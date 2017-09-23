In A Battle Between Three Giants, Who Is Crowned Champion?

Under Armour is pushing through a restructuring plan as management is changing the way it looks at returns, with a more international focus.

Strong growth from adidas has sent the stock up 30% in the past 12 months with more growth to come.

Nike continues to be the dominant player in this industry as one of the most recognized brands in the world.

The names Nike (NYSE:NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are notorious in the sporting industry. Rarely will you find any athlete sporting a different brand. These three athletic giants dominate the sporting goods industry and will likely continue to do so for years to come. Their business models are strong enough to sustain future growth despite the challenging retail industry.

All three of these companies operate relatively similar. While they each have their respective retail footprint, they thrive on the demand from other retailers (ex: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)). The traditional retail model is in the midst of transitioning to an online e-commerce platform. This enables consumers to conveniently shop for each brand without the hassle of going to physical retail locations. As consumer preferences change, so has the selling strategy. Nike, adidas and Under Armour are all placing more emphasis on their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) and online platforms. These three brands are synonymous with sporting success.

The Sporting Leader Known As Nike

Let’s begin with Nike. This stock has seen its fair share of volatility over the past year. In fact, within the past three months, this stock traded at $50, then up to $60, and now back down to the low $50s. However, this brand continues to remain the dominant player in the market with no signs of slowing down. After a positive year-end earnings release, Nike's stock jumped over 10%. While this gain has since contracted, Nike proved it is able to continue its growth patterns.

NKE data by YCharts

Based on year-end reporting, Nike saw its sales increase 6% (8% on constant currency) to $34.4 billion with EPS growing 16% to $2.51, leading to a 35% ROIC. Within this growth, online sales grew 30%, DTC grew 18%, Emerging Markets grew 14% and the Jordan brand grew 13% (Source: Company Filings). Although gross margins contracted by 160 bps, Nike gave us a glimpse on where future growth might come from. On the year-end earnings call, management talked about three main changes it has seen with consumer habits:

"Consumer appetite for newness and choice has never been higher." "Consumers are choosing brands who lead with elevated service and new experiences." "Consumers want the latest products faster."

In addition, Nike has developed a partnership with Instagram where consumers are able to purchase products directly from the Instagram app. Nike is also currently running a pilot with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), selling footwear, apparel and other accessories. As the retail environment continues to change, Nike has adapted to the online consumer preference.

Fast Growth Coming From This European-Based Company

Although smaller than Nike, adidas is doing its best to catch up. According to the year-end report, adidas recorded €19.3 billion in revenue, a 14% increase, and EPS of €4.99, a 58% increase in addition to a €2.00 DPS. Management’s original forecast was a top line increase of 11-13%, which has since been revised upward to 17-19%. Sales across every reported region saw double-digit increases, excluding Russia, as adidas opened a net 89 stores (Source: Company Filings).

ADDYY data by YCharts

The stock price has shown its improvements, up nearly 30% in the past year. Adidas' stock has seen less volatile swings compared to Nike, albeit volatility inherently remains embedded in this name. In its recent Q2 earnings, adidas took additional steps to ensure long-term profitability. It has recently sold both its TaylorMade (Golf) and CCM (Hockey) businesses and plans on closing an additional 35 Reebok stores, bringing total Reebok closures to 70.

Q2 saw continued growth for adidas. Significant growth was experienced in what it deems as its key markets: China (28% growth), North America (26% growth) and Western Europe (19% growth). Although there have been challenges in some geographic markets, most notably Russia and Latin America (Mexico), Q2 growth saw overall revenues up 19% and gross margin expansion of 70 bps. Its online e-commerce platform grew 66% in the quarter, with a 100% growth achieved in China and an 80% growth in North America (Source: Company Filings). This is all in addition to the upward revised expectations.

It has become the norm to achieve these growth rates for adidas, something investors are surely enjoying.

Is Under Armour Still Under Performing?

Under Armour’s stock is a different story. Down nearly 60% in the past year, it has struggled with its earnings and the changing retail environment. As of FY16, its revenues continued to be more concentrated in apparel (67%) compared to Nike (30%) or adidas (53%). In addition, its operations are more focused on North America, which comprises 84% of total revenues, where as its other two counterparts have more global presence. However, international revenue has grown to roughly 16% of total revenues, which compares to historically remaining below 10% (Source: Company Filings).

UAA data by YCharts

Due to its previously announced restructuring plan, Under Armour is expected to see $110-130 million in restructuring related expenses during FY17. Sentiment around this name has trended negatively the past few quarters as there are minimal signs of positive catalysts.

Its Q2 earnings release was moderately impressive, at best. Revenue was up 9% with its footwear segment, which represents ~20% of revenues, down 2%. Gross margin contracted another 190 bps to 45.8% with ($0.03) EPS for the quarter (Source: Company Filings). It also launched a customized footwear program called Icon. This enables consumers to interactively design/customize their shoes before purchasing; something Nike has done for the past decade. While this is a step forward in terms technological progress, it may need to move at a quicker pace.

The quarterly highlights which stood out the most were international revenues up 57%, climbing to 22% of total revenues for the quarter. APAC and EMEA saw exceptional growth, at 89% and 57%, respectively. Management is still forecasting 9-11% full-year revenue growth as it stated, “we still believe we remain a growth company” (Source: Company Filings). It appears management is restructuring the organization to focus more on ROIC (see Nike’s 35% ROIC) from its current P&L focus.

Let’s Look At Valuation

From a qualitative perspective, it appears Nike and adidas are in the running for the top spot with Under Armour trailing behind. Some could make the case the adidas is growing quicker with a stronger international presence, thus, should be ahead of Nike, but for now let’s call it even.

For valuation purposes, I looked at P/E, both trailing and forward, as well as the PEG ratio. As a reminder, all monetary values for adidas are listed in euros (€).

Source: Morningstar Data

It is important to note Nike’s earnings are forecasted to go down during its FY18, however, are projected to increase ~15% in FY19 (Its year-end is May). Due to the forecasted negative earnings growth, its PEG ratio may be misconstrued. If using FY19 earnings growth, its PEG ratio is closer to 1.6.

All three companies are trading at relatively high multiples when looking at historical averages. However, given today’s heated market, this is becoming more of the norm. Top line growth is what one would expect. The larger more established company, Nike, has the lowest growth while Under Armour, which is pursuing international expansion, is growing at a faster pace. Overall earnings growth tends to be more comparable, excluding Nike’s FY18 projections.

On a P/E basis, Nike appears to be the best value. I would argue adidas is a better investment, however. The difference between the two forward P/Es are marginal at best, but adidas is slated to grow at a much faster rate. Under Armour remains relatively overvalued as now might not be the best time to make an investment. The PEG ratio is always an interesting factor to me.

Conclusion

It is apparent of these three companies, Under Armour is the most overvalued one. It would be tough to have a strong argument for this company considering its current restructuring plan as management shifts its focus. While this may become a better investment at a future date, it is not in contention right now.

Nike and adidas are comparable. In my opinion, adidas is the better option right now. Although trading at a much higher trailing P/E, its forward P/E takes into account future growth, that is positive growth. Nike, while still growing on the top line, is forecasted to have an earnings decline. An adjusted FY19 Nike PEG ratio of 1.6 is still higher than the FY18 adidas PEG ratio. Under these valuations, especially looking at forward metrics, I would much rather pay for adidas’ earnings over Nike’s, though, both are positioned to perform well over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.