U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: An Active Week As 7 IPOs Average 16% Pop

Seven deals raised a combined $1.2 billion this past week and first day returns averaged 16%. Performance was particularly strong for the healthcare space; Chinese cancer biotech Zai Lab led the pack, returning 55% on its first day, followed by Celcuity, which returned 50% and Krystal Biotech returned 6%. Latin American online travel agency Despegar.com was another notable deal, raising $332 million and returning 22% on its market debut. Chinese online luxury retailer Secoo Holding dropped 23% on its first day, the year's fourth-worst.

The year-to-date average IPO return remained strong at 23% and the average first-day pop increased to 10%, driven in large part by the continued strong performance from biotechs.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO), a Chinese online retailer offering a mix of new and vintage luxury brands, raised $111 million, pricing toward the high end of the range. The company fell 23% on its first day, the worst US debut for a Chinese company since 2010. Investors may have questioned its sales ramp given its recently slashed advertising spend and rising competition.

Oasis Midstream Partners (Pending:OMP), an MLP formed by Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) to own midstream assets in the Williston Basin, priced its units at $17, below the range of $19 to $21, to raise $128 million. Despite long-term operating contracts and an above-average yield of 8.8%, the stock proceeded to fall 1.5%, potentially a result of its assets' short operating history and the fact that much of the parent's acreage is dedicated to other midstream operators.

Zai Lab (Pending:ZLAB) priced its upsized IPO at the high end of the range, raising $150 million. Insiders bought $18 million on the offering (12% of the deal). The Chinese cancer biotech plans to commercialize three late-stage candidates in Hong Kong, Macau and China, including one that is already approved in the US. The stock popped 55% on its first day, likely a result of recent interest in Chinese biotechs, namely close peer BeiGene (BGNE: +255% from IPO).

Chinese logistics company Best (NYSE:BSTI) raised $450 million after slashing its terms, removing insider selling and adding insider buying from key backer Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). At $10, the company was valued at a discount to key peer ZTO Express (ZTO: -24%), and Best finished the week up 21%. While Best has best-in-class growth, its margins are currently well below peers.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), a leading online travel agency in Latin America, priced its IPO at the high end of its range, to raise $332 million and traded up 22% on its first day. Backed by Tiger Global, Despegar offers a unique play on Latin American travel and benefits from the ongoing recovery of the Brazilian economy. Offline travel peer CVC has gained 21% over the last month and Brazilian airline Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is up over 40% from its March 2017 IPO.

Two micro-cap health care companies priced IPOs and traded up. Celcuity (Pending:CELC) raised $23 million and popped 50% on its first day, but gave back 6% in the aftermarket. The pre-revenue company is focused on discovering new sub-types of cancer with its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform, which uses live tumor cells to identify the specific cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the best targeted therapy to treat it. Preclinical gene therapy biotech Krystal Biotech (Pending:KRYS) raised $40 million in an upsized offering and the stock traded up 7% on its first day.

Three-wheel electric car developer Arcimoto (FUV) raised $20 million in a Reg A+ IPO, but fell 12% on its Nasdaq debut. We do not currently count Reg A+ offerings in our IPO stats.

A diverse group of eight filings came in this week and plans to raise a combined $2.9 billion. Leading Southeast Asian entertainment startup Sea (SE) filed to raise $1.0 billion, while Chinese loan provider Qudian (Private:QDN) and Brazilian miner VM Holding (aka Nexa Resources; NEXA) could each raise up to $750. RISE Education (REDU) became this year's third Chinese education provider to file for a US IPO, following Bright Scholar Education (BEDU: +145% from IPO) and RYB Education (RYB: scheduled). Database platform MongoDB (Pending:MDB) filed for an estimated $150 million IPO; the tech unicorn could signal a pickup in the tech sector, following the prior week's initial filing from CarGurus (Pending:CARG).

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 27.5% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 11.8%. The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 25.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 20.3%.