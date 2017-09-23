3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 23, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Merck expands its immune checkpoint reach ever further

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has captured a breathtaking amount of real estate in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space over the course of 2017. It's gotten approvals for bladder cancer (twice), first-line lung cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others, including the first-ever tissue agnostic approval in all of cancer.

But the wheels keep turning, and MRK is aggressively expanding into different areas. Next on the list? Gastric cancer and esophageal junction cancer.

Recently we found out that the FDA granted approval for pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric/GEJ cancer, with one caveat: the tumors have to have a PD-L1 expression of 1% or better.

This puts yet another notch onto the belt of immunotherapies having the ability to treat difficult tumors, which gastric and GEJ definitely represent.

Looking forward: This is a very positive approval, as these tumors are just nasty. Very tough to manage. The 1% cutoff is not a difficult hurdle to clear; recall that the nivolumab first-line lung study only required 1% cutoff, which bit them in the butt, but it does inform about just how widespread a patient population will be for eligibility for this new therapy. This requirement is also not a terrible surprise, given the KEYNOTE-059 study results we saw at ASCO 2017. Patients with PD-L1-positive disease had an almost 15% response rate, whereas those who were negative had only a 5% response rate.

Roche also scores in immunotherapy

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) has made its first steps in immunotherapy through the treatment of bladder and lung cancer. It got approval for these indications in the United States last year and earlier this year, respectively.

Specifically, in the United States, atezolizumab can be used to treat bladder cancer that has relapsed on chemotherapy, as well as previously untreated patients who are not eligible for chemotherapy. Atezolizumab is also approved to treat relapsed, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, regardless of PD-L1 expression.

And now RHHBF has announced that it has received approval for the same indications in the EU, based on the results seen in studies like OAK and the IMvigor suite. This expands the reach of the upstart atezolizumab program, though it still doesn't set it apart from the rest of the pack.

Looking forward: This development is remarkable to me, given the bad news Roche has seen earlier this year. IMvigor 211 failed to confirm an overall survival benefit for atezolizumab in recurrent bladder cancer, which threw into question the future of this program. The fact that the EMA has enough confidence to let atezolizumab move forward is a good sign that the regulators are not thinking strongly of pulling the approval soon.

Roche also scores in lymphoma

And we got word that the hits keep coming for RHHBF. The company has been working on a next-generation CD20 antibody called obinutuzumab for years now, and its efforts have recently paid off with approval for CLL and relapsed follicular lymphoma. The company has continued to make headway in the heme space, instituting all kinds of late-stage clinical trials to move into other settings.

And the latest setting? First-line follicular lymphoma, at least in Europe (for now). Roche announced that the EMA has granted approval for obinutuzumab for the treatment of previously untreated follicular lymphoma. This approval was based on the results from the phase 3 GALLIUM study, which we last saw at EHA earlier this year.

GALLIUM showed that substituting one CD20 antibody (rituximab) for the new one (obinutuzumab) in the R-CHOP standard regimen yielded a 32% reduction in the risk of progression or death, with both arms achieving meaningful improvements in quality of life.

Looking forward: Approvals like these are going to be very important for Roche moving ahead since we've just started getting a wind of biosimilar versions of rituximab entering the market. Now, Roche has an option besides dropping the price of rituximab and hoping that inertia pays off: offer a better drug. Based on GALLIUM, it appears that's exactly what Roche has on its hands.

Thank you for tuning in to this digest! If you found it helpful at all, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.