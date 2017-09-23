Becton Dickinson - An Interesting Addition To Your Portfolio

In this article, I will look again at Becton Dickinson and check whether I should add to my current position in the company.

This sector is less volatile than the pharmaceutical subsector, and many companies in this subsector are "boring".

Introduction

I keep looking at the healthcare sector for new opportunities. While I don't have much room for stocks in the sector due to my sector allocation, I still find it interesting, as it offers services and products with constant demand. Inside the sector, my favorite subsector is the medical devices.

The medical devices subsector is less volatile, and it contains several "boring" companies. Sure, they won't find the next efficient cancer treatment, but they will find the best way to administrate it to the patients.

I currently own three stocks in this subsector: Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Medtronic (MDT) and Becton Dickinson (BDX). BDX is the smallest position among the three. In the past, I analyzed these three companies, and I found Medtronic and Abbott to be more attractive. The main reason was their valuation. Since then, Abbott has made a nice run, and I would like to look at BDX again.

In this article, I will look at the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks of BDX. I will check how well the company utilized its growth prospects in the past and will look at the risks regarding the acquisition of C. R. Bard (BCR). I will as usual use my graph to determine whether it is an attractive addition at the moment.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Fundamentals

As you can see in the graph below, over the past five years, revenue grew both organically through sales growth and through the acquisition of CareFusion. The company shows quick growth in the emerging markets, and together with the acquisition of BCR, the revenue growth is here to stay.

Earnings per share and free cash flow are also growing. This is essential for investors who seek income. The primary source for income is EPS and FCF. They keep growing for the same reasons the revenue is growing. Together with the synergies from the acquisitions, FCF will grow even faster than the revenue.

The dividend is growing accordingly as well. At the moment, the company offers a 1.5% dividend yield, which is extremely safe due to a payout ratio of 30%. The company is forecasted to bump its dividend again in the coming weeks, and investors should expect to get a 10% raise. While the dividend is growing together with the earnings, the dividend yield is very low. This is due to the stretching valuation. I expect the dividend to keep growing at roughly 10% annually in the medium term.

The growth through acquisitions requires BDX to issue a lot of new shares. The company has suspended its buyback program, as it prefers to allocate the cash flow to rapid debt repayment. I appreciate this strategy, as I am not a big fan of rapid leveraging. I hope that once the debt levels are back to normal, BDX will allocate some funds to buybacks if the share price is low.

Valuation

BDX has fantastic fundamentals. The company grows revenue, EPS, FCF and dividends. At the same time, it still allocated funds to lower its leverage. Lowering the risks to shareholders together with increasing the amount of cash returned is a fantastic combination.

However, the company trades at a valuation that reflects these aspects. The current P/E ratio is 22, and the forward P/E ratio, using the 2017 outlook, is 20. I wouldn't call it cheap, but on the other hand, it is a fantastically run company, and maybe this valuation is suitable for such strong fundamentals and attractive growth prospects.



Warren Buffett says: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price". The question is whether this valuation is fair, or maybe it's expensive. In order to determine whether the valuation is fair, I will look into the growth opportunities and the risks. For a company to justify a forward P/E of around 20, it will have to be able to grow at roughly 12% annually over the medium term.

Opportunities

One of the greatest opportunities for the future is the massive business diversification that BDX has. It has business segments that work on several major markets. From diabetes to infectious diseases, BDX offers medical devices that help their treatments. It allows the company to find and research areas where it can bring value to customers and shareholders.

BDX is also diversified across the globe. It offers services and devices across the world. This is, in my opinion, the most important growth prospect. The company enjoyed its fastest growth in the emerging markets in 2017, and it is forecasted to stay that way. As those markets are getting richer, the demand for high quality healthcare grows as well.

In 2017, the company announced that it is about to acquire C. R. Bard. The company sees many synergies in the operation and diversification that will allow it to offer a more complete service to its customers worldwide. The deal still didn't get regulatory approvals, but it is forecasted to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Risks

Growth by acquisitions is a way that allows companies to show massive growth in a short period of time. However, it comes with risks as acquisitions are not as simple as they may seem. The integration process is long, and sometimes even costly. It takes time to reach all the synergies, and sometimes companies fail to meet their goals. If you buy a company looking for specific cost cutting and won't be able to deliver, you may harm your long-term results.

Another aspect is the acquisition price. I am not totally comfortable with the price paid for BCR. I don't think that it was too expensive when looking at the company's goals. However, it for sure wasn't a bargain or an attractive deal. Another risk is the debt load that these deals require. Yet, I must note that in this acquisition I am not worried about the debt as BDX makes a lot of excess cash and has a plan for quick debt repayment.

Another risk is the competition. BDX is aiming at many multi-billion dollar industries. It is not the only company that looks for innovation and ingenuity. Medtronic, for example, also has a prominent diabetes care devices. While the competition keeps all companies looking for new solutions, it also poses a risk for the company's income.

Conclusion

Looking at the graph I posted in the beginning of the article, I see that BDX fits most of my criteria. It has fantastic fundamentals, with strong top line and bottom line growth. Moreover, it offers great growth opportunities, while the risks probably won't affect the company in the medium term.

However, the valuation is the major problem. Even the best company in the world should not be acquired when the price is not right. At the moment, BDX is priced for perfection. It cannot afford to miss any earnings report in the coming years to justify its current price. I don’t feel comfortable buying more shares at the current price. However, if you don't have any exposure to the company, you may consider initiating a tiny position, and add if the price drops. I would love to buy more if the price gets closer to $165, P/E of 17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDX, MDT, ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.