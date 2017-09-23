Brookfield Property Partners: A Contrarian Income Machine

Brookfield Property Partners continues to grow its FFO, though it has not been reflected in the unit price.

Retail might be the most-hated space in the investment world. Consequently, retail is my favorite place to search for value, and it appears Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) agrees. BPY is easily my favorite income investment, and with its contrarian strategy, I anticipate further closing of the gap between market value and book value. Here’s why the stock looks poised to perform well, and why I think BPY’s tilt towards:

Underlying business remains healthy with retail investments abound

Funds from operations (“FFO”) growth at BPY has been solid in 2017. Year to date, BPY’s 6% increase in FFO has lead to another $28M in capital available for payouts. BPY has not increased its payout yet in 2017, but the company has been able to put capital to work to repurchase units that continue to trade at a discount to book value. In Q2, the company bought back $10.9 million worth of units at an average cost of $22.04.

Interestingly, BPY continues to consolidate all of the publicly traded entities that are listed in different countries. Recently, BPY has done the following consolidation:

16.7% of Brookfield Canada Office Properties for C$516 million.

19.5% of remaining public float of Brookfield Prime Property Fund (Australia) for A$90 million.

In addition to BPY’s acquisition of its own publicly traded entities, the company has informed General Growth Properties (GGP) of its intention to acquire an additional 68 million shares for $462 million, which would increase its ownership stake in GGP to 34% from its 29% stake. This additional investment, though deep in the money and a no-brainer from a financial sense, also underscores BPY’s deep interest in the undervalued retail space. CEO Brian Kingston had a lot to say about GGP, noting:

“This incremental investment reiterates our long-term investment thesis in Class A U.S. retail in support of GGP’s strategic direction… Physical retail locations are not going anywhere and we see this is a great opportunity to buy a value when others are more cautious.”

In addition to General Growth, BPY made significant retail investments of its own. During the quarter, BPY acquired a 1.8 million square-foot, mixed-use center in downtown Los Angeles that it believes is prime for redevelopment. BPY also acquired its partner's interest in a Bensalem, PA, mall, three other opportunistic malls, and interest in 13 Sears (SHLD) parcels that will be held for redevelopment.

I love what Bryan Davis said on the latest earnings call:

“No, look we're as I sort of said of my comments I think this is the number one investment idea that we have right now is retail in America. As a contrarian investment not because we think some of the headwinds don't exist but because it is an area where there's a real shortage of any interest from investors unlike many of the other sectors that we're active in I mean we talk about office in Manhattan et cetera.”

I think BPY understands the dynamics today in retail, and it has strong partnerships with high-growth online retailers like UNTUCKit, Warby Parker, and Bonobos that are likely to significantly increase their retail presence.

On the other side, I believe BPY has recognized the value of selling some of its trophy properties to highly price insensitive Asian capital that continues to seek security. In Q2, BPY disposed off its 51% interest in 245 Park Avenue in New York City for net proceeds of $689 million, as well as its interest in 20 Canada Square in London. BPY does an excellent job of funneling money from mature investments to development opportunities, which I believe will be a long-term boon to distribution growth.

Units Continue to Look like a Steal

Whether the market wants a higher payout or doesn’t have faith in Brookfield’s proven development track record, units continue to trade at a discount to NAV of at least $32 per unit. Management aggressively repurchased units in Q2, and I believe they will continue to promote a floor for the unit price. With several interesting development opportunities, particularly in the retail space, I believe Brookfield will easily be able to grow its distribution by 5-10% in FY17. Brookfield remains a core income holding in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.