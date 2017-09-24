No-Brainer Swap Of The Year

CMO-E has an ex-dividend date very soon and is seeing a price drop. The price should be going up.

The market is completely whiffing on these two securities.

There was a monster callout in The Forum chat from Logicalnumbers:

The preferred shares are MFA-B and CMO-E from MFA financial (MFA) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). MFA-B and CMO-E have several similarities. However, CMO-E wins out on almost every important metric: Higher yield, more call protection, cheaper price, etc. Further, MFA-B went ex-dividend last month while CMO-E goes ex-dividend at the end of this month.

Logical numbers went on to say:

“With MFA-B bid at $25.59 and CMO-E offered at $25.13 that is a profit of $.46/share for a pfd that goes ex in 6 days in exchange for a pfd that doesn't go ex until 11/29.... both the same coupon and great portfolios. A true no-brainer.”

Prices

Prices have changed materially since this was said. However, the swap from MFA-B to CMO-E is still a great play. In fact, the play hasn’t changed much at all. When you realize why, you may be surprised.

CMO-E is still a great preferred share at its current price:

Yes, the gap between these two securities is $0.62. By the end of this article, you should agree CMO-E is significantly better than MFA-B at these prices.

MFA

Let’s take a look at what happened with MFA-B:

I put a green box around the timestamp of the earlier chat box. As you can see, in the red box, the price as come down. This is a 3-day chart. Let’s take a look at the 1-month chart:

Take a look at the “D” from the end of August. MFA-B pays their dividend quarterly. The recent price jump in the green box shouldn’t be happening. Prices should steadily climb for another 2 months. However, the market had a hiccup and came right back down.

CMO

Logically, since CMO-E has their ex-dividend coming up, you would think prices would be going up for the preferred share. The market isn’t always logical. Honestly, I had a good laugh at recent developments.

First, let’s review what I recently said about CMO-E in this chart:

The green is where I had a strong buy rating for CMO-E. The red was the market finally catching on to an ex-dividend at the end of this month. Even after the price jump by $0.30, I still had a regular buy rating on CMO-E.

With a dividend date coming up, I assumed the price for CMO-E would continue to rise.

Nope, this is where I got a good laugh in:

And… the price is going down. Down towards $25.04 (dark green bar) where I believe CMO-E turns into a strong buy rating. I still believe the security is within the buy zone. Well within the buy zone. For a reference on how good this investment is, I made the lighter green bar with an arrow pointing towards it. This is about where the $25.49 price would be. CMO-E isn’t likely to fall out of my buy zone any time before the ex-dividend date.

For a reference, let’s put a light and dark green bar in the MFA-B price chart:

MFA-B is well within my hold range. However, it gets destroyed by CMO-E. $24.62 is a long ways away.

Let’s compare the two preferred shares beyond the ex-dividend dates:

CMO-E is cheaper by $0.25.

CMO-E has a higher stripped yield at 7.61%.

CMO-E has more call protection on the calendar by nearly a month.

CMO-E has significantly better metrics and has an ex-dividend date coming up. This really is a no-brainer.

The one metric MFA-B wins on is market capitalization to preferred liquidation.

Trade

Suggested trade is for anyone who owns MFA-B to sell it and use the proceeds to buy CMO-E. While MFA-B isn't terrible, stripped yield, yield to call, worst cash to call, all dramatically favor CMO-E. For investors who are not currently in MFA-B, CMO-E is still a strong investment.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

