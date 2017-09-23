Where To Invest Now

I will also review some of the other investments I own, which I believe will offer above average rates of return for the long-run buy and hold.

I have written a great deal about the weakness in the global economy, and why I believe an investor should be overweight to zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds at the long end of the curve. But I also believe that owning equities is an important part of a portfolio and I am currently 35% in equities. In this piece, I want to expound on where I am seeing value today, and why investors should consider overweighting specific companies, sectors, and fund complexes for the long run.

Searching for Long-Term Value in Equities

For investors interested in investing in equities, I believe the following will be good investments for the future and can be held long term.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund (PRHSX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund (VGHCX)

Health care is my favorite area right now for the equity side of a portfolio. Selective valuation opportunities, combined with excellent growth prospects and unique positioning to benefit from the aging baby boomer generation, make healthcare a long-term overweight. My two favorite funds in the space are the T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund and the Vanguard Health Care Fund. Both funds are actively managed and low cost. The T. Rowe Price fund tends to focus more on biotechnology and thus experiences more volatility. You will find the Vanguard fund has some overlap, but overall it tends to be more focused on tried and true healthcare names and skewed more towards pharmaceuticals with 44.60% in this category. You can see the differences below in the funds' top holdings.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences





Recently, Vanguard published a rather informative interview with the health care fund's lead manager, Jean Hynes, on SA. Her comments were overall bullish for the sector and demonstrated why key strategic, long-term investments in the healthcare space should be a core of the equity side of the portfolio.

The big picture though is pretty positive. When you think about health care as an industry, health care inevitably has to grow because of the demographics. When you look at the number of people entering their 70s, the demand for health care is going to increase. We do believe this is a growth story. There will be pockets of companies that will really benefit from that growth in both volume and the ability of societies around the world to want to live better lives.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

One single name in health care that I like above all others as a buy and hold forever stock is Johnson and Johnson. On October 18, 2015, I wrote about Johnson & Johnson telling investors to buy and hold forever. Since that piece, JNJ is up, generating a return of 45.86%. I continue to own and would continue to add to the position. There are also other catalysts that may propel the shares higher. They are certainly not cheap at these levels, but the future looks bright at JNJ, and they continue to be in a prime position to benefit from the aging of the baby boomer generation, as well as continued growth overseas. JNJ is a great stock to buy and hold in perpetuity.

3M (MMM)

On October 7th, 2015, I wrote about 3M calling it a wonderful business at a reasonable price. Since that piece was published, 3M has risen 52.64%, offering investors a premium of 21.57% over the S&P 500 index. While 3M is not as cheap at roughly $214, it still remains a key industrial that is well positioned to grow earnings into the future. I see earnings growth at around 5% going into 2018, and then accelerating to 8% in 2019. The real opportunity at 3M is for long-term investors driven by global expansion and opportunities in the health care segment. The company is positioned to win, with a broadly diversified portfolio of businesses and sectors served.

International Value

I continue to see value in international markets, particularly in emerging markets small cap value stocks. In the EM space as a whole, stocks trade at a fraction of the valuation than they do in the States. EM Small Cap Value is trading at 12x earnings vs. 22x for the S&P 500. Even developed market foreign equities trade at a discount to their U.S. counterparts, sitting around 14x earnings.

I continue to believe the best option in the space for individual investors who do not want to do the research in individual international companies is the Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund (DODFX). Unfortunately, the fund is closed to new investors. For those without access to Dodge & Cox International fund, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund (DODWX) is a reasonable alternative. It provides investors with the firm's best ideas from around the globe. The Global Fund currently has a 17% allocation to emerging markets, and trades at a forward P/E of 17x earnings, skewed northward by its nearly 50% allocation to U.S. stocks. The International Fund is up 18.43%, while the Global Fund is up 13.94% year to date. Both are excellent long-term holdings.

Dodge & Cox is an exemplary fund family.

Conclusion

In a world saturated in debt, investors want to be cautious with the equity side of their portfolio. I continue to believe that select, strategic investments in individual businesses, and in some cases mutual funds, will allow an investor's portfolio to continue to grow in any environment. Health care continues to be my single largest sector, and JNJ my single largest holding. The positives for health care in terms of innovation and demographic shifts, both in the U.S. and in international markets, make the space a key component to the equity side of our portfolio, and I continue to add to it even while our portfolio continues to be dominated by zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds and cash. In my next piece, I will discuss why we are overweight bonds and what effect, if any, the Fed's recent statement has had on my investing outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MMM, DODFX, DODWX, VGHCX, PRHSX, ZERO COUPON U.S. TREASURY BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor.