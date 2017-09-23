Should You Buy This Dividend Aristocrat For Your Retirement Portfolio?

Alternatively, you could buy it in three lots, what we like to call CP-10-20, meaning the first lot at current prices and subsequent lots at 10% and 20% discounts if the opportunity presents.

If you do not own it already, one way to own it at a cheaper valuation is to sell the PUT options and earn some income while you wait.

We look at various metrics and analyze if Colgate is an attractive buy today. We conclude that valuation is not cheap enough in spite of its recent underperformance.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) is a dividend aristocrat with over 120 years of dividend history and 54 years of raising dividends year after year. Many people believe that past dividend history does not guarantee similar dividend growth into the future. True, but as investors, we can’t look into the future without some aid from the past. Moreover, we do have some tools that we can use to analyze the company’s ability to grow its dividend for the foreseeable future continually. In addition to dividend reliability, we also need to look at the current valuation and see if buying this stock at current prices is the best use of our cash.

Colgate has been having a tough time in the recent years to grow its revenue and earnings. As a matter of fact, revenue has been in decline since the year 2014. In the most recent quarter, even though the revenue was up in the emerging markets such as Latin America by 7%, but it declined 3.5% to 5% in company’s major markets of United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In-spite of lackluster revenue and EPS growth, the company has still managed to grow the free cash flow per share over the years as well as the dividend payout. Though the current yield is a bit low at 2.20% compared to its peers, the payout ratio is very reasonable at 55%. That leaves ample room for future dividend growth. However, management has been cautious recently and only increasing about a penny a quarter. So the current yield is low, dividend growth has slowed, and valuation is still not cheap enough. Overall, it appears that there are other companies among the consumer staples sector that may be better investments at this time. That said, Colgate remains an attractive company for the long-term investors, and we believe its long-term growth and market-share are not in jeopardy. Though we do not recommend buying a full position at the current time, first time buyers who would like to hold it for the long-term can still buy a partial position (maybe 1/3 position).

Analysis

As we have done in the past with some other companies, we will look at various metrics for the company and analyze if the company is moving in the right direction. As we look at different metrics, we will use a point scoring system by awarding a value ranging from 1 to 5 for each metric (one being the lowest, and five being the highest).

1. Company’s History and Economic Moat

A small soap and candle business that was started by William Colgate in New York City early in the 19th century is now, more than 200 years later, a global brand in personal hygiene serving consumers worldwide.

Colgate merged with Palmolive-Peet in 1928 and was first listed on New York Stock exchange in 1930. With global brands sold in over 200 countries, the company has some of the well-recognized brands such as Colgate, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Palmolive, Ajax, Softsoap and Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Colgate maintains the leadership position in global toothpaste market and manual toothbrushes with its global market share over 43% and 32% respectively.

Colgate’s major brands:

We believe, in-spite of the current challenges, it continues to enjoy a wide moat due to brand recognition and major market share in multiple product categories.

Metric’s Rating: 5 (from 1-5)

[Moat/brand Rating: 5-Very High Moat (or Market share, Brand Strength), 4-High Moat, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-no moat]

2. Revenue Growth

CL had a negative revenue growth rate of -1.92% over the last five years. Over the last ten years, the growth rate was 0.76%. As you can see in the chart below, the revenue was growing until 2014, but it has been in decline since then.

Metric’s Rating: 1 (Less than 1% Revenue growth)

[Revenue Growth > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1 ]

3. EPS Growth

In the long run, earnings drive the stock prices. Without growing earnings, a company cannot possibly hope for rising share prices. The company’s record here is mixed as well. The last five years, earnings growth has actually been negative at -3%. However, when we look at the last ten years, they have grown at about 3% average.

Metric’s Rating: 1 (less than 1% EPS growth)

[EPS Growth > 10% = 5 (rating), 5-10% = 4, 3-5% = 3, 1-3% = 2 (rating), <1% = 1 ]

4. Current Yield and Dividend Growth

For this metric, we will use the "Chowder number" formula as used in the Dividend Champions spreadsheet maintained by David Fish, which is the sum of current yield and the last 5-years dividend growth rate. The underlying principle here is that companies with higher current yield will likely have lower growth rate, whereas companies with low current yield should likely have higher growth rate, assuming all other things being the same. A Chowder number of 12 or greater is considered good (8 for Utilities). For a full explanation see the Dividend Champions list.

Here, CL’s recent record is not very good, but the long-term record is excellent. The dividend increase rate has slowed in the last two years to just a penny a quarter. Nonetheless, the dividend growth rate over the last 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years has been 3.79%, 5.39%, and 8.88% respectively.

The current yield on the share price of $71.37 (as of 09/21/2017) is 2.22%, which is about the same as its 5-year average. If we add the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate, the Chowder number comes out to be 7.5. Ideally, we want to see the Chowder number to be at least 10 or better.

Metric’s Rating: 3 (from 1-5)

[Chowder-number: 1-5=2, 6-10=3, 11-15=4, > 15=5 ]

5. Cash Flow growth

In-spite of challenges in growing the top-line, Colgate has been able to grow the free cash flow (“FCF”) per share. The operating cash flow (“OCF”) per share and FCF per share have grown at an annual rate of 2.73% and 6.25% over the last 10 years. The growth rate in the last 5 years has been positive at 0.55% and 0.73% respectively, though not very impressive. Again, the record is a bit mixed.

Metric’s Rating: 3 (Average growth)

[ Cash-Flow Growth: 5- Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low or no growth]

6. Total Returns

The total returns for Colgate over 10 years have been quite impressive. As of end of August 2017, an investment of $10,000 in CL would have grown to $27,400 giving a CAGR of 10.52% compared to 7.59% from S&P500.

5-year returns: Again, the record for the last five years has been not so good. CL has returned a CAGR of 8.38% compared to 13.82% from S&P500. Here is the comparison from Morningstar as of 09/20/2017.

Metric’s Rating: 3 (Average total-returns)

[Total Returns: 5- Very High, 4-High, 3-Average, 2-Low, 1-Very-low]

7. Current Valuation

We will compare Colgate with its peers, Procter & Gamble Co (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL), and the industry averages.

(Data as of 9/20/2017) CL PG UL Industry Average Current P/E 27.0 25.6 24.1 20.3 Forward P/E 23.0 22.6 20.0 Dividend Yield 2.22% 2.91% 2.6% 2.5% PEG Ratio ** 2.6 3.2 2.0 - Price to Book - 4.4 8.7 6.9 Price to Sales 4.3 4.0 2.6 2.8 Price to Cash Flow 20.7 20.3 18.8 18.1 Percentage below 52-weeks high (as of 9/21/2017) -7.64% -2.14% -3.38% NA

(Source: Morningstar.com)

From the majority of above metrics, CL does appear to be more expensive than PG and UL. However, it is substantially below its 52-week high and Morningstar currently rates it a four-star, meaning valuation is cheaper than its average.

Metric’s Rating: 3 (Average valuation)

[Valuation Rating: 5-Very low, 4-Low, 3- Average, 2- High, 1-Very high]

8. Dividend Safety

For dividend safety, we look at the following criteria:

History (number of years of increasing dividend)

Over 120 years of dividend history.

54 years of continuous dividend growth.

Dividend growth rate in the last 5 years

Annual dividend growth rate (5 years) = 5.3%

Annual dividend growth rate (10 years) = 8.8%

Average Payout ratio in the last 5 years

Current payout = 58.3%

Average payout 5-years = 62.5%

The company has an enviable record of 54 years of increasing dividend, still, generates a lot of cash flows, and the payout ratio is very reasonable. As we see it, the dividend is very safe for a foreseeable future. In this metric, we are looking at dividend safety only (not growth).

Metric’s Rating: 5 (Very Safe)

[5-Very safe, 4-Safe, 3-Average, 2-Less-than-average, 1-Unsafe]

9. Fair value estimates

The table below shows the fair value estimate based on the Dividend Discounted Model (“DDM”). Since an investment in Colgate would be categorized as conservative, we will use a discount ratio of 6% only. We will assume the projected dividend growth rate to be 5.0% (roughly similar to the last five years) for the next ten years and 2% after that.

From the above model, the fair market value based on the present value of all future dividends is about $50 a share.

Present Value of all future dividends = $50.

Add 20% premium for the high moat= $10.

Final Fair value estimate = $60 a share

The current market price of $71.37 (as of 9/21/2017) appears to be overvalued by about 18%.

Metric’s Rating: 2 (from 1-5)

[ Fair Value Rating: >10% undervalued = 5 (rating), 1-10% undervalued = 4, 0-15% overvalued =3 , 15-25% overvalued = 2 , >25% overvalued = 1]

10. Analysts Rating and Growth Estimates

We always view Wall Street’s ratings and estimates with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it has some limited value, and hence we will include it as one of the ten criteria. According to Morningstar, the 5-year growth estimates are at 8.8%. The average Analyst’s rating is 3.0 ("HOLD") based on 7 ratings. As per Nasdaq, the 5-year growth estimates are at 8.49%, which is quite in line with estimates at Morningstar. The consensus 12-month target price is $75 a share, which is not too distant from the current price.

Metric’s Rating (5-Yr Growth): 3 (from 1-5)

[ 5-Year Growth Est.: >15 = 5 (rating), 10-15%= 4, 5-10% = 3 , 1-5% = 2, < 1% = 1 ]

Summing It All Up

We will sum up all the criteria.

The net rating comes to 5.8 on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the best).

Buying Colgate At A Discount and Earn Income

There is another way to own Colgate. The table below shows the PUT options at different strike prices and expiration dates. We can sell a cash-covered PUT option at a strike price which is 9% lower than the current price and earn 3.80% income while waiting. Alternatively, we can sell for a little higher strike price (with a discount of 5.5%) and earn roughly 5.8% income. Of course, you should only go this route if you want to own Colgate in the event of option assignment. Also, since you can sell options in 100-share lots, you should consider position sizing within your portfolio.

Current price: $71.37

(Data as of 9/21/2017)

PUT option (Cash covered) Strike Price Discount to current price Average Premium Days to expiration Income to expiration Jan 19, 2018 67.5 5.42% 1.30 120 5.85% May 18, 2018 67.5 5.42% 2.35 239 5.32% Feb 16, 2018 65.0 9% 1.00 148 3.80% May 18, 2018 65.0 9% 1.65 239 3.88%

Concluding Remarks

As it is clear in the above analysis, the company has been going through a rough patch. Based on the company’s past, history and the brand image, we can be fairly certain that it will overcome the current challenges. However, what we cannot be so sure of is how long it is going to take and if the current valuation has any further downside.

If you already hold Colgate, you should continue to hold but should not add to the position until the valuation becomes more attractive than what it is today. However, if you are a new investor, you should proceed with caution and try to buy in three parts, with a second and third buy at lower prices with a discount of 10-20%. We call it CP-10-20 [CurrentPrice-minus10-minus20], meaning buying 1/3 at current prices, and second 1/3 and third 1/3 lot at 10% and 20% discount respectively to current prices. You may never see those discounts, but often Mr. Market goes on sale, and if you are prepared, you may get a chance. Please note that the CP-10-20 strategy only works for large, dividend-paying, stable companies with high moats. It should never be used for speculative or high-risk stocks.

We looked at Colgate with ten different criteria and calculated a final score of 5.8 (out of total 10). Please keep in mind that this score (or metrics) for a company should be compared only with similar companies from the same industry/sector. It will not be prudent to compare a consumer staples company, for example, with a technology company. In our forthcoming articles, we will look at some other companies from the consumer staples segment and compare how they fare against Colgate.

