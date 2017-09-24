HCI Group Dodges Another Bullet

The core of this article was originally released to members of Cash Flow Kingdom on September 19th. That article was in turn a follow up to an earlier article covering both BCRH and HCI released on August 31st.

Irma misses, HCI survives:

Yesterday, HCI Group (HCI) put out an estimate of losses due to Hurricane Irma. From that press release it appears HCI will once again dodge the bullet. They estimate losses will be $100M - $300M, with the HomeOwners Choice division retaining $16M, and the Claddaugh division retaining $34M, for a total loss of $50M to HCI.

HCI has $238.4 million in shareholders equity and 9.2 million shares so this loss should reduce book by about -$5.43, from $25.99 to about $20.55 per share. It could have been worse, much worse.

Exposure:

Historically, HCI likes to point out that it collects higher than average premiums for lower than average exposure. This looks and sounds good in an earnings presentation, but is rather misrepresentative.

The reality is they get more premium for less coverage because they take on much higher risk, not due to superior underwriting. They accomplish this by covering the risker aspects of Florida insurance, wind and now flood, in the riskier areas, the Florida coasts and waterways. These policies have higher premiums for a reason, most other insurers don’t want them. Overlaying Florida Hurricane Irma’s current claims map, with HCI Groups coverage map shows just how risky HCI’s policies are (please consider expanding this picture).



In picture 1, notice the high claims counties along the coasts circled in red on the left. Now note those same high claim area’s circled in red on the right, HCI’s coverage area map (2nd picture). See anything? They are almost the exact same areas. The highest claim areas, are along the coasts and waterways, which are also the area’s HCI provides the most coverage. HCI group takes-out the very highest risk, higher premium policies. If you are along a Florida coast or waterway, and thus likely to take a high amount of damage from a Florida Hurricane, HCI wants you.

Looking at HCI’s coverage pie chart on the right, we can see their highest concentrations of coverage: Broward, Pinellas, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties (marked 1,2, 3, & 4), are the very same counties with the highest # of claims so far from Irma (also marked with 1, 2, 3, &4 on the maps). If it is not abundantly clear that HCI is not just a high-risk insurer, but actively seeks out the riskiest of the risky, please look again. HCI is a very, high-risk insurer.

Valuation and other Silliness:

That a very high-risk insurer, should trade at any premium to book value, much less one significantly higher than other property insurers who take on much less risk, seems a bit silly.

“A quick rule of thumb for insurance firms (and again, for financial stocks in general) is that they are worth buying at a P/B level of 1 and are on the pricey side at a P/B level of 2 or higher. For an insurance firm, book value is a solid measure of most of its balance sheet, which consists of bonds, stocks and other securities that can be relied on for their value given an active market for them.” - Investopedia

KBWP is an ETF for the property insurance sector, as you can see, HCI trades at a meaningful premium. Allstate (ALL), Travelers (TRV), and Chubb (CB) are large reputable property insurance companies; as far as I can tell they won't touch Florida wind or flood policies. United (UIHC) and Heritage (HRTG) are two other Florida Hurricane insurers who hold a lot of take-out policies; they may have been in danger of bankruptcy also, but I haven't done the analysis to confirm.

While the markets valuation of HCI seems a bit silly, some of the claims HCI made in that page 7 slide I showed you earlier are downright ridiculous:

Source:

“Risk Selection: Premium adequacy (sufficient premium for risk)” Reality: Of KBWPs (property insurers ETF) Top 10 Holdings , not one is willing to write First Party Property Insurance policies with wind in Florida. These companies didn’t get to be some of the biggest insurers in the world by walking away from good business. “Risk Management: Non-catastrophic exposures (theft, fire & water)" True, but is a meaning % of total exposure “non-catastrophic"? “Risk Allocation: Geographic diversification of policies” Reality: Over 95% of policies are in Florida (and 11% of their assets are Florida real estate near the very same coasts and waterways) “Risk Transfer: Reinsurance partnerships” Reality: The first $34 million of reinsurance loss is covered by Claddaugh, another division of HCI. This is just moving money from one pocket to another and calling it “re-insurance”.

Irma had HCI Group in the crosshairs:

Here’s the prediction of Irma’s path on Friday 9-8-2017, a category 4 – 5 expected to hit South Florida, note the loss estimates included to the right of the picture:

Had the situation not changed significantly the day before it hit, HCI would likely have gone bankrupt. In fact, any damages totaling over $52 billion overall, including those estimated by AIR, Karen Clark, Fitch, and RMS prior to 9-11-17, could have caused such a bankruptcy (see calculations below). Let me remind you once again of HCIs exposure column from their last earnings presentation and add in another chart I calculated:

HCI retained the first $50 million, it also retained 55% of losses above $968 million, and all losses above $1.29 billion. But its total exposure was $45 billion (not that it has anywhere near that much in assets much less equity to lose). That $45 billion represented approximately 2.5% of total exposure by all Florida insurers (Citizens, the state sponsored insurance company is by far the biggest carrier). If anything we have already shown that HCI clearly takes on more risk than the average Florida wind insurer, but let's just stick with the 2.5% in the chart above.

From the chart, we see if Irma had caused about $52 billion worth of damage (lower than original estimates), HCI’s share could be expected to be about $1.3 billion. After $1.3 Billion HCI has no further losses. It goes bankrupt instead.

Dodging the Bullet:

The actual storm jogged west (left), causing both a longer than expected Cuba landfall which made its eye unstable, and a miss for the Miami-Dade county area it was originally likely to devastate. It also had its power reduced significantly by an upper atmosphere wind shear. Had those things not happened, HCI would almost certainly have declared bankruptcy by today. On Friday and Saturday (9-8 & 9-9-2017), HCI was going bankrupt. By Monday (9-11-17), it was just losing $5.43 in book value per share.

Congratulations to all HCI shareholders, you dodged a bullet from Matthew last year, and now from Irma this year. Will it be third time a charm, or three strikes and you are out? Only time will tell.

