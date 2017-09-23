Weekly Fund Wrap: Janet Decides, Market Abides

It would not make for an interesting week without a North Korea-related global geopolitical escalation. The country's foreign minister suggested it might conduct an atmospheric hydrogen bomb test, something the world has not seen in decades. And leave it to 'Rocket Man' Mr. Kim to remind us of the expressiveness of the English language, not to mention the word dotard in response to President Trump's order of new sanctions on individuals, companies and banks doing business with North Korea.

The Fed left the funds rate unchanged as anticipated and confirmed it will begin to normalize its balance sheet in October. The median expectations are for three more hikes by the central bank in 2018. The long-anticipated speech by Janet Yellen was interpreted as being relatively hawkish - yields moved higher, the USD strengthened and the S&P 500 initially sold off 0.4%. Yellen said that the committee thought the recent period of inflation weakness was temporary and that improving economic conditions would drive inflation closer to the 2.0% Fed target.

The Philly Fed manufacturing survey rose an unexpected 4.9 pts in September with the details stronger than the headline. The Conference Board leading index also beat expectations, rising 0.4%, and initial jobless claims fell to a lower than expected 259k as the number of hurricane-related claims declined.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain on the week, finishing above 2,500. Treasury yields rose 5 bps and currently stand 20 bps higher from the September 2.04% low. Yields have been making lower highs and lower lows since March of this year as inflation kept disappointing expectations.

This week we reply to a reader request with a chart showing total CEF sector returns post the GFC, specifically focusing on the period of recovery in valuations back to the normalized sector price of 100.

What we see is that the Limited Duration sector was the first to reach 100 ahead of the Muni sector, something we wouldn't have expected. Of course, some of that owes to its higher distribution rate but is still impressive. The next three to recover were the Multi-Sector, High Yield and MLP sectors. The laggards were REITS, Equities and Convertibles - no surprise there.

To keep the chart readable, we excluded many smaller and lower-yield sectors. The Investment Grade sector, for example, did not make the cut. However, as expected, it recovered back to 100 earlier than the High Yield sector, though by only a few months.

Are there lessons we can take away from this for the current market environment?

First, diversification clearly matters. Placing all your chips on a single sector is typically not the right strategy for maximizing long-term returns. Ten years ago it was Real Estate that underperformed. Two years ago it was Energy and Commodities. A year ago it was Munis that took a beating from the interest rate spike after the election. In the Equity space, it is Retail right now.

Second, there are clearly more and less defensive sectors. Munis, Limited Duration and Senior Loan sectors have lower NAV and price volatility than the average sector. This does not mean they will outperform. It just means they can be used as a store of value during market stresses that investors can dip into to reallocate into riskier sectors during the inevitable period of recovery.

The current market is now different in a very important way, however. Treasury yields are now about half what they were prior to the GFC. This means that the potential upside from holding safer assets like Treasuries and Munis is more limited today than it was 10 years ago. 10-year yields troughed about 400 bps lower from 2008. Were this to happen today, 10-year yields would have to drop to -1.75%. Even Bunds, JGBs and Swiss bonds are nowhere near that level today.

Another unusual feature of the current environment is that volatility has been suppressed by the combined actions of central banks. The market now faces an unprecedented process of the "mother of all unwinds" as the Fed begins to sell assets from its portfolio. And while the lead-up to this has been very well telegraphed by the Fed, we cannot use any previous market periods or historic benchmarks for comparison to guide our expectations of what is to come.

As far as a guide to the future, credit sectors are priced for perfection with tight spreads, relatively low treasury yields and high dollar prices, all of which suggest an asymmetric risk/reward profile in the medium term. This is compounded by the fact that the median Fed dot plot is significantly above market expectation of future rate hikes which adds another uncomfortable asymmetry for investors. Volatility is low and equity valuation ratios are high which make the Covered Call and Equity sectors relatively unappealing. Perhaps the best allocation now is one that can withstand a 5-10% drawdown in the S&P 500 and leave the investor with enough dry powder to pick up the pieces, assuming of course the global recovery remains on track.

