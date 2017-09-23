Carvana IPO: Long Way To Go In Living Up To $2B Valuation

In addition, the stock's lock-up expiration on 10/25 could trigger volatility as insiders take advantage of the stock's recent run to lock in profits and achieve liquidity.

While Carvana will likely continue to execute above expectations, valuation should come down as the hype settles down.

Carvana's stock has been supported by the fact that it is currently the only pure-play auto e-commerce in the public markets.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is right about one thing: consumers in the age of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are indeed growing more comfortable buying everything online, including cars. This is the lead statement used in Carvana's IPO pitch, and it's this very prospect - of a huge portion of auto sales migrating to the web - that has lifted Carvana's stock from the depths of its post-IPO weakness to today.

Carvana went public in April at $15/share, but flopped to $11 in its first day of trading. Savvy investors buying shares during its period of initial weakness (shares changed hands as low as the mid-$8s in May) would have made anywhere between 50% to 2x by now.

CVNA data by YCharts

It's been a good run, but it's unlikely to persist much longer. Carvana trades at tech-style valuations, and even though it is a fast-growing internet company, we can't ignore the fact that Carvana sells cars at a slim margin. While its revenues might balloon quickly, it has nowhere near the profitability potential of a typical software or internet company - for whom an additional software sale or advertising deal incurs no incremental costs beyond the negligible cost of additional server hosting.

While Carvana's stock probably won't return to its post-IPO depths, its bull run is probably limited for now. We also note that the stock's lockup expiration on October 25 may trigger some insider selling, and recent tech IPOs typically underperform in the month around their lockup expiration. Depending on how deep the selling pressure is in October, I might consider entering a long position, but until valuation comes down to reasonable levels, investors are cautioned to stay on the sidelines.

Carvana overview

Carvana was founded in 2013 on the principle that consumers might prefer the frictionless experience of browsing for and purchasing cars online. Despite the fact that most car sales occur at dealerships, the majority of research is done online. After all, car dealers (and used car salesmen most of all) have a notoriously poor reputation for integrity, and the Internet offers the best path to unbiased information. If consumers are doing their research online, why not fulfill purchases online as well? This is why Carvana has dubbed itself the "Amazon of cars."

Carvana has also tried to spruce up its image by selling cars via sleek "car vending machines," where buyers who had placed orders online can pick up their cars from an automated repository for used vehicles. These vending bays are available in certain cities only; customers in other locations get their vehicles delivered to them. See an image from The Verge below:

Figure 1. Carvana vending machines



Source: The Verge

It certainly seems futuristic. According to Carvana's S-1 filing, the company has 7,300 cars stashed in its inventory. To accrue buyers' trust and to make up for the fact that they can't test-drive the cars prior to purchase, Carvana offers a 7-day guarantee.

Carvana believes its low-touch business model - no dealerships, no physical footprint beyond vending machines and warehouses, and no commissioned sales staff - allows it to operate on a leaner basis and pass on savings to customers.

Carvana's website offers a sleek design and intuitive interface for browsing through a large selection of cars. For customers who are already set on purchasing their ride online, the interface offers a much-improved experience over the likes of Craigslist, where listings are cluttered and legitimacy is a frequent concern.

Figure 2. Carvana website screenshot

Financial overview: analyzing Carvana's growth

Carvana has grown quite rapidly from essentially zero, especially considering the company's first full year of operations was 2014. Revenues grew 180% in FY16 to $365 million. Most impressive yet, revenues of $368 million in the first half of 2017 have already exceeded full-year 2016, and the company looks set for another year of exceeding 2x growth on its top line.

See the company's growth trajectory chart from its S-1 below:

Figure 3. Carvana revenues since inception

In 2017, fueled by the increased buzz surrounding its IPO, Carvana continued to exceed expectations. In the company's Q2 release, its second consecutive earnings beat, Carvana reported $209.4 million in revenue, up a phenomenal 142% from 2Q16 and outpacing analyst estimates by $10 million. The company also beat the high end of its own guidance range of $193-$203 million, and it sold 10,682 cars versus its internal expectation of 10,000-10,500 units sold.

Revenue of $368.4 million in the first six months of 2017 grew 131% over 1H16 and, as previously discussed, outpaced the company's full-year 2016 revenues. Particularly impressive was the fact that Carvana's revenue growth actually accelerated in 2Q over 1Q's growth of 118% - if acceleration continues, the company could well be on its way to achieving 2.5x revenue growth this year.

Figure 3. Carvana Q2 results

Investors were perhaps a bit disappointed, however, when the company failed to raise its full-year guidance of $850-$910 million (+141% y/y at the midpoint) and 44,000-46,000 retail cars sold despite its Q2 earnings beat.

There are two ways to look at the company's forward guidance. One is simply to say guidance is conservative; the company has smashed earnings two quarters in a row and it's likely setting easy hurdles and managing expectations for Wall Street. Based on this view, the company has considerable revenue upside in the next two quarters.

However, we could also say the conservatism is warranted and may play out - after all, Carvana is almost entirely consumer-facing (aside from the wholesale revenues that make up less than 5% of its top line) and consumer demand is extremely tricky to forecast. It's entirely possible that consumers will slow down their used-car spending, or take their business to a competitor. Unlike enterprise technology companies with sticky revenue bases and predictable subscription revenues, Carvana draws from a black box every quarter.

Regardless, bulls and bears alike can agree that the company is on a fantastic growth track. The company benefits greatly both from expanding brand presence as well as a secular shift of consumers toward online channels for their vehicle purchases. Without too much intervention, the company can easily continue to outpace its own growth targets and become a dominant force in the used-car market.

Margins and Valuation Implications

The preceding sections sound like mostly bullish analysis, which this article is not. The real problem lies not in Carvana's revenue growth, but its tiny margins. Unlike most software and technology companies, where revenue is the only real focus because gross margins are in the 70+ range, Carvana incurs tremendous incremental cost for each dollar of revenue it earns.

In the first half of 2017, Carvana earned only $25.7 million of gross margin dollars on its $368.4 million of revenues, indicating a measly 7.0% gross margin. Note this is only a tiny improvement from 1H16, where the company earned $10.0 million of gross revenue on $159.5 million of revenue - or a 6.3% gross margin.

Given the nature of its business and the fact that it relies on price advantage to lure consumers in, Carvana probably has a ceiling on gross margin improvements.

Operating costs are where the company has an opportunity to scale - in 1H17, the company spent 27% of revenues on operating costs, indicating a -20% operating margin. Operating margin showed barely any improvement from 1H16's -21% margin, as the IPO year probably wasn't very helpful in trimming down costs.

Carvana must somehow find a path to profitability - and this means spending less than 7% of its revenues on operating costs, as its gross margin has extremely limited upside (if it isn't completely fixed already). The answer to the profitability conundrum, of course, is to grow exponentially while keeping costs down. This is, after all, Carvana's mantra - it is supposed to serve customers with less overhead costs than the traditional brick-and-mortar dealerships.

Let's shift gears and discuss exactly how big Carvana could grow to. In its S-1, Carvana cited the used-car market as a $710 billion annual market, more than half of total annual vehicle sales of $1.1 trillion.

The largest dealer commands 1.6% of the annual revenue in the used-car market, or roughly $11 billion.

Let's generously assume Carvana can, in the near term, grow to dominate 1% of the used-car market, or $7 billion in revenues. If the company continues to double its revenues every year, Carvana can achieve this revenue target in 3.5 years, though annual doubling is a strong assumption - more than likely, Carvana will take 6 or more years to achieve that scale.

Let's also generously assume Carvana can expand its gross margin to 10% (up from 7% today) and also reduce its operating costs to 5% of revenues (down from 27% today).

This extremely bullish scenario implies a 5% EBITDA margin on $7 billion in revenues, or $350 million in annual EBITDA. At Carvana's current enterprise value of $2.17 billion ($2.15 billion market cap, plus $179 million of debt, minus $154 million of cash), it's already trading at 6.2x times this "fantasy" forward EBITDA figure of $350 million.

Carvana is nowhere near this high-case profitability target - its full-year guidance calls for an EBITDA loss margin of (14%)-(16%) on $850-$910 million of revenue, or a $132 million EBITDA loss. It would take nothing less than a sheer miracle for Carvana to grow to 1% of the used-car market and reverse its margins to profits in the space of a few years.

Key takeaways

Simply put: Carvana is overvalued. While the company's narrative and revenue growth trajectory can't be disputed, its ability to turn meaningful profits from its revenue base and fully live up to its ~$2 billion valuation is another matter entirely.

Investors are notoriously short-sighted - they look to the next quarter, not the next four years. Hype has carried Carvana's stock this far, but once investors recalibrate their valuations and realize Carvana is many years away from bringing its fundamentals in line with its stock price, a sell-off will be triggered. The October 25 lockup expiration might be the first domino in Carvana's long overdue reversion to the mean.

Carvana was most properly valued in its early days of trading, at $10-$11. At those levels, the risk of margin mis-execution balanced the reward of stellar growth, but anywhere above $15, Carvana's valuation enters into dangerously high territory. Stay cautious on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.