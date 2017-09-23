Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of September 25-29

September is winding down, and along with it, earnings season, as there are no Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings. That being said, investors are expected to see one All-Star raise dividends in the last week of September. Before we dive into what is expected this week, let’s take a look at the results from the previous update.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Two weeks ago, I questioned whether or not AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) [TSE:ALA] would raise dividends. After paying out the same dividend for 12 consecutive months, AltaGas was in a position to potentially raise dividends. However, one of the commenters correctly pointed out that in AltaGas’ Q2 earnings conference call, the company clearly articulated that their dividend raise would come in Q4 and would be in the range of 8-10%. Likewise, the company also pointed out that it is not a matter of IF, but when in Q4, and that they would raise independent of the WGL acquisition. Given that information, investors should check back in the second Monday in October, which is when AltaGas is expected to announce their next dividend and marks the start of Q4.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Fortis Inc. (FTS) [TSE: FTS] – Current Streak – 43 YRS, Current Yield – 3.56%

Earnings Release Date: N/A – Dividend announcement is expected in last week of September.

Fortis Inc. is a Canada-based electric and gas utility holding company. The company's segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes operations both sides of the border and the Caribbean, while their Non-Regulated Utilities segment consists of Non-Regulated-Energy Infrastructure, which comprises long-term generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility.

Fortis holds the second longest dividend growth streak in Canada with an impressive 43 straight years of dividend growth. The company has only recently begun trading on the NYSE (October 14, 2016), and as such may not be as well-known as some of its US Regulated Utility counterparts. Since 2015, the company has announced their dividend increase independent of earnings during the last week of September.

What can investors expect? Fortis currently yields a shareholder friendly 3.56%, and subsequent to last year’s successful closing of the ITC acquisition, Fortis has laid out a clear dividend policy; 6% average annual growth through 2021. As a result, there is little analysis required and investors can expect an approximate C$0.025/share raise or 6.25% for a new quarterly rate of C$0.425.

FORTIS TAKE CENTER STAGE

In a quiet week, one of Canada’s most popular Utility companies takes over the spotlight. Utilities are popular income plays, and Fortis and their long storied history is all but a guarantee to raise. As a long-time shareholder, I appreciate their clear dividend policy and investors will continue to be rewarded by the company for years to come.

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.