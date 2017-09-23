RCS Has Stumbled, So Is It Time To Buy?

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we look to close out 2017.

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is to generate a level of income that is higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and U.S. government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $9.69/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.07/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.67%. Year to date, the fund has a total return of around 15%, making it a strong performer in the debt space. Compare this return to standard bond funds, such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) or Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), both of which have total returns of about 3% this year, and you can see RCS is compensating investors for the additional risk.

However, I personally have felt RCS's valuation was getting way ahead of itself, which is why I advocated selling the fund about two months ago. Since publication, the fund has seen a drop of over 6%, which is a total return loss of about 4.5% after distributions are accounted for. Given that short-term move, I wanted to reevaluate the fund to see if that drop represents a buying opportunity or a warning sign that further pain is ahead. There are a few reasons, which I will outline below, why I feel RCS is still a fund I would avoid.

One, it's impossible to begin a discussion on a PIMCO closed end fund without first mentioning the premium (discount) to NAV, given that many of them trade at notorious premiums. Even with the recent drop, RCS's premium is still sky high, at over 25%. While this is lower than in July (at 33% during my last review), it's still above the majority of PIMCO closed end funds, meaning it seems to be overpriced when compared to its peers. In fact, only one closed end fund listed on PIMCO's website, Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) trades at a premium to NAV higher than RCS. The positive point is that the NAV of the fund has held relatively steady while the market price has dropped, which is why the premium has slimmed down. In fact, since July 31st, the fund's NAV is down only .06%, which is solid considering the fund has gone ex-dividend twice since then. However, the recent drop is just not enough and the premium is just too high to recommend the fund, especially given all the more reasonably priced alternatives.

Two, the undistributed net investment income (UNII) and the distribution coverage ratios are still worrisome metrics. On the bright side, both have improved since my recent analysis. As of June 30, RCS had negative UNII of -$0.12/share and a three-month rolling coverage ratio of 79.35%. Its most recent data, as of August 31, indicate RCS has a negative UNII of -$.03/share and a three-month rolling coverage ratio of 84.18%. As you can see, these are improving metrics. If these trends continue, RCS will be less at risk for a future distribution cut and will be an overall more attractive fund. However, similar to the decreasing premium to NAV, it's simply not enough of an improvement. There is something inherently wrong with celebrating negative UNII, even if the figure shows improvement in the short term. The same goes with the coverage ratio. While the figure is better, it still indicates RCS is not earning enough in income to pay out its stated distribution sustainably. If a future distribution cut occurs, investors won't be comforted by the fact that the ratio improved; the cut will still hurt current income just as much. Therefore, these are metrics I feel investors should continue to monitor to see if they continue to improve, but use them as red flags now to avoid the fund in the short term.

Three, on more of a macro level, I feel high-yield debt funds will trend lower as we move into 2018 because of shifting market sentiment on interest rates due to recent Federal Reserve developments. This week, the Fed announced that in October it will start shrinking its $4.5 trillion of assets and it also indicated a third rate hike will likely occur in 2017. Many investors had been forecasting the next rate hike to occur next year, so this indicates a more hawkish Fed. The announcement's immediate effect was to send Treasury yields higher, and bond prices lower, as a result. The impact on RCS and funds like it is that investors will begin to earn higher yields on less risky investments, which should begin a gradual rotation out of riskier debt funds. This will put short-term pressure on RCS, which I won't expect to abate until we get a clearer outlook from the Fed on what to expect in 2018. For now, we have to assume short-term interest rates will increase, and those increases could harm highly-leveraged RCS. While the next rate hike is not set in stone, investor sentiment has shifted towards expecting this scenario. When we started the trading week (9/18), investors were only giving a 55% chance of a rate hike in December, according to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. Today (9/22), the probability of a quarter basis point increase during the December meeting stands at just under 72%. Therefore, market sentiment expects higher near-term interest rates, and that expectation should pressure RCS.

Of course, avoiding RCS has risks of its own. While the fund has struggled recently, year-to-date performance has been strong and could continue. If the income and coverage ratio metrics continue to see improvement, investors will certainly find the fund more attractive. Additionally, if economic indicators soften, the Fed could easily delay its next rate hike, which will send investors back into dividend and high-yield focused funds. However, all signs currently indicate the opposite and, even if conditions for high-yield funds improve, safer options exist that offer similar levels of income as RCS.

Bottom line: Based on my analysis, the recent drop in RCS is not a buy signal. Rather, it is a justified move downward as the fund continues to struggle earning enough income to meet its stated distribution all while trading at a very high premium to NAV. With multiple red flags and only slight improvement in few areas, I would continue to discourage investors away from RCS at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.