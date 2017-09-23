Health Canada Provincial Data Generates Investment Ideas

I think Canadians will be anxious to try growing their own that is allowed under both ACMPR (medical) and the Cannabis Act (recreational). This will offer a chance to someone selling do-it-yourself kits.

Quebec could prove a profitable province under certain assumptions. Hydropothecary will be in the right spot at the right time if that should happen.

Nova Scotia emerges as an opening and existing Licensed Producer should be jumping on in the same way Canopy Growth and Organigram got the upper hand in New Brunswick.

Health Canada recently provided some market data based on the Canadian provinces and territories. Because of my increasingly international readership, I thought it might be helpful to begin with some basic information about Canada.

As the map shows, Canada is divided into ten provinces and three territories. The formal abbreviations for each in alphabetic order are:

Alberta - AB

British Columbia - BC

Manitoba - MN

New Brunswick - NB

Newfoundland & Labrador - NL

Northwest Territories - NT

Nova Scotia - NS

Nunavut (Territory) - NU

Ontario - ON

Prince Edward Island - PE

Quebec - QC

Saskatchewan - SK

Yukon Territory - YT

The Canadian population was 35.15 million based on the 2016 census. ON is the largest province followed by QC, BC and AB. Western Canada is made up of BC, AB, SK and MN while the Prairie Provinces are AB, SK and MN. Central Canada comprises ON and QC, the latter being the major French speaking region. The Maritime Provinces are NB, NS and PE. NL is an Atlantic province and not included in the Maritimes, a term predating NL becoming part of the country. NT, NU and YT comprise the three territories of Canada.

The next chart shows the number of Licensed Producers (LPs) that have been approved in each province. The picture is clear. First, ON has well over half of all licenses issued. Second, ON and BC together have nearly four of every five licenses issued. None of the other provinces have more than three, and two provinces and three territories have none.

The next chart compares the percentage of population of each province with the percentage of LPs issued there. Five provinces have been issued a larger share of licenses to grow than warranted by population: ON, BC, SK, NB and PE. Another three have been issued fewer licenses: QC, AB and MB. Of these, QC stands out with over 20% of the population and less than 2% of licenses. The provinces and territories without a license have been omitted.

This chart shows the number of registered patients per province. A surprising result is the low patient levels in BC and QC. BC has a simple explanation - the large number of illegal storefront dispensaries. We think there is a similar explanation in QC relating to the entrenchment of illegal growers by organized and semi-organized crime. Another unexpected result is the very large number of patients in AB. This might reflect a relatively smaller number of illegal growers and dispensaries.

This chart plots the number of registered patients per capita per province. There seem to be two opportunities identified here. One is at the upper end where AB, NS and NB have a higher level of registered patients per capita. Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) and Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NB. Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) seems to be well situated to cash in on AB. NS stands out having no LP in the province. The other opportunity is QC. If the government decides to take a strong position against the underground economy, an LP like Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) could be a major winner. However, as the fiasco of the World’s Fair known as Expo 67 brought to the forefront, the underground economy is stronger in QC than the rest of Canada. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for that to change.

This chart shows the number of registered patients per LP in each province. I think this is an important consideration because of the MoUs signed recently by Canopy Growth and Organigram with NB. Such an agreement works best with a province that is restricting sales of cannabis to government liquor stores.

AB stands out as an opportunity no matter what distribution channel is selected. AB has three LPs: Acreage Pharms, Aurora Cannabis and Sundial Growers, of which only Aurora is public. ON is less attractive from this perspective because it is the largest province but it also has the largest number of LPs and public LPs. BC is well on its way in allowing independent distributors, and not attractive under this assessment. However, the government changed in a recent election and is now formed by the historically union-supported NDP. So there is a better chance the new government will opt for distribution through government owned (and unionized) liquor stores.

Perhaps the best opportunity is NS that has a distant third highest number of registered patients but no local approved LPs. NS also showed up well in per capita users that probably relates to the relatively large number of armed services personnel that use cannabis for relief from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the Maritimes.

This chart shows the number of cannabis shipments made by province. Although ON and AB stand out by a wide margin, NS shows up again as an opportunity. BC ranks lower because of the larger number of independent dispensaries.

The next chart shows the number of registrations from people who wish to grow their own at home by province. Under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and assuming the recreational legalization Cannabis Act is passed, all Canadians will have the ability to grow a limited number of cannabis plants at home. At present ON, BC and AB lead the way in this regard.

This chart provides data on the number of registrations by people who want to designate someone else to grow for them. In combination with the previous graph, this represents the number of people growing for themselves under the ACMPR. This is the area that caused problems under previous legislation as designated growers claimed to be growing for many patients and became very large operations selling excess production out of the back door, often to illegal dispensaries. This area will have to be closely monitored.

Conclusion

There are some useful conclusions to draw from the provincial data provided recently by Health Canada for the first time. These include:

BC generally comes off as an unattractive region, but I think there is a simple explanation. Vancouver and other municipalities in the province have started to regulate dispensaries by setting guidelines and issuing costly business licenses to those who apply and comply. So there is probably an above-average level of illegal growing and sale of cannabis in the province. The recent election that replaced the business oriented provincial Liberal government with a union supported New Democratic Party government would seem to increase the chances the province will opt for dispensing marijuana through unionized government-owned liquor stores which puts the independent dispensaries at greater risk. QC also appears unattractive by the numbers. This province has a long history of a strong underground economy operated by well-entrenched organized crime. This is a “bad news, good news” factor. The bad news is an effort to legalize cannabis in this region by shutting out illegal operators will probably be met with strong pushback from the criminal element. The good news is if legalization can be enforced, there is well above average upside for the sole QC based LP - Hydropothecary. The Canadian territories of NT, YT and NU are simply too small to justify local production.

In addition, other factors such as higher costs of labor and power and natural factors such as weather also work against them. Finally the data seems to suggest the local populace is less interested in cannabis than the rest of the country. The territories will be better served with higher quality product at lower prices by ordering directly from an existing LP delivered by Canada Post.

NS appears to be an opportunity waiting to happen. The province ranks well above average in many of my rankings and it does not have a local Licensed Producer. So there is potential for an existing LP to acquire a late stage applicant based in the province and/or to approach the provincial government to enter into an MOU type of arrangement similar to the one NB signed with Canopy Growth and Organigram.

AB shows up surprisingly strong in the data which could benefit local producers. There are three LPs based in this province of which Aurora Cannabis is the only public company. Finally, an opportunity that shows up in the numbers is for companies that sell grow-it-at-home cannabis kits. We think this will be an excellent business, especially when legalization becomes operative and many Canadians start looking for ways to try home growing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.