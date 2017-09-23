Eaton Thrives On Dividends And Buybacks

With organic growth in the low single digits, dividends and buybacks remain the main drivers for shareholders.

But the shares have already rebounded some 10% after the post Q2 earnings selloff.

World industrial production is experiencing a synchronized upturn at the moment. In principle, this should make shares of Eaton attractive.

If you are an industrial conglomerate like the Eaton (NYSE:ETN), how can you excite your shareholders? Well:

Top-line growth

Cost cutting

Generating lots of free cash flows and using these for dividends and share buybacks

Acquiring faster growing companies or companies with a good strategic fit

Basically Eaton is doing a bit of all of the above (see the article by SA contributor Simply Safe Dividends for an excellent overview of the company).

The company claims it is returning to stable growth in all of its five segments, with the exception of Hydraulics (32% increase in orders), which is experiencing significantly better growth (even V-shaped recovery in China), and large industrial projects (up 25%) impacting orders in Electrical Systems and Services. Aerospace also enjoyed a 12% increase in orders.

With a company like this, operating in multiple segments and markets, some will do well while others are experiencing some problems. The overall vector rarely amounts to a growth above the low single digits though (except when there are substantial acquisitions, like Eaton's acquisition of Cooper in 2013):

When asked during the Q2CC whether there was any one market that was holding the company back in terms of organic growth (the analyst who asked the question seemed to assume it's a tad lower than its peers), management answered that basically all its businesses are tied to industrial production, which simply has been quite muted, growing sub 2%.

Given the synchronized upturn in the world economy, with strong PMIs, the company should actually have a fairly bright immediate future.

The company is also actively building a list of possible acquisition targets and is hopeful that within the next 12-18 months it can pull the trigger, but it commented on the high multiples in the market, which is pretty obvious.

Another SA contributor, Carlton Getz, did a deeper dive into the prospects of the segments, and arrived at the following conclusion:

In essence, we see few near-term or intermediate-term advantages for any of the company’s business segments. Electrical products and services will likely remain weak as non-residential construction spending stagnates or possibly declines over the next two to three years. Aerospace will remain stable but will not provide any significant opportunities for growth while hydraulics may recover but represents a sufficiently small component of the company’s revenues and profitability to only marginally impact overall performance. The automotive segment is also caught in broad market trends which will likely persist for at least a couple years. It’s possible, therefore, that Eaton will remain a nicely profitable industrial company leveraging cost reductions to marginally increase earnings, but has no strong underlying basis for exceptional performance until the underlying segments work through the weak points in their respective cycles.

So organic growth isn't likely to be the main driver of the share price.

Cost and margins

On the cost side, the company has experienced some headwinds from commodity prices (despite doing at least some hedging) which management believes that longer term they will be offset with a combination of price hikes and cost cutting.

Many of its businesses have contracts enabling the company to pass on commodity cost increases into prices at some fixed formula, and in some other cases, it's up for negotiation. In other businesses (like Electrical Systems), the company is working off a large backlog and it will take time to recoup the commodity price increases.

It also made a $100M pension contribution in Q2 that worsened operational margins.

The company is on track with the restructuring efforts with its $100M plan for 2017 (even if some $7M of that moved to the second half) delivering yearly benefits of $155M.

This is the last part of a three-year $440M program which will deliver some $520M in recurring benefits. Margins have moved positively over the years although a little less so lately.

Here are the sector margins:

Guidance

Neatly summed up:

There is also this in that guidance:

Expenses are rising by $25M rather than being flat; EPS for the year will be between $4.50 and $4.70. With the help of the Cooper acquisition (located in Ireland), the company pays just 9-10% in taxes.

You see the expected free cash flow for 2017 as $2.1-2.3B. Here is where it gets exciting for shareholders as the company pays $2.40 in dividend, producing a yield of over 3% at today's share price.

Buybacks

That's not all, there is a really substantial share buyback program. We are inclined to argue that this actually matters more for shareholders compared to the actual performance of the company.

A big international industrial conglomerate is growing at low to single digits at best, efficiency improvements and smart acquisitions can add to that, but the overall record on acquisitions isn't actually all that good.

For the share price to perform better than this base line, the company needs to generate substantial amount of cash to be able to return to shareholders. Dividends can be reinvested into the company, and buybacks do this for the investor by lowering the share count.

The company repurchased 2.7M shares for $210M in Q2, $465M in the first half, and $285M is remaining of the $750M program for 2017, which in itself is part of a $3B three-year program, now in its final year.

There is plenty of juice to finance this, although cash flows are deteriorating a bit over the past 12 months or so.

The company has grown EPS, but it hasn't been a smooth ride:

And SA contributor Simply Safe Dividends (apart from that excellent introduction to the company) pointed out that the company also has a stellar history regarding dividends:

While Eaton won't show up on the list of dividend aristocrats, the company has one of the most impressive dividend streaks in the world. Eaton has paid dividends every year for more than 90 years (dating back to 1923) and compounded its payout by more than 10% annually over the past decade.

Valuation

The company has $6.2B in long-term debt, which is declining from $7.9B a year ago and it has $837M in cash and short-term investments.

Valuation metrics have been creeping up but aren't really excessive; these are GAAP figures and backward looking.

Analysts expect $4.61 per share in earnings this year (the midpoint of the company guidance is $4.60), rising to $5.10 the next year, giving the shares a P/E in the mid teens, about where you would expect them to be in this market.

SA contributor Carlton Getz did an extensive sum-of-parts valuation which concluded:

The resulting valuation range per share between $78 and $95 suggests that the company is currently reasonably valued to slightly undervalued at the present market price. The aggregate discount relative to peers is clearly expressed in this assessment which we consider to reflect the discount applied to diversified industrial conglomerates which mix attractive businesses (such as the aerospace and electrical segments) with relatively unattractive businesses (especially the automotive segment).

With the proviso:

It's worth noting that the lower end of the range assumes continued sluggishness across the business with no material change in the company's business mix while the upper end would generally reflect significant improvements across the board and the absence of any conglomeration discount.

We can find ourselves in that conclusion and think the shares are fairly valued at the moment. In fact, we think valuation doesn't provide much clues here as the shares could trade within a fair range of reasonable valuations, in our opinion.

The shares have rebounded strongly from the negative reaction to the Q2 figures, which might have been a bit overblown.

Conclusion

The company is a solid dividend stock and also has a substantial buyback program. The decrease in cash flow is a little worrying although the 2017 guidance for free cash flow shows some increase.

Valuation is providing few clues, and the shares seem fairly valued in this market, so we think purchasing shares at these levels is mainly for the dividend yield as we see limited upside for the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.