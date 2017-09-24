When Investors Wake Up from This Party, AT&T Shareholders Will Have The Worst Hangover

Many companies enjoy the ride while doing nothing to acknowledge their price going up, and AT&T is one of them.

This bullish stock market is like a wave; it brings all the garbage to the top of the ocean.

Investment Thesis

AT&T (T) doesn’t need presentation. It is the largest telecom in the world by revenue. With over $160 billion in revenue, a 5%+ yield, and 33 years with consecutive dividend increases, the big T is a favorite among income seekers. Really, what’s not to love?

Unfortunately, we can say that the stock performance hasn't impressed anyone in the past 5 years. Even by including its juicy payout, T is behind the market by 60%:

Source: Ycharts

This situation starts scaring me. The current stock market is like a wave, it brings all the garbage from the bottom to the top of the ocean. I think AT&T is surfing a wave it can’t ride. Once the wave fades, T shareholders are going to be in a very bad position.

Understanding the Business

AT&T is the world’s largest communication company by revenue. It derives most of its profits from wireless services. The company separates its business in the following segments:

Author’s chart, data from 2016 Annual Report

AT&T's strong relationship with businesses provides consistent cash flow. The Entertainment Group is expected to continue growing. After the launch of Direct TV Now, T is completing the acquisition of Time Warner. The goal here is to create additional synergy between content (Time Warner) and distribution services (Direct TV).

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

In order to generate growth, AT&T focuses on the integration of content creation abilities coming from Time Warner acquisitions to its content delivery services through Direct TV.

In their 2016 annual report, management stated the company had built a 200K+ customer base for their DirectTV Now service. Just as I think Disney (DIS) made a smart move in creating their own streaming services, I think T makes a good move to combine both content creation and distribution services. Now it will be a matter of how good this integration can be.

The problem I see with T’s strategy is that while massive acquisitions fuel its revenue growth, debts are literally on fire.

Source: Ycharts

We should see additional revenue growth once Time Warner is fully integrated, but still, debt almost doubled in the past decade. This alone is scary.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

T’s earnings have gone up and down several times over the past decade. As the company is actively working on future growth vectors, I’m willing to be patient. However, if cash flow doesn’t increase at one point, I wonder how T will be able to continue to pay this juicy dividend and increasing debt repayments.

Source: Ycharts

Free cash flow hasn’t moved a dime over the past decade. How can you explain that? The company is getting bigger and bigger, but the cash flow isn’t. A known problem for all telecom is the increasing amount required to build the strongest network possible. Each year, both AT&T and Verizon (VZ) have to spend billions in network maintenance and spectrum purchase.

Source: Ycharts

Dividend Growth Perspective

T has successfully increased its dividend payment for 33 years making it part of both the Dividend Aristocrats list and Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

At first glance, T’s dividend profile looks very good. I’d even write that it looks exciting, don’t you think? 5%+ yield with consistent increase year after year sounds like a winner among many investors. However, when you look at the dividend growth rate, things aren’t going well. Over the past decade, T's annualized dividend growth rate stands at 3.28%. Over the past 5 years, the annualized growth rate goes down to 2.18%. This year, the dividend increase was $0.01/share or 2.08%. You can expect another $0.01 increase in 2018. This will bring the growth rate at 2.04%. AT&T looks like a guy who’s running a marathon for the first time and gave it everything he could during the first 33 kilometers; he is seriously slowing down and I’m not sure he will reach the 42nd K.

Source: Ycharts

When you look at the company’s payout and cash payout ratio, you understand management’s cautious approach. While I appreciate management is not going overboard with super strong dividend increase, with payout ratios between 75% and 90%, growth is very limited.

Considering T's high debt and network maintenance expenses requirements, T’s future dividend growth isn’t that safe. T doesn’t meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Unfortunately for T shareholders, I see many dark clouds over their heads. The first one is that AT&T is facing stronger competition in the wireless business. Both T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) are very aggressive in their offer to attract customers. Both companies are smaller, but quicker to offer what customers really want; unlimited data.

While T expects to retain their client by offering content through Direct TV Now (where clients have to pay for specific bundles to benefit from this service), T-Mobile is offering Netflix (NFLX) for free in their unlimited data packages. Do you think T can compete against NFLX in term of content? I don’t think so.

5G network is coming up next. Many investors see it as a growth potential and I can appreciate that. But this also means additional investments to improve T’s network. Then again, debt is rising and so are capital expenditures. This is nothing to help T’s precarious dividend situation.

Valuation

While I think that betting on the expensive acquisition of Time Warner to find growth is a risky play, it doesn’t mean that T is that bad. For the upcoming years, the company could definitely keep its dividend as is and even continue its very small dividend increase. Maybe I should look at T as I look at a 5% yielding bond. But now, is it time to buy it?

Source: Ycharts

The stock price is currently trading at an 18 PE. When I look at the past decade, I can tell you that it seems pricey for me. In comparison, VZ is trading at 12.70.

Digging deeper, I’ll use the dividend discount model to determine T’s fair value. I’ll pretend management will be successful in integrating Time Warner and will hope for a 3-4% dividend increase.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.96 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 3.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $56.36 $45.23 $37.80 10% Premium $51.66 $41.46 $34.65 Intrinsic Value $46.96 $37.69 $31.50 10% Discount $42.27 $33.92 $28.35 20% Discount $37.57 $30.15 $25.20

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

According to the DDM, T is fairly valued right now.

Final Thought

I will not argue T is generating lots of cash flow. I will also not argue that it’s a great company with lots of projects on hand. However, I’m afraid that T is surfing the current bull market and investors are pretending there is no problem. T future success remains in the hand of their television content strategy.

Competition in the wireless sector will continue to increase and so are expenditures. This could squeeze T’s cash flow and dividend growth potential. I rather aim at lower yielding companies with strong growth vectors.

Disclaimer: I do not hold T in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

