Fed's published stance, as I've stated my expectation regularly. For instance, in this recent report, I warned gold longs that the Fed tightening trajectory was likely still on track.

The Fed's dot-plot projections show an upgrade to 2017 GDP growth expectations to a median expectation of 2.4% growth, up from 2.2% in June. While the median growth view for 2018 was unchanged at 2.1%, the central tendency and range of forecasts of Fed members for GDP growth increased. Unemployment expectations held steady for this year but improved for next year and for 2019, to 4.1% for each year from 4.2% projected in June. Expectations for core PCE inflation came down to 1.5% for this year from 1.7% in June; Core PCE inflation expectations also fell for 2018, to 1.9% from 2.0%.

However, the Fed was unfazed by its lower inflation expectations, and that surprised the market. Until recently, the consensus expectation was that the Fed would not raise the Fed funds rate again this year, but the Fed's economic projections indicate it is leaning toward one more hike this year. Also, where market expectations had come down for 2018, the Fed held true to its June forecast for a total increase to the Fed funds rate of 0.70% in 2018, implying there would be three quarter point hikes in 2018. You can find an estimate of market expectations for Fed policy here.

The holding of the Fed to its monetary policy path served as a wake-up call to a complacent market, which had swayed to a different view in recent months. The data thereby served to revise U.S. dollar value expectations upward and served to strengthen the U.S. dollar significantly on Wednesday.

Of course, the key catalyst behind U.S. dollar strengthening, and behind the Fed's position, is its expectation for U.S. economic strength and strengthening. Recently revised higher GDP growth data for the second quarter and solid expectations for Q3 provide confidence in a healthy economic outlook.

The Fed's perception of transitory factors as the cause of the lag of inflation this year, as expressed by Fed Chair in her press conference Wednesday, allows the Fed to hold to its trajectory. I agree with the Fed view on inflation, and I expect the fully employed U.S. labor market should give birth to compensation inflation soon. I believe it is important enough a probability to keep the Fed to its gradual tightening pace.

The combination of an improving and growing U.S. economy, which raises demand for dollars and U.S. assets, and a still tightening Federal Reserve Bank, which tightens supply, reinforces my bullish U.S. dollar view. These are important and tangible factors for dollar support.

Risks to this Thesis:

I see the greatest risks to the long U.S. dollar position as: more robust gains in the euro currency relative to U.S. dollar; an escalation of the threat of North Korea to America; an escalation in the investigation of the executive branch of America by the special counsel to the FBI; and the ever-present threat of significant or catastrophic terrorism in America.

While concerning, none of these possible threats to the dollar should outweigh the importance of the two very tangible favorable factors I have listed. The European Central Bank (ECB) has expressed concern about the appreciation of the euro currency, and so I expect the ECB will wait a while longer before initiating its own monetary policy normalization. That should allow the dollar to hold value to the euro, all else held constant, though the strength of the euro zone economy will weigh significantly as well. I believe the risk of an escalation of tensions with North Korea is possible, as we see today, but not something we should be investing or betting on. I do not expect the investigation of the FBI on the President or his election campaign to result in impeachment proceedings, which would raise uncertainty about America and relative investments. Finally, while terrorism is always a possibility, the risk of catastrophic terrorism in America is not high enough, based on history, to warrant non-investment in risk assets or the U.S. dollar. There are other non-listed risks to this position as with all positions.

