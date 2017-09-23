Canadian Natural Resources: Big Deals, Big Debt, Big Opportunity?

If you think higher oil prices (WTI>$50) are here to stay, CNQ may be a good play. Otherwise, go with Suncor and its refining assets.

Record debt levels are a challenge, but the higher price of oil lately is definitely a tail-wind coming at the right time.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has been on quite a roller-coaster ride this year as investors consider how the company's big deal with Shell and volatile oil prices will impact the company's future. While the company is a major oil sands producer, its light/medium/synthetic oil production receive higher realized prices. In addition, the company's midstream assets enable it to achieve lower transportation costs as compared with its peers. However, the the record high debt could limit the company's prospects in the near- to mid-term.

The big deal this year was CNQ's acquisition of oil sand assets from Shell (RDS.A) for $12.7 billion. This month, CNQ announced a deal to buy Pelican Lake assets - including the 38% of the sales pipeline it did not already own - and production of 19,000 boe/d for $975 million. These acquisitions are the primary reason CNQ's crude production will rise from an average of 524,000 bpd last year to an estimated 690,000 bpd this year (the midpoint of 2017 full-year production guidance).

Yet depressed realized prices had already forced cap-ex reductions even though the company has plowed ahead with its Horizon and Kirby North oil sands projects due to previous sunk costs. As a result of the additional deals' debt requirements, cap-ex plus dividend obligations will greatly exceed cash flow for FY2017.

That said, the Shell deal was generally considered a bargain with the Athabasca Oil Sands assets being picked up for an estimated C$60,000 per flowing bbl - ~20-25% less than it would cost to develop a large-scale Horizon expansion, for example. These assets should be able to break-even at less $50-$55/bbl WTI.

Investors may be surprised to discover that even after the recent deals, only 29% of CNQ's production comes from the oil sands - which is roughly equivalent to the company's natural gas production:

Investors may also be surprised to know that CNQ has integrated midstream operations that include 37 gas processing plants and 62,000 km of pipelines. CNQ is the largest natural gas producer in Canada.

Debt

As can be seen in the above graphic, CNQ's debt profile has expanded significantly as compared to 2014 in order to make the recent deals. While S&P has a A-2 short-term rating, its long-term rating is BBB+ and the current outlook is "negative". At the end of Q2, debt-to-cap was 43%. However, given CNQ's leverage to oil prices, the company's outlook can change in a hurry. And that has been the case recently with WTI breaching the $50/bbl mark. The stock has responded accordingly and is now up 8% YTD.

Summary & Conclusion

Canadian Natural Resources, like its peer oil sands producer Suncor (SU), has taken bold moves to double-down on oil sands assets and production. But one risk is the increased debt-load. Another risk is Canadian oil sands takeaway capacity - more specifically a potential shortage of pipeline capacity. Note that Suncor's new Fort Hills project is expected to achieve first oil by the end of this year (see Suncor: Apparently The Predicted Death of Oil Sands Was Premature). So oil sands production continues to increase while - at least in the short-term - pipeline capacity has not kept pace. Rail could add $5-7/bbl of incremental transport costs and significantly erode netbacks. But new pipelines are in the works and should be coming online by 2020. However, in the near- to mid-term, rail could eat into CNQ's margins. As a result, I prefer Suncor - which has four refineries that soak up a significant amount of the company's oil sands production. And this may be why Suncor has out-performed CNQ over the past year. SU also has a higher yield (3.0%) as compared to CNQ (2.6%).

