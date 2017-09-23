Mitcham Industries From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

The third was the continued falling price of its common shares over the past 5 years.

My first red flag popped up because of the small size of this enterprise.

One of my loyal followers brought MIND to my attention and asked that I venture an opinion concerning MINDP as a worthy investment.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of Mitcham Industries (MIND) preferreds, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to MIND. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Here we learn that Mitcham Industries provides equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic and hydrographic industries, which, as far as I’m concerned, probably is largely dependent on deep sea oil E&Ps, which is a big red flag at present.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that MIND offers a single preferred (MINDP), initially offered at 9%. This tells me that the cost of its borrowing is moderately expensive, which indicates the company does not have the greatest credit rating. I compare this to the homeowner in search of a mortgage. The better his credit rating, the lower will be his cost of borrowing.

Now let's click on MINDP itself.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 6/8/21 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $2.25 per share per year, or 0.5625 per quarter, to be paid 1/31, 4/30, 7/31, and 10/31 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 6/2/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of MIND's 5-year chart, which, as far as I'm concerned, is not the picture of a solid company, anything but. The price of its shares since late 2012 has been on a downhill run. In fact, from its high on September 24, 2012, when it traded at $15.94, it is currently priced at a sickening $3.49. Worse yet, it pays no common dividend, my canary in the coal mine. That's a loss of $12.45 for the common shareholder. As a result, I decided not to waste mine or your time with a look at what Finviz financial highlights has to offer.

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years' performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is performing from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Ultimately, I must decide whether or not I believe in the long-term viability of MIND, which I remain skeptical of to put it lightly. I believe in the not too far future it might be poised for bankruptcy. I believe this because of its terribly small market value and its present customer base that is heavily weighted with oil E&Ps.

This is confirmed in their latest earnings call transcript, Mitcham Industries CEO Rob Capps on Q2 2018 Results. As stated by co-CEO Guy Malden:

The ongoing effort to expand the size and scope of our equipment manufacturing business as well as reduce our exposure to oil and gas exploration activities continues to pay off. However, the land size of business remains in a prolonged slump, although inquiry and bid activity seems to be improving relative to what we’ve seen over the last two years.

Aside from the happy talk, bottom line, MIND is still losing money as admitted to by its other co-CEO and CFO Rob Capps:

Our overall operating loss for the second quarter this year was $5 million compared to an operating loss of $8.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was at $260,000 loss compared to $567,000 loss in last year's second quarter. We've reported the second quarter loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.5 million, that's $0.46 per share. This compares to a loss of $9.6 million or $0.80 per share in the second quarter a year ago. Mitcham's financial position and liquidity remain very solid. At the end of the quarter we had over $27 million of working capital that included cash and cash equivalents of over $7 million. We generated over $3 million in cash flow from operating activities during the quarter alone.

The "good news" is that although MIND continues to lose money, it's doing it at a slower pace and it has $27 million in the till for working capital. Not what I consider a safe investment at this time. However, for the intrepid yield-hungry few, currently, MINDP offers an attractive yield of:

The above chart is contributed by MarketWatch.

2.25/23.00 = 9.78%

It's your money to wager, although I can't promise a happy outcome. However, before you do consider a bid, I urge that you do some careful DD and monitor the following comment section, which is usually visited by a number of more knowledgeable investors than myself.

