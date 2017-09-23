Kinder Morgan: Contrarian Dividend Play

Investors with long positions in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have seen a turbulent ride over the last three years, as share prices have tumbled sharply from the highs posted in the earlier parts of 2015. But there are external factors that could work in combination with growing company positives to reverse many of these losses in the quarters ahead. Dividend changes, share buybacks, and an uncertain geopolitical climate could work in Kinder Morgan’s favor and generate a major turnaround in one of the market’s most beaten energy stocks. Ultimately, the bullish bias will be confirmed upon an upside break of 23.30, as this would indicate that the long-term range has been broken and that the market has made its directional choices clear after a prolonged period of indecision.

For dividend investors looking for contrarian exposure to the energy space, KMI is presenting some interesting scenarios that are backed by fundamental changes in the outlook of the company. In its earnings report for the second quarter, Kinder Morgan surprised markets with the declaration of a $0.125 quarterly dividend, which will be followed by a $0.20 quarterly increase (+60%) next year. If this was not enough good news, Kinder Morgan also made public its intentions to add further dividend increases of 25% for 2019 and 2020. This is a major development because many of the problems that initially plagued the company dealt with the loss of its reputation as a dividend standout.

Analyst Recommendations: Yahoo Finance

Thus far, the impact on the overall analyst consensus has been muted although we are still holding strongly positive in spite of the excessive selling that has been seen in the shares themselves. But when we add to this the fact that the announcements in the quarterly report included plans to initiate a share repurchase program in the amount of $2 billion, we can see that this could be changing soon. It should be understood that there are no mandatory requirements to complete the buybacks, and this does help to explain some of the sluggishness in changing analyst recommendations. But if the buybacks are completed, the total number of KMI shares would drop, and this opens the door for upside surprises in the dividend payouts at a later date.

Further supporting the outlook for KMI is the downward trend we are now seeing in the US dollar. In the chart above, we can see that the energy sector is supremely positioned to benefit from bearish changes in the currency valuation, and when we look at the greenback in terms of its value relative to its most commonly traded counterparts, the Dollar Index is showing losses of almost 10%. This is a fairly significant move given the initial bullishness that was seen at the end of last year, when optimism was generated by Donald Trump’s pro-growth agenda for the US economy. But since the energy sector has a larger percentage of foreign sales than any other industry, the weakness in the dollar should be viewed as a strong positive for KMI as energy assets will continue to benefit.

KMI Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

In order to really get a handle on KMI stock, it is important to understand what led to the declines in the first place. In 2015, Kinder Morgan was forced to enact a massive 75% dividend cut to $0.125, and when we add the collapse in energy prices that has been seen over the last few years, it would be almost impossible to expect anything other than bearishness. KMI’s reputation as a star dividend payer has been strong in years past, but when we add these recent factors, it does look at though the company has an uphill battle ahead of itself in terms of restoring that image. The earnings results for the second quarter should help the company make major strides in those areas, and since we have seen stabilization in the company’s financial operations, the outlook is brightening. For fiscal 2019, management is looking at $1.25 per share in annual dividends and this should help KMI push through critical resistance levels at 23.30 as we head into next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.