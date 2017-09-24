Rig Count Update And Implications

Global rig count shows no production recovery in the near future. The oil is in fact boiling under the surface.

This article walks the readers through important trends in U.S. and international rig count.

Today Baker Hughes released the latest rig count:

Readers should note that although the total U.S. rig count declined by only one rig, a look under the hood shows a different story. The following table from the same source shows that U.S. oil rig count dropped by five and was mostly offset by a jump in gas rig count:

Another decline of five rigs this week is in-line with my expectation I noted in an earlier article:

This means, despite the volatility in oil prices since March, the oil rig count might continue lower through October.

As I explained further in Don't Get Used To A Declining Rig Count, however, I expect this newfound downward trend in U.S. rig count to end in November.

International Rig Count

The international rig count (i.e. excluding North America) was 952 in August 2017, which represented a drop of seven rigs from the previous month and an increase of only 15 from the year-ago period. International rig count is still near the cycle low of 920 seen in October of 2016, pointing to further weakness in oil production in ex-US non-OPEC regions.

The drop in international rig count was concentrated in China Offshore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Mexico, and Venezuela, partly offset by increases in Indonesia, Argentina, and UK Offshore.

The drops in China, Mexico, and Venezuela corroborate my view that oil production in these key countries will continue to decline in the coming months, as I explored in detail in my recent articles Mexico's Declining Oil Production as well as Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down.

Bottom Line

Global rig count shows no production recovery in the near future. The oil is in fact boiling under the surface.

