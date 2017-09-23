S&P 500 Snapshot: Closes Higher Than Thursday, Daily Gain Of 0.06%

By Jill Mislinski
The S&P opened Friday below its Thursday close and oscillated around the same point until about 2pm. The index closed the day with a gain of 0.06% and a week-over-week gain of 0.08%. The index is up 11.76% YTD.
The U.S. Treasury puts the closing yield on the 10-year note at 2.26%.
Here is a daily chart of the S&P 500. Today's selling puts the volume 13% below its 50-day moving average.
Here's a monthly snapshot of the index going back to December 2007:
A Perspective on Drawdowns
Here's a snapshot of record highs and selloffs since the 2009 trough:
Here is a more conventional log-scale chart with drawdowns highlighted:
Here is a linear scale version of the same chart with the 50- and 200-day moving averages:
A Perspective on Volatility
For a sense of the correlation between the closing price and intraday volatility, the chart below overlays the S&P 500 since 2007 with the intraday price range. We've also included a 20-day moving average to help identify trends in volatility.