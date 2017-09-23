Constructing A Successful Long-Term Dividend Growth Portfolio: Step 4 - Raising The Roof

In this article, I will take a look at "raising" the roof of your portfolio by selecting high quality stocks within the defense industry sector.

In the first three articles of this series, I discussed building a strong foundation, adding utility stocks, and forging a frame to your portfolio.

Overview

In Step 1 of this series, I used the Dividend Aristocrats list as a starting point in building a foundation for a long-term dividend growth portfolio. In Step 2, I I used Dave Fish's Dividend Champions, Dividend Contenders, and Dividend Challengers lists to select what I felt were the best utility stocks to add to a long-term dividend growth portfolio at this time. Step 3 included forging a frame to that portfolio by selecting high quality stocks in various metals, materials, and machinery industry sectors.

For Step 4, I am going to discuss Raising The Roof of your portfolio. The roof of a building is mainly used for protection and defense. A roof defends against elements such as rain, snow, sun, and wind. A solid roof to a building or a portfolio can provide substantial protection against adverse conditions. Because of this I will be focusing the Raising The Roof section of this series on defense stocks. Once again, the stocks I will be looking at are all Dividend Champions, Contenders, or Challengers. These stocks include:

General Dynamics (GD) - Dividend Champion with 26 consecutive years of dividend increases.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) - Dividend Contender with 10 years of dividend increases.

L3 Technologies (LLL) - Dividend Contender with 14 years of dividend increases.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Dividend Contender with 14 years of dividend increases.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Dividend Contender with 14 years of dividend increases.

Raytheon Company (RTN) - Dividend Contender with 13 years of dividend increases.

Boeing Company (BA) - Dividend Challenger with 6 years of dividend increases.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) - Dividend Challenger with 5 years of dividend increases.

Fundamental And Value Scores

In the previous article of this series, I've looked at YCharts fundamental and value scores to limit the number of stocks to review in more detail. In those articles, I started with a significantly higher number of stocks than the 8 stocks in this article. I am still going to be using the fundamental and value scores of each stock, but instead of setting a limit (such as a combined score of 15), I'm going to look at individual scores to see if any particular stock has extremely low scores that should caution investors.

Fundamental Score Value score General Dynamics 10 6 HEICO 10 NA L3 Technologies 6 6 Lockheed Martin 8 7 Northrop Grumman 8 5 Raytheon 10 5 Boeing 9 7 Huntington Ingalls 9 6

In terms of the value score, all stocks are well within reach of one another, with each of the eight stocks having scores of 5, 6, or 7. The one exception to this is HEICO which did not have a value score available through YCharts.

Because of this I took a look at HEICO's PE ratio. It currently sits at 43.71x, which is significantly higher than the other remaining eight stocks (Raytheon's 25.49x PE ratio was the next highest). While the company's PEG ratio is still high, it is far more in line with its peers, which leads me to believe that HEICO is experiencing solid growth. This can been seen by looking at the chart below.

While the growth has been impressive, others within this industry have seen similar growth without the large increase in valuation. Looking at the chart below, you can see that its current PE ratio is the highest it has been in the past ten years.

This worries me in terms of possible price corrections. While I still believe HEICO is a fundamentally sound company, I'm removing it from consideration at the moment just because I feel there are comparable options in this industry at a far more attractive valuation especially when you take into consideration HEICO's very low dividend yield of just 0.18%.

In terms of fundamental scores, L3 Technologies is the only stock that should cause any concern. Because of the score I looked at recent quarterly results (which the company beat revenue and earnings estimates) and also took a look at the company's financials. With improving cash flow, declining debt and earnings growth, I'm not worried about L3 Technologies' overall fundamentals.

Dividend

The next step I am taking is looking at the dividend of each stock and determining whether there is anything related to the dividend that should discourage anyone from adding it to their portfolios. The first thing I'm going to look at is payout ratio.

Each of the remaining seven stocks all have payout ratios under 50% and should not cause any concern in regards to the safety of their dividends.

Looking at yield, Huntington Ingalls has the lowest yield at 1.10% while Lockheed Martin has the highest yield at 2.36%. While Huntington Ingalls does have the lowest yield, its dividend growth has been the highest over the past five years with a 500% growth during that time period. L3 Technologies has seen the lowest dividend growth with a 50% increase in its dividend.

I believe that each of the remaining seven stocks all remain strong investment options for dividend growth investors based on the safety and growth over their dividends.

Recent Revenue and Earnings

For the remaining seven stocks, I'm going to look at recent quarterly reports to determine if there is any news or pattern of stagnant or declining revenue/earnings that should prevent investors from adding these stocks to a long-term dividend growth portfolio.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics beat its earnings estimates in its most recent quarter; however, it missed its revenue estimates with a decline of 1.2% in revenue compared to the same period last year. While this isn't terribly concerning, the fact that they have missed 6 of their last 7 quarterly revenue estimates and the fact that 5 of those misses were actual declines in revenue is a bit more concerning.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that General Dynamics' revenue has been stagnant since 2010.

While they have been able to see improvements in earnings during this time, this trend cannot continue forever. Until General Dynamics can show an ability to increase its revenue from its current status, I feel that General Dynamics is a stock to approach with caution.

L3 Technologies

The company beat both revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter with a 2.6% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.88 to $2.21 per share. Due to the company's increase in sales, margins, and operating income, they did increase their full-year guidance for both revenue and earnings.

L3 has seen its revenue perform significantly worse than General Dynamics since 2010, seeing over a 30% drop during that time.

And its earnings growth during this time has been worse as well.

With a recent string of acquisitions, including Doss Aviation and Adaptive Methods, I believe L3 will be able to continue its recent trend of improved revenue and earnings in the short term, but its long-term success is still somewhat uncertain.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin beat both revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter with a 9.6% increase in revenue. The company's earnings per share did drop from $3.32 to $3.23, but estimates were still beat by $0.12. Like L3, Lockheed Martin also boosted its full-year guidance. The company recently announced it will produce more than 130 Infrared Search and Track systems for the U.S. Air Force. This along with a recent GPS upgrade contract and approval for its sale of F-16V jets to Bahrain, Lockheed Martin is well positioned to keep on delivering strong results moving forward.

Northrop Grumman

The biggest news for Northrop Grumman is its recent acquisition of Orbital ATK (OA). This should be a long-term growth driver for Northrop Grumman and will only bolster the company's strong position in relation to the U.S. air power overall. The company had a strong recent quarter with beats in both revenue and earnings. It saw a 6.3% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $2.85 to $3.15 compared to the same period last year. The company's full guidance increased from EPS of $11.80-$12.10 to $12.10 to $12.40. Northrop Grumman does have some concerns such as a growing pension liability, but I think the company is overall in a great position to continue delivering strong results.

Raytheon

Raytheon also beat its revenue and earnings estimates in its last quarter, with a 4.2% increase in revenue and an increase in earnings per share from $1.43 to $1.73 compared to the same period last year. In addition to the acquisition of RedOwl, Raytheon has recently won a number of large contracts that will continue to propel it to new heights. The only downside to Raytheon (and other stocks in this industry) is the current price. The stock is up significantly this year and is at an all-time high. The PE ratio is comparable to other stocks in this industry, and while the valuation does appear high, the current market environment has most defense stocks at or near all-time highs at the moment.

Boeing

Boeing beat its earnings estimates but missed revenue estimates, with a decline of 8.2% in revenue compared to the same period last year. Boeing continues to win orders as was announced today with an order from Japan Airlines and is looking for future acquisitions that will lead to continued growth. As long as Boeing can perform well and minimize delivery delays, I think Boeing will continue to be a winner for long-term investors.

Huntington Ingalls

Huntington is the opposite of Boeing in that it met its revenue estimates with a 9.4% increase in revenue for its last quarter, but missed its earnings estimates. The company's technical solutions segment saw a huge increase of 70% in revenue and its backlog now stands at over $21B. The company just recently announced a $2.8B aircraft carrier overhaul that it won that will add to its backlog and is in a great position to keep this success rolling well into the future.

Conclusion

Out of the eight defense stocks I started with, the five that I believe investors should consider adding to long-term portfolios are:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman

Huntington Ingalls

I removed HEICO from consideration due to its high valuation and low dividend yield, and I removed General Dynamics and L3 Technologies simply because I believe that the other five stocks listed have demonstrated a stronger capability of growing revenue and earnings even during difficult environments. I think the backlogs and recent acquisitions of these five companies will make them long-term winners for potential investors.

When combined with the stocks from Steps 1, Steps 2, and Steps 3, there are now 27 stocks within this hypothetical dividend growth portfolio. The next article in this series will detail applying the finishing touches to your dividend growth portfolio. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.