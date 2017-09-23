Lockup Expiry Season: High Volatility An Opportunity For Tech Investors

However, once the lockup is in the rearview mirror, the focus returns to fundamentals and high-growth companies can soar.

A spate of tech stocks that went public earlier in the year are due to have their lockup periods expire in the following month.

The first half of 2017 brought a wellspring of new technology IPOs, after a particularly dry 2016. Barring a few outliers in the internet space like Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN), tech IPOs have generally performed strongly in 2017, with enterprise technology companies leading the pack.

Of course, with a strong spring season in IPOs comes a heavy lockup expiry season in the fall. The looming threat of lockup expirations have capped tech stocks’ gains in recent days, and the NASDAQ has fallen in the past few trading sessions.

For investors new to IPO investing, lockups are agreements that essentially bar inside shareholders from selling their shares until 180 days after the IPO date. Lockup provisions help the underwriting investment banks stabilize demand for the offering and prevent outsized volatility - as in many cases, the founders of these companies have been sitting on “paper wealth” for years with little access to liquidity. Of course, that volatility is only delayed until later, when the lockup expiration occurs.

Lockup expirations open the floodgates, typically setting loose 80-90% of a company’s market cap into the open market. Tech stocks generally suffer a dip around the month of their lockup expiry as investors look for large insider selling filings, but once the drama is over, the focus generally returns to fundamental performance and growth. I see lockup expiration season as a huge opportunity for investors willing to stomach short-term volatility and gain from it instead.

Here’s the calendar of lockups set to expire in the following month:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA): 10/4

Yext (NYSE: YEXT): 10/10

Netshoes (NYSE: NETS): 10/12

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA): 10/25

Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR): 10/25

In general, I’d look to two factors in determining the opportunity around these stocks. First: how has the stock performed since its IPO, and in the month leading up to the lockup expiry? If a stock has popped recently, insiders could be induced to take profits and cash in. If the stock has struggled leading up to the lockup, the lockup expiration could be meaningless - insiders may hold back their shares and wait for higher prices.

Second: how are fundamentals tracking, and how has the company performed in its first two quarters as a public company? If fundamentals are tracking well and high growth is still evident, the company has a solid runway for price appreciation post-lockup.

We can also look to a couple of expirations that have already passed in September, Snap, MuleSoft (NASDAQ: MULE), and Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX), to see how stocks have performed post-lockup this month.

Okta: Lockup Expiry on 10/4

OKTA data by YCharts

Okta, the leader in single-sign-on and identity management solutions used by many Fortune 500 companies, has been on a tear since going public in April at $17 a share. A recent outstanding quarter reported in early September has sent the stock flying to new all-time highs.

Okta is just the kind of name I'd be wary of around the lockup expiration date. The stock is soaring, analysts are lavishing breathless praise on the company - management and the VCs holding shares must be feeling good about themselves. While Okta's fundamentals remain strong, the shares could be due for turbulence as investors seek to lock in profits. Currently trading at 8.7x EV/FTM revenues, the stock isn't cheap, and investors are going to want to lock in profits and cash in on that high valuation.

As I wrote in a previous article, Okta's valuation is already ripe for a correction. I would recommend staying on the sidelines of this one, depending on how October plays out for Okta's stock. If lockup fears trigger a selloff to the ~7x multiple range (a 20% drop from today's prices), that might be a better entry point for the stock.

Yext: Lockup Expiry on 10/10

YEXT data by YCharts

Yext has never exactly been a Wall Street favorite, despite being one of the few tech IPOs to come out of New York City. The location data company went public in April at $11/share and the shares have traded sideways ever since its Day 1 pop, most recently closing slightly below $13. Investors buying on Day 1 would have lost 4%, so there's really no profit-taking incentive as the stock draws nearer to its expiration date.

Trading at only ~5x EV/FTM revenues despite posting strong 38% y/y growth in its most recent quarter, Yext is a different story from Okta: the shares clearly have room to run, at least speaking from a valuation perspective. The company's product, while niche, is also very unique and has few sizable equals in the industry.

The upcoming lockup expiration could be one of the near-term catalysts that are preventing the stock from running up any further. Yext posted a fantastic Q3 in September, but investors brushed off good results with a yawn.

I would consider Yext a buy at today's levels; if the company drops even further in October due to lockup-related concerns, that would be an even deeper discount to one of growth tech's only value names. The lockup expiration is unlikely to cause any huge wave in insider selling due to the flat nature of Yext's public market performance, making any price decline a fantastic opportunity for a well-timed purchase.

Netshoes: Lockup Expiry on 10/12

NETS data by YCharts

Netshoes has the unfortunate position of straddling two sectors that have been challenged year to date: internet IPOs and retail. As a result, shares in the Brazilian shoe e-tailer have flagged since going public.

Netshoes isn't alone in feeling the burn in its space - Foot Locker's (NYSE: FL) devastating Q2 earnings sparked widespread fears that the footwear industry is stalling, even taking down giants such as Nike (NYSE: NKE) with it. Given uncertain industry dynamics, Netshoes' upcoming lockup expiry could be a reason to trigger a large selloff - whether insiders sell or not.

Carvana: Lockup Expiry on 10/25

CVNA data by YCharts

Carvana, the "Amazon of cars" that is on track to double its revenues to ~$900 million this year, has been one of the best-performing IPOs this year, despite being an internet stock. It didn't start off this way - after going public at $15/share, the stock sank to below $10 as investors doubted whether the company could turn its massive revenues into profits, as it earned very slim gross profits and ballooning EBITDA losses.

Since then, two consecutive earnings beats have sent the stock flying (note the 49% return depicted in the chart above represents the gain if you had bought in during the Day 1 tumble, not the offering price of $15). With shares recently closing in the mid-$16 range, Carvana is in a similar situation to Okta: strong year-to-date performance, and inside investors are probably relieved at an opportunity to sell before the shares go south again.

I'd dissuade investors from taking a position in Carvana before its lockup expiration closes - given the stock's strong rebound, I would expect the strongest insider selling activity in this stock as the lockup expires.

Cloudera: Lockup Expiry on 10/25

CLDR data by YCharts

Lastly, we turn to Cloudera, the enterprise Hadoop vendor that initially soared post-IPO and has stagnated since. As I wrote in a previous article, Cloudera's recent sell-off is puzzling. The company announced a follow-on offering on September 15 in conjunction with lockup expiry set to expire a month later, but the offering is unlikely to be as dilutive as investors think, as it will be comprised of a mix of new shares and existing ones.

Fundamentals are tracking extremely well at Cloudera, which recently posted a beat-and-raise in Q2 (and like Yext, was met with disinterested reactions from investors). Revenue grew 39% y/y, certainly an impressive metric for a company on track to post north of $400 million in revenue in the next twelve months.

Cloudera trades at a bargain-basement multiple of 4.5x EV/FTM revenues, one of the lowest valuations in both its software IPO class of 2017 and in the broader software sector. With extremely sticky subscription billings, an industry-leading Hadoop platform validated and loved by IT leaders, and secular tailwinds as the growing demand for big data consumption necessitates the deployment of Hadoop data management tools, Cloudera is extremely well poised to capture significant operating leverage and scale quickly to $1 billion in revenues.

Like Yext, with the IPO performance rather ho-hum, insiders probably won't be tripping over themselves to cash out when the lockup expires in October. Investors' perception of a sell-off, however, may pressure shares in the near term and create a timely buying opportunity in a company that is valid as both a short-term trade or a long-term hold.

Recent Expirations In The Rearview: Snap, Alteryx, MuleSoft

SNAP data by YCharts

Three tech companies had their lockups expire in late August/September: Snap on 8/29, MuleSoft on 9/13, and Alteryx on 9/20. The chart above gives us a good indicator of how Wall Street has reacted to lockups this Fall.

As is evident from the chart above, the precipitous drop in stock price typically occurs in anticipation of the expiration date - not on it. Investors seem to be bracing for large waves of insider selling that doesn't fully materialize. In Snap's case, the stock briefly recovered a week after its lockup expired before turning south again (though in tandem with the wider market).

None of these stocks have recovered fully yet from their post-lockup selloffs, though we note that MuleSoft and Alteryx have both performed remarkably well since going public (especially Alteryx, which has returned ~35% since going public - see my prior analysis on Alteryx's lockup and secondary offering here).

Given Snap's disappointing earnings and questionable fundamentals going forward, I would caution against buying into any weakness in Snap shares. MuleSoft and Alteryx, however, are on strong footing, and if selling pressure lingers into October, I would use the opportunity to build a well-timed position.

Key Takeaways

History shows us that stocks do recover from their lockup expiration dates, if by nothing other than the sheer fact that most stocks generally move up. Lockup expirations create a weird limbo period for recent IPO stocks, where perceptions rule the day and temporarily divorce the stock from its underlying fundamentals.

Of the tech companies with lockup expirations coming up in October, Yext and Cloudera are my top picks. With growth humming along at both companies and valuations at industry-wide lows, any incremental selling pressure in October beyond the losses we've already seen in September would be like applying stacked coupons to an item on sale.

If you're a tech investor, use the upcoming October lockup expiration season and the volatility storm it brings to your advantage - don't be blindsided by it.

