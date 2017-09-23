Fed's Balance Sheet Shrinking: Positive For Bank Of America

Since the commercial banking stories will no longer remain the same, BAC has become an attractive financial stock.

I remained bullish on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) when the Fed's great balance sheet unwinding proposal didn't start to get much media attention. Let’s first focus on my bull thesis which I presented in an earlier article:

The core of the thesis is that with the new era of declining interest rates ushering in, interest incomes of banks will gradually decrease, as a result of which BAC will enjoy higher valuation multiple due to its meaningful exposure to areas that generate non-interest incomes. In addition, with the availability of ample liquidity in the U.S. financial system, the housing market won’t see a dramatic decline. This is also positive for BAC.

Fed’s Balance Sheet Shrinking: Probable Impacts

What the great balance sheet unwinding program actually is? Well, it's a natural process of reducing the size of the balance sheet by not reinvesting the proceeds from the assets contained therein. By merely not reinvesting the proceeds from the assets (primarily Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities) in the Fed’s portfolio and cashing in via letting the assets mature naturally, that too very slowly, over 7-8 years, reducing the balance sheet won’t be possible to the extent that’s required for the desired effect, i.e. tightening money supply before inflation kicks in accompanied by raising the short-term rate.

The volume of assets itself is a huge source of liquidity, which on maturity would become even bigger. By not reinvesting the proceeds in the interim, does Fed think the assets would gradually evaporate? Suppose you own a house, and you earn rental income from it. Now you decided you’d no longer rent it out. Okay, your rental income has gone. But the house itself will remain where it was, and with the possible scenario of asset price inflation continue to play out like today, the price of the house will increase significantly over the next 7-8 years.

Meanwhile, the other three big central banks in the world, viz. the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BOE) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ), won’t take synchronized effort to finance budget deficit. They might directly inject liquidity (via printing money/creating currency electronically) into their financial systems. I believe BOE will certainly do that to an extent, given Britain’s limited financial resources post Brexit, to keep pace with the ECB.

It’s proven today that the quantitative easing program isn’t an efficient tool to boost economic activities and consequently spur economic growth. With lukewarm growth, corporations will be compelled to cut labor force at a bigger rate compared to today. This will create uneven purchasing power parity in the developed world, somewhat similar to what the developing world experiences (more about this later).

Although the European central bankers are thinking about tightening their monetary policies, I don’t believe that would happen just yet. The strength of the European economy as a whole isn’t comparable to that of the US economy. The European economy is gaining momentum at a much weaker pace. Then why the European currencies are gaining strength against the USD? Because the monetary easing process is still in force there. Since the forex market is forward-looking like other capital markets, it's pricing in the bigger impact of Fed's action compared to ECB's/BOE's quantitative easing process on the health of worldwide macro condition.

Bank of America: The Opportunity

The Fed’s balance sheet portfolio itself is a positive factor for BAC since Fed never said it will sell off the mortgage-backed securities. This implies Fed doesn’t want to destabilize the housing market growth. Although BAC’s exposure to the housing market won’t expand its interest income significantly, the fact that Fed is bullish on the housing market will be a sentiment booster for BAC investors. Financial Times said:

At present, the US central bank reinvests the payments it receives on the portfolio of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that it amassed during the financial crisis, keeping its overall holdings steady. When the rundown of the balance sheet starts, the Fed will gradually phase out these reinvestments.

Why the Fed isn’t willing to sell off the MBS? Because it’s bullish on the housing market, which is positive for BAC. In addition, BAC’s wealth management and investment banking businesses will continue to flourish given the current status of global macro.

Now let's take a look at how the global macro condition would possibly pan out. In the developed world ex-US, unemployment will rise a bit more rapidly alongside modest inflation. China's and the rest of Asia's consumer-driven economies and China's export-led economy will provide some impetus for global growth, albeit at a far weaker pace than before.

The big and medium-sized US-based corporations will dominate in these areas by partnering with local companies. Eventually, I believe the relatively bigger US corporations will gobble up a significant number of these local companies. As a result, BAC's investment banking business will grow due to increasing M&A (merger and acquisition) opportunities.

In the developed world, BAC's wealth management business will grow in the absence of liquidity crunch. However, purchasing power parity in the developed world will see disruption due to USD's shrinking purchasing power. As a result, the epicenter of the corporate world will gradually shift in Europe to a considerable extent. Add to this more stringent fiscal policies in the US. This will create more investment banking opportunities for BAC in terms of expanded M&A in Europe.

Conclusion

BAC's relative valuation in terms of price to book doesn't capture this story, which I explained in my previous BAC article. I'd like to reiterate BAC is a catch-up in valuation play. Generally speaking, traditional banking stories were more of valuation plays and less of growth plays due to limited growth opportunities in terms of interest income even in the regime of higher interest rates. Expanding the net interest income isn't possible beyond an extent. Today's macro situation is conducive to all big US commercial banks.

