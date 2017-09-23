Coal Will Anchor Gas Under $4.00 For The Rest Of The Trump Presidency

Back in March, I took a look at coal and natural gas with respect to the US electric power market in an article titled: Back To The Future: King Coal Takes Back Its Crown From Natural Gas.

After decades of years of losing market share to natural gas coal came roaring back in December 2016 with a 33% YOY gain in electricity production built mostly on the back of natural gas's loss. The catalyst was crystal clear. While coal couldn't compete with the sub $2.00 natural gas we saw in late 2015/early 2016, it was suddenly given new life as natural gas (UNG) made a run for $4.00 in December 2016.

2017 Update

We now have six more months of data...so what has happened since December?

After nearly touching $4 in December 2016, electric generators quickly switched from gas to coal, shedding over 100 BCF/month of natural gas demand. This drop in power demand along with a mild winter that cut heating demand quickly pulled natural gas back to $3.00, which is about where it is today and about what the average for the year is. After a solid performance in December 2016 and January 2017, coal demand reversed course when gas prices fell, pushing coal electric market share back under natural gas by March, and they have remained pretty much neck and neck ever since with gas holding a slight advantage.

At risk of pointing out the obvious, the last two years have given us a few interesting scenarios we would all be wise to pay attention to. When gas falls under $2.00, electric providers will eagerly step in and help clear the glut, but by the time it gets back to $3.00, gas and coal pretty much split the 60-65% of electric demand that is left after nuclear and the renewables are tapped out. However, as natural gas gets over $3.25 and closer to $4, electric providers don't hesitate to switch as much load as possible back to coal.

Where To From Here?

This chart never ceases to amaze me. It shows the US trailing 12-month electricity generation from 1998 to present. Electricity demand steadily marched upward before dropping during the great recession and ultimately stabilizing at a little over 4 million GWH/Y for over eight years now. The key takeaway is that demand is essentially flat, maybe even declining a bit at the same time renewables are growing (slowly). This forces gas and coal to duke it out for the still substantial scraps of the remaining ~65% of the market.

While we don't get very timely data on electricity generation by source from the EIA, we do get weekly estimates of coal production. Electric utilities make up about 90% of the coal market, so it's a pretty safe bet that mined coal will end up in a US power plant within a few months of production.

Here we can see the steep production drop, falling from around 1 billion tons a year bottoming out about a year ago at 729 million tons a year ago. We can roughly estimate that it takes 86 million tons of coal to replace 1 TCF of gas. If gas had managed to take all of coal's market share, gas demand for electric power production would have increased by about 3TCF, but instead we saw it increase about 2TCF from 8TCF to 10TCF annualized. What is happening here is that nuclear and renewables also managed to take about 1/3 of the market share coal lost. As coal production has made a comeback, gas demand is down by about 1TCF at around the 9Tcf/y level which makes sense given coal's increase of about 77 million tons/y and our conversion rate of about 86 million tons of coal to 1TCF of gas.

It now looks to me that coal production appears leveling out. Six months of relatively stable gas at $3.00 has allowed us to reach at least a temporary gas/coal equilibrium. One key takeaway from this chart is that less than three years ago we were producing over 1 billion tons of coal per year. Some of that capacity is gone, but for the most part, the coal is still there, just waiting for the demand to come back. It would take a few years, but don't think it isn't possible for coal to get back to that level if demand warranted it.

Coal is Gas's Anchor

And this brings me to my overarching thesis.... coal, which unhindered by regulation will act as an anchor to natural gas for at least the remainder of the Trump presidency. Gas will be able to break through $4 periodically if weather cooperates, but will then be quickly brought back down as power producers quickly switch back to coal like we saw last December/January. The flip side of this is that gas has a floor of about $2.00-2.50, the point at which power providers will abandon coal and step in and help clear the gas glut.

Going forward, gas will continue to be the volatile commodity we all know and love. Periodic weather events will cause the price to spike, which will spur our shale buddies to increase production just as electric generators are switching back to coal, initiating yet another collapse. Because of this feedback loop, I expect gas to average $2.75-3.25 for the next three years at least.

So that's my thesis...what do you think? Looking forward to a spirited (and of course civil) debate in the comments below.

I am attaching a few Excel files (here and here) I created that you may find useful in your own analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.